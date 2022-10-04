Norway to lower temperature at train stations by 4C

The temperature at 334 train stations in Norway will be lowered from 21 to 17 degrees.

The measure should reduce energy consumption by 10 percent and save up to 13 million kroner annually, according to Bane Nor.

However, some exceptions will apply. Stations with areas where people need to work – kiosks, cafes, and shops – will have their workplace temperature set to 19-20 degrees.

“We have to save where we can when it comes to energy and money. The temperature will drop a few degrees in the waiting rooms, but we expect people to be dressed for Norwegian Autumn weather.

“Compared to the temperature outside, it will still be nice, warm, and dry on our premises,” Knut Øivind Ruud Johansen, director of stations in Bane Nor Eiendom, stated.

The agency has also lowered the temperature in its own office workplaces and workshops.