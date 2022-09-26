Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Two more arrested for suspected involvement in Oslo Pride shooting

Norwegian police said Monday they had arrested two alleged accomplices of the suspect in a June shooting that killed two people in Oslo on the sidelines of Pride celebrations.

Published: 26 September 2022 14:30 CEST
Pictured are mourners following the shooting in Oslo.
Police have arrested two more suspects linked to the Oslo Pride shooting. Pictured: A woman with a progress flag stands at a makeshift memorial at a crime scene on June 25 photo by Olivier Morin / AFP)

The two suspects were arrested on Sunday in Oslo suspected of “complicity in a terrorist act”, the Oslo police said in a statement.

One is a Somali man in his forties, the other a Norwegian in his thirties — both of them known to police. Their identities were not disclosed.

In the early hours of June 25, a man opened fire near a gay bar in central Oslo during celebrations linked to the city’s Pride festival.

The shooting killed two men, aged 54 and 60, and wounded 21 others. Immediately after the shooting, police arrested Zaniar Matapour, a
43-year-old Norwegian of Iranian origin, on suspicion of carrying out the attack.

The new arrests bring the number of people implicated in the attack to four, as Norwegian police announced last week they were seeking another suspect linked to the shooting.

On Friday, Oslo police announced that they had issued an international arrest warrant for Arfan Qadeer Bhatti, a 45-year-old Islamist with a prior conviction, who is also suspected of “complicity in a terrorist act”.

“The police still believes Bhatti is in Pakistan,” a country with which Norway has no extradition agreement, police said Monday.

“To ensure the best possible cooperation with the Pakistani authorities, we had Oslo police officers in Pakistan a short time ago,” it added.

According to police, they have not yet had direct contact with Arfan Bhatti but have spoken to his Norwegian lawyer, Svein Holden, and say they expect the legal proceedings in Pakistan to take time.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Norwegian police say second suspect involved in deadly Oslo shooting

Norwegian police said on Friday they had issued an international arrest warrant for a second suspect in a June shooting that killed two people near a gay bar in central Oslo.

Published: 23 September 2022 14:16 CEST
Norwegian police say second suspect involved in deadly Oslo shooting

The suspect is a Norwegian in his 40s who had already shown up on police radar and is suspected of “complicity in a terrorist act”, Borge Enoksen, a police official, told a press conference. Police think the man is currently abroad, but did not provide any more details.

According to TV2, the suspect is Arfan Bhatti, a 44-year-old Islamist with prior convictions who is thought to be in Pakistan, which does not have an extradition treaty with Norway.

On June 25th, Zaniar Matapour, 43, is alleged to have opened fire near a gay bar in central Oslo in the early morning hours, amid celebrations linked to the city’s Pride festival.

The shooting killed two men, aged 54 and 60, and wounded 21 others, with Matapour quickly arrested. Matapour, a Norwegian of Iranian origin, had been known to Norway’s PST intelligence service since 2015, with concerns about his radicalisation and membership of “an extremist Islamist network”.

Norway’s domestic intelligence service has previously described the attack as “an act of Islamist terrorism” and said Matapour had “difficulties with his mental health”. He is currently at a psychiatric hospital for court-ordered mental evaluation.

SHOW COMMENTS