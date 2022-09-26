Read news from:
Norway suspends visa agreement with Russia

Norway's facilitation agreement for visas with Russia has been halted, the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration has announced. 

Published: 26 September 2022 12:17 CEST
Norway has suspended a visa agreement with Russia. A general view of the Norwegian border crossing station at Storskog. near the town of Kirkenes in northern Norway. Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP

A visa agreement for travel between Norway and Russia has been suspended as of September 22nd, the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) writes on its site

The UDI writes that the typical rules for applying for a visa to enter Norway will now apply to Russian citizens. The visa agreement that has been suspended dates back to 2008. 

This means that the documentation required to apply will be tightened, multiple-entry visas won’t be issued as part of one application, processing times will go up, and fees will also increase.  

Norwegian newspaper VG reports that this is among a string of measures the UDI has taken to tighten the rules for obtaining a visa as a Russian citizen. 

Norway’s immigration directorate told VG that tourist visas and those to visit friends would be rejected in most cases. Visa applications are being rejected as there are doubts over whether the applicant would return to Russia upon the visa’s expiration. 

In August, the UDI processed 575 visa applications from Russian citizens. Around 41 percent of applications were refused. Earlier this year, Russian citizens were moved to the orange visa group. 

“In the orange group, parents, children, and spouses will generally receive visas, while it is more natural to refuse applications for siblings, distant relatives and boyfriends. It will also be more difficult, but not impossible, to get a visa for business trips and visits with a cultural purpose,” Håvard Sætre from the UDI stated. 

Last week, a number of EU countries tightened their visa rules for Russians. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland are among the countries tightening rules. 

Russians are still able to apply for asylum in Norway. However, to apply, they will need to physically reach Norway first. In 2022, 219 Russian citizens have applied for asylum in Norway. 

ENERGY

Norwegian government unveils energy support for businesses

An energy support scheme, which will see the state pick up part of the electricity bill for some firms, to help Norwegian companies cope with rising power costs, was unveiled by the Norwegian government on Friday.

Published: 16 September 2022 12:13 CEST
On Friday, Minister of Trade and Industry, Jan Christian Vestre, unveiled a raft of government measures to help support businesses with rising energy costs in Norway.

“We are today putting forward a package of measures that will come to the aid of the most vulnerable companies this autumn, and contribute in the medium term and create greater predictability and security,” Vestre said at a press conference.

The government said around 20,000 businesses in Norway would benefit from the new scheme, which includes the government covering part of the bill when prices rise above a certain level. Around three billion kroner has been set aside to pay for the support package.

Among the measures in the package are direct support, loan guarantees and energy subsidy schemes.

Firms where energy made up more than three percent of total costs during the first half of 2022, will be able to apply for grants that see the government cover up 25 percent of the difference between the current market price and 70 øre per kilowatt hour and as much as 45 percent if they carry out energy saving measures.

Companies that invest in energy-saving measures can also have part of the bill covered by government grants.

Support that will see the government cover part of the bill will only run until the end of 2022. However, the government has said it is open to extending it. More measures may also be announced when the state budget is unveiled in September.

Additionally, the government will submit proposals to parliament to make it easier for businesses to access fixed-price electricity agreements over long periods, which should help stabilise overheads for firms.

As well as the other measures, the government will introduce a new loan guarantee scheme. The scheme will see the state acting as a guarantor for up to 90 percent of the loan for companies that have seen costs soar due to energy prices. The loan guarantee is available until spring 2023.

Companies that receive any support will not be able to pay out dividends in 2023. The government consulted the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) and the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) when formulating the scheme.

Norway’s Conservative Party has criticised the new scheme because subsidised bills could end as early as the new year.

“It is too early to end the scheme already at New Year’s. We are unsure whether the government has really understood the seriousness of the situation,” Nikolai Astrup, the Conservative Party’s energy spokesperson, said.

Meanwhile, the NHO said that it wanted the scheme to do more to help cover the rising costs of larger businesses which will be overlooked for subsidised energy bills as support is capped at 3.5 million kroner.

