TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
The teachers' strike forced to an end and Norwegian gas supplies could be a target for saboteurs, plus other news from Norway on Wednesday.
Published: 28 September 2022 09:18 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is a puffin. Photo by Mark König on Unsplash
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Norway’s oil fund could face diminishing returns, Norwegian banks raise interest rates, plus other news from Norway on Tuesday.
Published: 27 September 2022 09:25 CEST
