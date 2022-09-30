For members
NORWEGIAN WORD OF THE DAY
Eight phrases to express affection in Norwegian
Sometimes you just want to tell somebody how much they mean to you. Here are eight Norwegian phrases you can use to let someone know you care about them.
Published: 30 September 2022 17:10 CEST
Here are eight Norwegian phrases that you can use to express your affection for someone. Pictured are two people enjoying a view of a fjord in Norway.Photo by Bambi Corro on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments