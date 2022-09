Mediation talks in teachers’ strike fail to reach an agreement

Talks on an agreement between teachers and employer organisations could not find a solution to an ongoing strike on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, I can announce that we have not been able to reach a solution,” Mats Ruland from the national mediation service said.

Norwegian Minister of Labour Marte Mjøs Persen has said that the responsibility to end the strike still lies with the two parties than with the government.

As the strike has continued, more and more groups have called on the government to end the strike.

Key vocab: Meklingen- mediation

Norwegians change their habits to adapt to high energy prices

Households in Norway have adjusted to rising energy costs by changing their habits to use more energy when prices are lowest, the newspaper Bergensavisen reports.

For example, BKK Nett told the paper that when prices were lower than the week before, on September 17th, consumption rose by 16 percent.

Fjordkraft has confirmed that customers are shifting their consumption to the hours of the week when the electricity price is lowest.

Red Cross: Inequality between refugees in Norway

Secretary General of the Norwegian Red Cross, Bernt G. Appeland, has said there is an inequality in how refugees are treated in Norway.

He wrote in an editorial for public broadcaster NRK that a refugee from Ukraine may receive more support than one from Eritrea- even when both arrive in the country under similar circumstances.

As an example, Appeland points to Asker Municipality, where unaccompanied minors from other countries are given bikes to get around with while refugees from Ukraine receive travel cards which allow them to use public transport for free.

Key vocab: klasseskille- class divide

Lots of rain in eastern Norway

Southern and eastern Norway will see high amounts of precipitation at the beginning of the week, the newspaper VG reports.

On Sunday, wet weather hit western Norway as low pressure from northeast Iceland made its way to the coast.

“From Monday, there will be more precipitation in Eastern Norway than in the West, but it will probably linger a bit in Western Norway as well. The front will affect the weather in Southern and Eastern Norway in the coming days,” Magnus Haukeland from the Meteorological Institute told VG.

In Vestfold of Telemark and parts of Viken, a yellow weather warning has been issued. Rain and perception will clear up on Wednesday.

Key vocab: gult farevarsel- yellow weather warning