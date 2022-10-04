Flood and high wind warnings issued for parts of Norway

It seems Autumn weather is taking a grip on Norway.

Parts of Eastern Norway and Southern Norway are already affected by bad weather, and strong winds might affect power supply and access to roads in the next few days.

The varsom.no weather service issued a weather warning on Tuesday, stating that strong gusts of wind are expected in parts of Trøndelag, Møre-og Romsdal, Vestland, and Rogaland.

According to the service, the gusts of wind can reach a speed of 126km/h.

Photo: Varsom.no weather service

Buildings and infrastructure at risk

Unsecured objects may be swept away by the wind or blown over, putting buildings and infrastructure at risk of damage.

“If you have not yet secured your assets, there is still time to do so,” damage prevention officer Therese Nielsen at Fremtind, the insurance company for SpareBank 1 and DNB, stated in a press release on Tuesday.

“Tie down all loose belongings or move them inside your home if you can. Moor boats, and don’t forget (to secure) the trampoline in the garden,” Hofstad-Nielsen added.

Aside from the strong winds, there is also a risk of flooding in Vestland.

“If you are exposed to flooding risk, there are several measures you can take. You must ensure that drains and drainage basins are open and that the water can flow freely through them. You should also empty the basement or get things off the floor,” she accentuated.

As a homeowner in Norway, you must take preventive measures against damage that may occur where you live.

According to the law, everything insured against fire is also insured against natural damage, but as a homeowner, you have to take some measures.

“Follow messages from local authorities, weather forecasts, and the news. You can also follow along at varsom.no. The color-coded system will tell you how serious the flood is expected to be,” Hofstad-Nielsen concluded.

Tips on securing assets from bad weather

She also included her top tips on how to secure assets from bad weather:

1. Get all of your loose belongings in the house. If you’re unable to do that, try to secure them with ropes.

2. Secure the trampoline so that it is not swept away by strong winds in the storm.

3. Check and reinforce moorings. If necessary, move the boat to another location that is not so exposed to the expected winds.

4. Check that there are no loose roof tiles. Clean your gutters, remove leaves, and the like. If the house has a flat roof, all drains MUST be open.

5. Close all windows – also in basements and attics. Look for opportunities to divert surface water away from buildings.

6. Think about where you park your car. Keep it away from large trees and the like.

7. Take care of yourself and others. Prioritize personal safety over protecting valuables.

8. Make sure that drains and drainage basins are open.

9. If there is a risk of water entering your basement or garage, lift objects off the floor. Put things on shelves, racks, and plastic boxes that can withstand water.