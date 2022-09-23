Read news from:
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Figures reveal how much household expenses have risen and school exams to go ahead despite teachers' strike disruption, plus other news from Norway on Friday. 

Published: 23 September 2022 09:25 CEST
Pictured is one of Norway's many spectacular fjords.
Pictured is one of Norway's many spectacular fjords. Photo by Shinjan Bhattacharya on Unsplash

Consumers more concerned with energy bills than high-interest rates

Energy and food prices are more concerning for consumers in Norway than rising interest rates, a survey carried out by Sparebank 1 has revealed. 

On Thursday, Norges Bank announced it would raise the interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25 percent. 

According to the survey, three-quarters of respondents had taken action to deal with the cost of living increases across the board. 

Norwegian newswire NTB reports that 52 percent are worried about the high electricity bills, 46 percent about the high food prices, and 41 per cent are concerned about high-interest rates. 

Tests to go ahead despite teachers’ strike disruption

National tests will not be postponed, despite the ongoing strike’s disruption of students’ education. 

Nationwide exams are mandatory testing of pupils’ skills in reading, arithmetic and English in the fifth, eighth and ninth grades.

In Bergen, several schools have told the newspaper Bergens Tidende that they will struggle to be able to carry out the tests by the deadline of Friday next week. 

“In several schools, we see that it is difficult to achieve this (testing). If the students come back this week, it may be possible, but in the schools that are hardest hit by strikes, it may not be wise and appropriate,” Frode Nilsen told the paper. 

Still, the Education Directorate has said it would not extend the deadline and that tests will go ahead. 

Household expenses for typical household risen by around 1,100 kroner per month

The expenses for a typical Norwegian family have risen by around 1,100 kroner per month, according to researchers at the analysis institute Consumption Research Norway (SIFO). 

Costs for food, other groceries and running a car have increased over the last six months. However, the cost of childcare has fallen. 

SIFO said that it had to update its reference budget for households twice this year, the first time since the 1990s that it has done so. 

Interest rates could dampen the housing market

Norway’s association of estate agents has warned that recent interest rate jumps will lead to a sharp drop in home sales and house building. 

“If interest rates are raised too quickly, and too much, unemployment can become so high, and purchasing power so weakened that it triggers a housing recession in the form of a sharp drop in housing sales and housing construction”, managing director of the Norwegian Real Estate Association, Carl O. Geiving, said.

READ ALSO: The hidden extra costs when buying property in Norway

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

The government set to earn windfall from high energy prices and fears interest rate rises could increase unemployment, plus other news from Norway on Thursday. 

Published: 22 September 2022 09:21 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

The government could earn up to 73 billion kroner as the result of high energy prices

Extra income from soaring energy prices could result in a windfall of up to 73 billion kroner, figures from employer organisation Energi Norge show. 

The 73 billion kroner comes from 56 billion kroner in tax, three billion in VAT and 14 billion kroner in dividends from state-owned firms. 

This year, the Norwegian state will spend up to 41 billion kroner providing subsidies to households to help them cover rising electricity prices. 

When prices rise above 70 øre kWh, the government covers up to 90 percent of the bill. 

Key vocab: MVA– VAT

Interest rate hike could increase unemployment

National data agency Statistics Norway has warned that another interest rate from Norges Bank on Thursday would likely increase unemployment further down the line. 

“Increased interest rates and inflation, together with the decline in the international economy, will slow down the Norwegian economy and contribute to increased unemployment,” director of Statistics Norway Geir Axelsen told Norwegian newswire NTB. 

“We think there will be a slight increase at the end of the year already, while we estimate unemployment will be 3.6 per cent on average in 2023,” he added. 

Key vocabRenteheving– Interest rate hikes

Education Minister: Teachers’ strike serious

Norwegian Minister of Education, Tonje Brenna, has described the ongoing teachers’ strike as ‘serious’. 

“It is a serious situation, and the situation for the students becomes more serious the longer the strike lasts,” Brenna told reporters at an event on Wednesday. 

However, the government cannot currently intervene in the strike and force the two parties to a compulsory wage board as there is now not deemed to be a risk to life or health. 

Over 8,000 teachers in Norway have been on strike over wage growth in recent years. Yesterday, the Children’s Ombudsman wrote a letter to the government requesting they make an assessment of what would be in pupils’ best interests regarding the strike. 

Norway moves to be exempt from EU train privatisation rule

Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård has told Norwegian newswire NTB that the government has held constructive talks to be exempt from EU railway competition rules.

“We have given a clear statement to the European Commission about what the government’s view is on the requirement for competition,” Nygård said. 

“We have received constructive feedback that together we can look at the framework for the exception provisions in the regulations also after 2023, considering how this can be applied to Norwegian conditions,” he added. 

Previously, the government has said it wants to halt the privatisation of Norway’s railway network. 

Key vocab: Tog– train

