How a new energy tax could impact public spending in Oslo and Bergen 

A new energy tax proposed by the Norwegian government could significantly reduce the public spending powers of the city councils in Oslo and Bergen.

Published: 30 September 2022 11:29 CEST
Photo by Xiaoyang Ou on Unsplash

Earlier this week, the government unveiled plans for new taxes on fish farming and energy production. The basic interest tax on hydropower will be increased from 37 to 45 per cent if proposals are given the green light by parliament.

“The community needs greater income in the coming years so that we can together protect good welfare for all. After many years of increased inequality, it is absolutely necessary that those who have the most, and in many cases have received significantly more in recent years, contribute more,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said at a press conference. 

Bergen and Oslo may lose out on income as a new energy tax will hit the bottom lines of electricity companies owned by local authorities in Oslo and Bergen. In turn, this may affect the municipal budgets of both cities. 

Power firm Eviny estimates that it will have to pay an extra 2.5 billion kroner in tax in 2022 due to the government’s proposal for a tax increase for farming companies and electricity companies, Bergensavisen reports. Bergen Municipality holds 37.75 percent stake in Eviny. 

“We have no idea the extent of these changes yet, but we must expect the yield to be reduced. The uncertainty is a disturbing element in our budget planning,” Per-Arne Larsen, finance councillor with Bergen Municipality, told Bergenavisen. 

In Oslo, the city council could feel the squeeze of the tax rule even more than in Bergen, as Oslo Municipality owns energy firm Hafslund in full. 

Oslo City Council depends on its energy firm’s income to fund public spending. Finance councillor Einar Wilhelmsen told newspaper Avisa Oslo that if the proposed tax increase goes through, the municipality would need to rip up its budget for 2023 and start over. 

Next week will see the state budget for 2023 announced. Municipalities will be waiting to see how much the government is willing to allocate to local authorities- as this may offset losses from the new energy tax. 

Could Norway’s gas supplies become a target for saboteurs?

Security experts have warned that Norway's gas supply could become a strategic target for potential saboteurs following unexplained leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines near a Danish Island on Tuesday. 

Published: 28 September 2022 13:46 CEST
Norway’s gas supplies are perhaps the largest and most strategic target for potential saboteurs in Europe, Lieutenant Colonel Geir Hågen Karlsen a defence researcher from the Norwegian military has claimed. 

“We have a major war in Europe right now. Norwegian gas supply is probably the biggest and most strategically important sabotage target in the whole of Europe right now,” he told public broadcaster NRK on Tuesday evening.

His comments come after the two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia, and Europe were hit with unexplained leaks.

The three gas leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were visible Tuesday in waters off Denmark, with vast areas of bubbling spreading from 200 to 1,000 metres in diameter, the Danish military said.

“The biggest leak is causing bubbling over a good kilometre in diameter. The smallest is creating a circle about 200 metres” in diameter, the military wrote in a statement accompanying photographs of the leaks off the Danish island of Bornholm.

The EU said Wednesday that leaks from the two Russia-Germany undersea gas pipelines appeared to be “a deliberate act”. 

The Norwegian government has decided to beef up security at oil installations following the gas leaks. 

“Following the leak, the Norwegian government has decided to put measures in place to increase security at infrastructure sites, land terminals and platforms on the Norwegian continental shelf,” Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Aasland said in a statement late Tuesday.

Equinor has also said it will raise the security level at its installations across Norway. 

Additionally, Norway’s intelligence and security service, PST, said that it was constantly monitoring the threat to Norwegian oil and gas supplies. 

“PST assesses the situation and any threats on an ongoing basis. We advise bodies that need it (security advice),” senior adviser Martin Bernsen from PST told broadcaster TV 2.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told Norwegian news agency NTB there was “no specific threat against Norway”.

Why could Norway be a target?

Norwegian gas could make a target for saboteurs as, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Norway has become the leading supplier of natural gas to Europe. 

This has made Norwegian gas more critical as Europe looks to Norway to supply its gas needs even more due to supplies from Russia being cut. 

Concerns over gas supplies this winter has led to prices skyrocketing, and instability in the market has also led to much higher energy prices for consumers. 

Prior to Norway becoming Europe’s leading supplier of gas and maintaining full production throughout the summer, a period which is typically used for maintenance, it accounted for around 25 percent of the EU’s and Britain’s gas needs. 

According to the energy ministry, the country will increase its exports by around eight percent this year. Norway should therefore produce approximately 122 billion cubic metres of gas in 2022, according to previous government estimates. That can be compared to the 150 billion cubic metres of gas per year that Russia supplied to the European Union before the war in Ukraine.

Stretching over thousands of kilometres, sometimes at great depths, the oil and gas pipelines are a weak link in the energy supply chain that is so vital to Europe.

These factors are the reason why security experts in Norway have called the country’s pipelines a major target for sabotage. 

“Norwegian gas is undoubtedly the most important target in Europe right now,” Researcher and naval captain at the Naval Academy, Tor Ivar Strømmen, told the Norwegian newspaper VG

