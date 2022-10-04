Read news from:
Norway brings in Home Guard to secure key oil and gas infrastructure

In light of the escalating security crisis, the Norwegian Home Guard (Heimevernet) has started guarding critical oil and gas facilities in Rogaland, Vestland, and Møre og Romsdal.

Published: 4 October 2022 09:06 CEST
Updated: 4 October 2022 14:58 CEST
Norway brings in Home Guard to patrol oil and gas infrastructure. Illustration photo: Photo by STRINGER / AFP

In a press release on Monday evening, Norway’s Ministry of Defence pointed out that the country is working on ramping up security both at sea and on land.

“Security around the oil facilities on land has been strengthened by the (presence of the) Home Guard. We are also in contact with close allies and partners about cooperation on the safety of Norwegian offshore oil and gas installations,” State Secretary Bent-Joacim Bentzen said.

Furthermore, Norway also offered to assist Sweden, Denmark, and Germany in investigating the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage.

Increased security at oil and gas facilities

From Monday, soldiers from the Home Guard are supporting patrolling and guarding activities at oil and gas facilities in Rogaland, Vestland, and Møre og Romsdal.

“We’re patrolling (facilities), working with guards and security personnel, as well as assisting the police with things that come up,” operations manager for the Home Guard’s task force at Rogaland Jon Talgø told the newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad.

The purpose of the Home Guard’s involvement is to assist the police in averting and preventing unwanted incidents in Norway.

The Home Guard’s soldiers are well trained in securing and guarding key civil and military infrastructure, they can be deployed at short notice and be on assignment for a long time – as was the case during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Home Guard assisted the police with border control activities.

Police requested assistance 

During the weekend, the Western Police District asked the Armed Forces for assistance in securing the gas plant at Kollsnes. 

On Sunday, Norwegian local media reported that the Home Guard would contribute to the safety of the Kollsnes facility. 

According to Gustav Landro, chief of staff in the Western Police District, no direct threats have been directed at the facilities. However, there is still a need for more visibility and police presence in the area, the newspaper Bergens Tidende reports.

Security at oil and gas facilities in Norway has been strengthened following the Nord Stream pipeline leaks and several drone observations near key infrastructure.

Norway to lower temperature at train stations by 4C

Bane Nor - the government agency that manages Norway's railway network – announced on Tuesday that it would lower the temperature at the country's train stations in an effort to reduce energy consumption.

Published: 4 October 2022 09:28 CEST
The temperature at 334 train stations in Norway will be lowered from 21 to 17 degrees. 

The measure should reduce energy consumption by 10 percent and save up to 13 million kroner annually, according to Bane Nor.

However, some exceptions will apply. Stations with areas where people need to work – kiosks, cafes, and shops – will have their workplace temperature set to 19-20 degrees.

“We have to save where we can when it comes to energy and money. The temperature will drop a few degrees in the waiting rooms, but we expect people to be dressed for Norwegian Autumn weather. 

“Compared to the temperature outside, it will still be nice, warm, and dry on our premises,” Knut Øivind Ruud Johansen, director of stations in Bane Nor Eiendom, stated.

The agency has also lowered the temperature in its own office workplaces and workshops.

