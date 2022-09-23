TELL US: What are your tips for saving on energy in Norway?

Energy prices in southern Norway have soared due to low hydroelectric reservoir filling levels, the war in Ukraine, and high gas prices.

Many households in the country are bracing themselves for a tough winter, despite the government’s subsidised bill scheme.

High energy bills have consumers in Norway most worried, according to a survey by Sparebank 1. Norwegian newswire NTB reports that 54 percent of those who responded to the survey are concerned by high electricity prices.

Analysts in Norway have warned that prices in southern Norway could rise as high as 20 kroner per kWh.

