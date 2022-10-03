Read news from:
RUSSIA

Norwegian minister says country has ‘good control’ at Russian border

The queue of cars waiting to enter Norway at its northern border with Russia was reported to be long on Sunday, but Oslo said it has no immediate plans to shut the crossing.

Published: 3 October 2022 14:02 CEST
Norwegian minister says country has ‘good control’ at Russian border
A file photo of the border crossing station at Storskog near Kirkenes in northern Norway. Norway has no current plans to close the border. Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP

A total number of 295 people on Sunday entered Norway from Russia at the Storskog border crossing in northern county Finnmark, according to police figures reported by NTB. 174 crossed in the opposite direction.

Russia does not appear to have restricted its citizens from leaving for Norway, though rumours suggest Moscow could move to ban men of mobilisation age from leaving. Finland closed its border to tourists with Russian visas on Friday.

“We will close the border quickly if necessary, and changes can come at short notice,” Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said on Friday.

Norway can close its border with a few hours’ notice, according to the minister.

But Mehl said following a meeting with police officials near the border on Sunday that she was satisfied with the current situation and that a complete closure was not immediately on the cards.

“It was a useful meeting. It is important for the government that we have good control of the border with Russia. We are now the only country in the Schengen zone with an open border to Russia. It is extra important for us that we have security around the border station at Storskog and the surrounding areas,” Mehl said to news wire NTB.

The minister stressed that the border would not be closed at the current time.

“Our position is that everyone who wants to apply for asylum in Norway has the right to do so,” she said.

The Storskog crossing on Norway’s almost 200-kilometre (120-mile) far northern border with Russia is now practically the only remaining point of entry into the Schengen area for Russians with tourist visas.

“Finland has restricted who can go there but there are still exceptions in their rules and the border is open for a small number. But it is important that we reassess this continually,” Mehl said.

Norway is not a member of the European Union but is part of the Schengen area, which all but stopped issuing Schengen tourist visas to Russians in May. But Russian holders of visas and residence permits issued by other European countries are able to cross into Norway to transit.

The earlier part of last week saw over 400 people enter Norway from Russia daily, according to NTB, but the number fell to between 100 and 200 in the second half of the week. The news wire reports that Russian nationals it spoke to on the Norwegian side of the border said there are still long queues of people on the Russian side, waiting to enter Norway.

Mehl said that full closure of the border by Norway would be a “drastic” measure.

“We have seen that the numbers have gone a little up and down in Norway but it is nowhere close to the numbers Finland has had,” she said.

POLITICS

Norway to boost security along border with Russia

Norway said on Friday it would increase security at its border with Russia in the Arctic and close it entirely if needed.

Published: 30 September 2022 17:20 CEST
Norway to boost security along border with Russia

The Storskog crossing on Norway’s almost 200-kilometre (120-mile) border with Russia in the far north of the country has in recent days been practically the only remaining point of entry into the Schengen area for Russians with tourist visas.

“The police have solid control over Storskog and we’re now strengthening our presence in the border area out beyond the crossing point,” Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said.

In practice, this means sending a police helicopter equipped with sensors to the area from Friday to detect people trying to illegally cross the border.

Unlike neighbouring Finland, which has seen a surge in arrivals from Russia since President Vladimir Putin called up army reservists to fight, Norway has not closed its border to Russians carrying EU Schengen citizens.

“We will close the border swiftly if it becomes necessary. Such changes can happen at short notice,” Mehl said.

The minister spoke shortly before the European Union unveiled tighter visa requirements for Russians applying for short-stay Schengen visas.

Norway is not a member of the European Union but is part of the Schengen area, whose 26 nations have abolished passport and visa checks at their mutual borders. It all but stopped issuing Schengen tourist visas to Russians in May. But Russian holders of visas issued by other European countries have been able to cross into the Nordic state.

Norwegian police said the number of arrivals was still very limited. Just over 160 people crossed from Russia into Norway via Storskog on Thursday, of whom 137 had tourist visas. Nearly 300 arrived on Wednesday and nearly 380 on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of Russians have fled abroad since Putin announced the military mobilisation on September 21, preferring exile to the war in Ukraine.

