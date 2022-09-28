Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Government forces teachers’ strike to an end

A teachers’ strike in Norway has been forced to an end by the government. The strike began in June, and over 8,000 union members were taking industrial action by last week.

Teachers were striking over wage growth in recent years. They feel they have been made the wage losers of the public sector.

“Unfortunately, the parties have not found a solution to the conflict. The strike is now leading to serious social consequences for children and young people. I am particularly concerned about the pupils’ education, vulnerable children and young people and their mental health. After an overall assessment, I have therefore proposed a compulsory wage board,” Labour and Inclusion Minister Marte Mjøs Persen said in a statement.

On Tuesday night, the employer organisation representing the public sector and union leaders were pulled on for a meeting by the government.

Key vocab: Tvungen lønnsnemnd- compulsory wage board

Expert: Norwegian gas supplies a target for saboteurs

Lieutenant Colonel Geir Hågen Karlsen has claimed that Norway’s gas supplies are probably the most significant and most strategic sabotage target in Europe now.

“We have a major war in Europe right now. Norwegian gas supply is probably the biggest and most strategically important sabotage target in the whole of Europe right now,” he told public broadcaster NRK.

His comments come after the two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Europe were hit with unexplained leaks.

Danish military said that the three gas leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were visible Tuesday in waters off Denmark, with huge areas of bubbling spreading from 200 to 1,000 metres in diameter. Leaks have led to suspicions of sabotage.

Key vocab: Sabotasjemål- sabotage target

PST assessing the threat to gas supplies

PST, Norway’s intelligence and security service, has said that it is continually assessing the threat to Norwegian gas supplies.

“PST assesses the situation and any threats on an ongoing basis. We advise bodies that need it,” senior adviser Martin Bernsen from PST told broadcaster TV 2.

On Tuesday, three gas leaks from the Nord Stream pipelines were visible off the coast of Denmark, with sabotage expected to be the cause.

Government press conference

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Minister of Finance Trygve Slagsvold Vedum will hold a joint press conference in Åmot later today.

However, no details have been released on why the conference is being held or what will be discussed.