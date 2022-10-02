Read news from:
UKRAINE

Germany, Denmark and Norway to give Ukraine howitzers

Germany, Denmark and Norway will supply Ukraine with 16 armoured howitzer artillery systems from next year, Berlin said Sunday, as Kyiv seeks heavier weapons to boost its fightback against Russia.

Published: 2 October 2022 17:56 CEST
Ukrainian soldiers ride on a self-propelled howitzer near Borivske, Kharkiv region, on September 29, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Germany, Denmark and Norway have agreed to supply howitzers to Ukraine. Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP

The announcement came after German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht visited Ukraine this weekend for the first time since Moscow’s invasion in February.

Germany, Denmark and Norway had agreed to jointly finance the procurement of the Slovakian Zuzana-2 guns at a cost of 92 million euros ($90.2 million), said the defence ministry in Berlin.

They will be produced in Slovakia, with delivery to Ukraine to begin in 2023, it said.

The new pledge still falls short of what Ukraine has been asking for. Kyiv has repeatedly sought Leopard battle tanks from Germany, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has refused.

Scholz has said he does not want to go it alone on arms supplies and will only take decisions in consultation with his Western allies.

Speaking on public broadcaster ARD, Lambrecht again defended Berlin’s weapons deliveries to Ukraine, insisting Germany was doing a lot to support Kyiv.

“We will continue to engage in a variety of ways and will again — as we have up until now — work together with partners,” she told the “Bericht aus Berlin” show.

She also insisted that Germany would not become a direct party to the conflict.

“It is very clear — for the German government as well as the whole of NATO: We will not become a party to the war,” Lambrecht said.

Her visit Saturday to the southern port city of Odessa came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

The annexations were unanimously condemned by Ukraine’s allies, including Germany.

Lambrecht described how air raid sirens went off during her visit.

“We experienced that twice in a few hours, and had to move to a bunker. And for people there, that is reality,” she told the ARD show. “That is everyday life.”

POLITICS

Norway to boost security along border with Russia

Norway said on Friday it would increase security at its border with Russia in the Arctic and close it entirely if needed.

Published: 30 September 2022 17:20 CEST
The Storskog crossing on Norway’s almost 200-kilometre (120-mile) border with Russia in the far north of the country has in recent days been practically the only remaining point of entry into the Schengen area for Russians with tourist visas.

“The police have solid control over Storskog and we’re now strengthening our presence in the border area out beyond the crossing point,” Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said.

In practice, this means sending a police helicopter equipped with sensors to the area from Friday to detect people trying to illegally cross the border.

Unlike neighbouring Finland, which has seen a surge in arrivals from Russia since President Vladimir Putin called up army reservists to fight, Norway has not closed its border to Russians carrying EU Schengen citizens.

“We will close the border swiftly if it becomes necessary. Such changes can happen at short notice,” Mehl said.

The minister spoke shortly before the European Union unveiled tighter visa requirements for Russians applying for short-stay Schengen visas.

Norway is not a member of the European Union but is part of the Schengen area, whose 26 nations have abolished passport and visa checks at their mutual borders. It all but stopped issuing Schengen tourist visas to Russians in May. But Russian holders of visas issued by other European countries have been able to cross into the Nordic state.

Norwegian police said the number of arrivals was still very limited. Just over 160 people crossed from Russia into Norway via Storskog on Thursday, of whom 137 had tourist visas. Nearly 300 arrived on Wednesday and nearly 380 on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of Russians have fled abroad since Putin announced the military mobilisation on September 21, preferring exile to the war in Ukraine.

