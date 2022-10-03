For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Monday
Additional crossings at the Russian border, municipalities encouraged to build wind turbines and other news in Norway on Monday.
Published: 3 October 2022 09:33 CEST
A Norwegian nature advocacy organisation wants playgrounds to be built without rubber flooring. Illustration photo by Loegunn Lai on Unsplash
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Authorities haven't trained for an attack on gas pipelines and new energy tax to hit Oslo and Bergen hard, plus other news from Norway on Friday.
Published: 30 September 2022 09:37 CEST
