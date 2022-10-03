Read news from:
Norway considers stricter rule on debt limit for mortgages

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet) wants to reduce the total amount of debt permitted for mortgages to be 4.5 times the income of the borrower. Critics say the change could make it too difficult to be approved for a mortgage.

Published: 3 October 2022 13:09 CEST
Mortgage lenders could apply stricter rules under a tighter regulation proposed by Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority. Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

The finance authority, a government agency that has the remit of promoting financial stability, has recommended new borrowing regulations to Finance Minister Trygve Magnus Slagsvold Vedum. The regulations could come into effect on January 1st next year.

The headline change among the recommendations tabled by the Financial Supervisory Authority is a reduction from the total debt permitted for mortgages, from the current 5 percent of income to 4.5 percent.

The recommendations were reported on Monday by Norwegian media including NRK and E24.

Government regulations on lending determine who banks can approve for mortgages and how much lenders can borrow.

Specifically, the regulation change would reduce the total debt incurred by the lender on drawing the mortgage from 5 percent of gross annual income to 4.5 percent.

In addition, existing loans such as on cars or second homes would count towards the total debt of the lender.

The finance authority based its decision on what it sees as increased risk of financial instability compared to the situation when the existing regulations were set, E24 writes.

Criteria in the current regulations should be “tightened somewhat to prevent accumulation of debt in vulnerable households,” the authority wrote in its reasoning for the recommendations.

Norges Bank, the Norwegian central bank, has previously stated that current regulations can be continued, while the interest organisation for real estate businesses, Eiendom Norge, called the recommendation “odd”.

“It’s extremely odd that they are coming out with this now. It involves a very severe restriction of the opportunity to loan,” Eiendom Norge CEO Henning Lauridsen told E24.

“We think the entire regulation should be set aside,” he added.

The restriction on total debt as a proportion of income was first introduced by Norwegian regulators in 2015 as a measure to keep rising house price in check. It has since been extended and the original rules were tightened in 2017.

Norway’s central bank raised interest rates to 2.25 percent in September. The interest rate was 0.5 percent when the current regulations took effect in 2017.

“There is, in practice, no need for loan regulation with interest at the level we have now. The interest rate increase will put loan interest rates somewhere between 4 and 5 percent, which in itself will further decrease debt growth,” Lauridsen told E24.

The authority said that regulation of borrowing should not be based on expectations of market behaviour alone.

MONEY

Cost of living: Households in Norway choosing between food and energy bills

More households in Norway are struggling financially, and one in six has either cut back on food to pay energy bills or reduced electricity consumption to afford groceries, according to new research. 

Published: 29 September 2022 11:26 CEST
Cost of living: Households in Norway choosing between food and energy bills

The financial security of homes in Norway has shrunk considerably, according to new research from the analysis institute Consumption Research Norway (SIFO). 

In August 2022, 130,000 households find themselves in serious financial difficulties, while 280,000 are struggling economically. The number of households having financial troubles has doubled since last year. 

“This is undoubtedly a bigger crisis than the one we saw during the corona pandemic,” SIFO researcher Christian Poppe told public broadcaster NRK. According to the analysis, 35 percent of homes were financially vulnerable, and just under 50 percent were stable. 

SIFO’s analysis has also found that consumers in Norway have to prioritise between food and electricity. One in six homes has either saved on food to pay for energy bills or cut back on electricity to cover the cost of groceries. 

Additionally, one in twelve have visited a food bank or received support from NAV to help pay for food. The research also found that some financially vulnerable households used savings to pay for food and energy. 

“This is not sustainable in the long term,” Poppe said of the current situation. 

Food Banks Norway (Matsentralen Norge) has also noticed an uptick in people struggling financially. 

“We are collecting more food than ever, but the need for food is increasing much more,” general manager Per Kristian Rålm said. 

Food Banks Norway said that it has distributed 32 percent more food this year and that queues are now being seen at centres all over the country, Norwegian newspaper VG recently reported. 

After energy prices, the cost of food was the next biggest worry for Norwegian households, according to a survey by Sparebank 1. Grocery bills in Norway have risen by 10.3 percent over the past year, figures from Statistics Norway show.

