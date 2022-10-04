Read news from:
Flood and high wind warnings issued for parts of Norway

From Wednesday morning, strong winds are expected in major parts of Norway - from Trøndelag in the north to Rogaland in the south. A flood warning has been issued for Vestland. 

Published: 4 October 2022 14:55 CEST
Parts of western Norway placed on alert for floods and high winds. Photo by Marek Piwnicki on Unsplash

It seems Autumn weather is taking a grip on Norway.

Parts of Eastern Norway and Southern Norway are already affected by bad weather, and strong winds might affect power supply and access to roads in the next few days. 

The varsom.no weather service issued a weather warning on Tuesday, stating that strong gusts of wind are expected in parts of Trøndelag, Møre-og Romsdal, Vestland, and Rogaland. 

According to the service, the gusts of wind can reach a speed of 126km/h.

Photo: Varsom.no weather service

Buildings and infrastructure at risk

Unsecured objects may be swept away by the wind or blown over, putting buildings and infrastructure at risk of damage.

“If you have not yet secured your assets, there is still time to do so,” damage prevention officer Therese Nielsen at Fremtind, the insurance company for SpareBank 1 and DNB, stated in a press release on Tuesday. 

“Tie down all loose belongings or move them inside your home if you can. Moor boats, and don’t forget (to secure) the trampoline in the garden,” Hofstad-Nielsen added.  

Aside from the strong winds, there is also a risk of flooding in Vestland.

“If you are exposed to flooding risk, there are several measures you can take. You must ensure that drains and drainage basins are open and that the water can flow freely through them. You should also empty the basement or get things off the floor,” she accentuated.

As a homeowner in Norway, you must take preventive measures against damage that may occur where you live. 

According to the law, everything insured against fire is also insured against natural damage, but as a homeowner, you have to take some measures. 

“Follow messages from local authorities, weather forecasts, and the news. You can also follow along at varsom.no. The color-coded system will tell you how serious the flood is expected to be,” Hofstad-Nielsen concluded.

Tips on securing assets from bad weather

She also included her top tips on how to secure assets from bad weather: 

1. Get all of your loose belongings in the house. If you’re unable to do that, try to secure them with ropes. 

2. Secure the trampoline so that it is not swept away by strong winds in the storm.  

3. Check and reinforce moorings. If necessary, move the boat to another location that is not so exposed to the expected winds. 

4. Check that there are no loose roof tiles. Clean your gutters, remove leaves, and the like. If the house has a flat roof, all drains MUST be open.  

5. Close all windows – also in basements and attics. Look for opportunities to divert surface water away from buildings.  

6. Think about where you park your car. Keep it away from large trees and the like.   

7. Take care of yourself and others. Prioritize personal safety over protecting valuables. 

8. Make sure that drains and drainage basins are open. 

9. If there is a risk of water entering your basement or garage, lift objects off the floor. Put things on shelves, racks, and plastic boxes that can withstand water.

Northern Lights likely to be visible over large parts of Norway this weekend

Large parts of Norway may be treated to the presence of the Northern Lights and the natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Kristiansand, according to forecasts.

Published: 30 September 2022 12:59 CEST
Residents in southern Norway could have a chance to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights this weekend, forecasters have said.

The KP index will be between five and six this weekend, according to several forecasting sites. The northern parts of the Earth are divided into KP zones. The zones range from one to nine. For example, Tromsø, in the north, is in KP1 and Oslo in the southeast is in KP4.

The stronger the geomagnetic activity, the higher the KP number, and the further south the lights can be seen. KP5 and above is considered a geomagnetic storm.

A KP index of six means that there is a good chance that the lights will be visible even further south than Oslo.

However, a KP Index isn’t the only factor that determine whether you get to set your sights on the elusive lights. Instead, you will need some help from the weather forecast. Cloud coverage and light pollution hinder chances of seeing the lights.

Meteorologist Eldbjørg Moxnes told public broadcaster NRK that Saturday and the early hours of Sunday may be the best day to try and spot the Northern Lights.

“The best opportunities will probably be in the north as it looks now. It is a bit unfortunate that it will be cloudy until Saturday night in the south. A front is coming in from the west,” she said NRK.

During the early hours of Sunday morning, the clouds will break giving residents in Telemark and Buskerud a chance to see the lights.

Although, for those dismayed by the potential cloud coverage Moxnes did have some reassuring words.

“The cloud cover forecast is relatively uncertain several days ahead. Hope is probably not completely lost, here you just have to keep an eye on it in the short term,” she said.

In the longer term, the Northern Lights could become a more frequent occurrence over the next few years as the sun becomes more active after a few dormant years, according to an earlier NRK report.

READ MORE: How to take the best pictures of the Northern Lights

