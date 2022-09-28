Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

The teachers' strike forced to an end and Norwegian gas supplies could be a target for saboteurs, plus other news from Norway on Wednesday. 

Published: 28 September 2022 09:18 CEST
Pictured is a puffin
Find out what's going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is a puffin. Photo by Mark König on Unsplash

Government forces teachers’ strike to an end

A teachers’ strike in Norway has been forced to an end by the government. The strike began in June, and over 8,000 union members were taking industrial action by last week. 

Teachers were striking over wage growth in recent years. They feel they have been made the wage losers of the public sector. 

“Unfortunately, the parties have not found a solution to the conflict. The strike is now leading to serious social consequences for children and young people. I am particularly concerned about the pupils’ education, vulnerable children and young people and their mental health. After an overall assessment, I have therefore proposed a compulsory wage board,” Labour and Inclusion Minister Marte Mjøs Persen said in a statement. 

On Tuesday night, the employer organisation representing the public sector and union leaders were pulled on for a meeting by the government. 

Key vocab: Tvungen lønnsnemnd- compulsory wage board

Expert: Norwegian gas supplies a target for saboteurs

Lieutenant Colonel Geir Hågen Karlsen has claimed that Norway’s gas supplies are probably the most significant and most strategic sabotage target in Europe now. 

“We have a major war in Europe right now. Norwegian gas supply is probably the biggest and most strategically important sabotage target in the whole of Europe right now,” he told public broadcaster NRK.

His comments come after the two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Europe were hit with unexplained leaks.

Danish military said that the three gas leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were visible Tuesday in waters off Denmark, with huge areas of bubbling spreading from 200 to 1,000 metres in diameter. Leaks have led to suspicions of sabotage. 

Key vocab: Sabotasjemål- sabotage target

PST assessing the threat to gas supplies 

PST, Norway’s intelligence and security service, has said that it is continually assessing the threat to Norwegian gas supplies. 

“PST assesses the situation and any threats on an ongoing basis. We advise bodies that need it,” senior adviser Martin Bernsen from PST told broadcaster TV 2.

On Tuesday, three gas leaks from the Nord Stream pipelines were visible off the coast of Denmark, with sabotage expected to be the cause. 

Government press conference 

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Minister of Finance Trygve Slagsvold Vedum will hold a joint press conference in Åmot later today. 

However, no details have been released on why the conference is being held or what will be discussed. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Norway’s oil fund could face diminishing returns, Norwegian banks raise interest rates, plus other news from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 27 September 2022 09:25 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Banks raise interest rates

Following Norges Bank raising the key policy rate by 0.5 percentage points last week, several commercial banks and lenders followed suit. 

Two of Norway’s biggest banks, DNB and Sparebank 1, have announced rises. Nordea has also announced a rate hike as well. 

The consequence of this is that loan and mortgage repayments will become more expensive for new and existing customers. 

Norges Bank announced the key policy rate would be set to 2.25 percent to try and curb rising inflation in Norway. However, Statistics Norway has previously warned that the increased rate would lead to increased unemployment in the medium term. 

Key vocab: Boliglånsrenten- mortgage interest rate

Norwegian oil fund could face diminishing returns in the coming years

A report on the long-term future of Norway’s Government Pension Fund, or oil fund, has found that it could face challenging times in the coming years. 

“The fund has long reaped the benefits of globalisation and technological development. But Norway cannot base itself on the fact that the international political and economic framework conditions will be the same, and as favourable as they have been,” Ulf Sverdrup, the director of the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, wrote

“The uncertainty is great, but the return may be lower than we are used to, while a new and complicated risk picture may make management more difficult,” he added. 

READ MORE: What does Norway do with its oil money?

Sharp decrease in e-scooter accidents in Oslo

Electric scooter accidents in Oslo have plummeted over the past year, new figures show. 

Between July 2022 and July 2021, the number of accidents in Oslo’s capital fell by around 80 percent, local newspaper Vårt Oslo reports. 

During this period, the number of scooters has been reduced sharply, and users can’t rent the devices past a certain time. Nationally, a blood alcohol limit has also been introduced. 

“There were a lot of accidents involving blood alcohol levels. Now the situation is completely different,” Ragnhild Kaski, from alcohol awareness group Av-og-til, told Vårt Oslo. 

Key vocab: Elsparkesykkel- Electric scooter

Health of young women has decreased over the past 20 years

National data agency Statistics Norway (SSB) reports that half of women aged between 16 and 24 live in more pain and discomfort than 20 years ago. 

Up to half of young women said they struggle with permanent and recurring headaches.

“Although most people believe that they are in good health, many women say that they are plagued by symptoms such as stomach pain, headaches, sleep difficulties and other pains in the body,” senior adviser at Statistics Norway Elin Skretting Lunde said. 

READ ALSO: Six things to know about visiting a doctor in Norway

