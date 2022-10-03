Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Monday

Additional crossings at the Russian border, municipalities encouraged to build wind turbines and other news in Norway on Monday.

Published: 3 October 2022 09:33 CEST
A Norwegian nature advocacy organisation wants playgrounds to be built without rubber flooring. Illustration photo by Loegunn Lai on Unsplash

Two-hour queue at Norwegian border 

The queue of cars waiting to enter Norway at its northern border with Russia grew significantly on Sunday, news wire NTB reports.

While there are no signs that Russia has restricted its citizens from leaving for Norway, Finland closed its border to tourists with Russian visas on Friday.

A total number of 295 people entered Norway from Russia at the Storskog border crossing in northern county Finnmark, according to police figures reported by NTB. 174 crossed in the opposite direction.

Norway said on Friday it was considering closing its border to Russians with Schengen visas.

“We will close the border quickly if necessary, and changes can come at short notice,” Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said.

Municipalities could reconsider wind turbine plans

Municipalities that have previously decided against installing wind turbines could reverse their stance if a government proposal to incentivise the turbines is adopted, NTB writes.

The government wants to reward municipalities for on-land wind turbines more than is currently the case.

“Norway will need more energy in the coming years. That must come from hydropower in the short term and wind on land. If municipalities are be given more in return for allowing wind power plants, this will be a completely different discussion than we have had up to now,” the elected spokesperson for the Lindesnes municipality, Even Tronstad Sagebakken, told newspaper Fædrelandsvennen.

Nature organisation wants ban on rubber underlay at playgrounds

Nature advocacy group Friends of the Earth Norway (Naturvernforbundet) says playgrounds should be built without the soft rubber underlays and other plastic elements because of the amount of small plastic pieces that escape from them into the environment.

“A good number of plastic playgrounds are based on reprocessed car tyres which contain harmful substances for the environment. Others aren’t made from tyres but still contain plastic substances and completely unneccessarry amounts of plastic that can spread in nature,” the organisation’s leader Truls Gulowsen told broadcaster NRK.

Norway to send howitzers to Ukraine

Norway, along with Germany and Denmark, will supply Ukraine with 16 armoured howitzer artillery systems from next year, Berlin said yesterday. Kyiv has sought heavier weapons to boost its fightback against Russia.

The weapons will be produced in Slovakia, with delivery to Ukraine to begin in 2023.

The three countries agreed to jointly finance the procurement of the Slovakian Zuzana-2 guns at a cost of 92 million euros, the defence ministry in Berlin said.

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Authorities haven't trained for an attack on gas pipelines and new energy tax to hit Oslo and Bergen hard, plus other news from Norway on Friday. 

Published: 30 September 2022 09:37 CEST
Police and Norwegian Armed Forces haven’t trained for gas pipe attack

Several experts have pointed to Norwegian gas pipelines as a key target for potential saboteurs. However, the police and Armed Forces haven’t trained for a specific scenario in which they may be targeted. 

In June, the Norwegian Armed Forces and the police trained for terrorist attacks against Norwegian oil and gas installations. But emergency response director Tone Vangen in the Norwegian Police Directorate told Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten that they have not specifically trained for attacks on pipelines. 

Key vocab: gassrør- gas pipelines 

Some 90 arrests after a demonstration at the Iranian embassy in Oslo 

Police in Oslo say around 90 protestors were arrested when tempers flared outside the Iranian embassy yesterday. 

Oslo police district said each person detained would have their arrest assessed individually. 

Police initially apprehended between 30-40 demonstrators after rocks were thrown and a number of conditions for the protest were broken. 

“These people have broken a number of orders and have taken part in throwing stones and being aggressive towards the embassy,” Gjermund Stokkli, operations manager with Oslo police district, told Norwegian newswire NTB. 

Demonstrators were protesting the death of Mahsa Amini after the Islamic republic’s morality police arrested her.

Key vocab: Demonstrasjoner- demonstrations

New energy tax to hit Oslo and Bergen

Bergen and Oslo may lose out on income as a new energy tax will hit energy companies owned by the cities’ local authorities’ bottom lines. In turn, this may affect both cities’ municipal budgets. 

Eviny estimates that they will have to pay an extra 2.5 billion kroner in tax in 2022 due to the government’s proposal for a tax increase for farming companies and power companies, Bergensavisen reports. Bergen Municipality owns over a third of Eviny. 

Finance councillor Einar Wilhelmsen from Oslo City Council told the newspaper Avisa Oslo that the municipality could lose about one billion kroner from increased taxes to a municipality-owned energy firm. 

Strong Northern Lights forecast

This weekend the Northern Lights may be visible from everywhere from Tromsø in the north down to Oslo in the south-east. 

Several forecasting sights have said the KP index will be around five-six this weekend, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

Whether the Northern Lights are visible depends on the KP index, which ranges from 0–9. A value of 0 means low activity, while nine means that an intense geomagnetic solar storm is underway.

