ENERGY

TELL US: What are your tips for saving on energy in Norway?

Norwegian homes are set to see energy costs go up this winter. We want to know your tips and plans for limiting the price of bills.

Published: 23 September 2022 16:08 CEST
Pictured is a energy meter.
Tell us your best tips for saving money on energy bills in Norway. Pictured is a energy meter.Photo by Arthur Lambillotte on Unsplash

Energy prices in southern Norway have soared due to low hydroelectric reservoir filling levels, the war in Ukraine, and high gas prices. 

Many households in the country are bracing themselves for a tough winter, despite the government’s subsidised bill scheme.

High energy bills have consumers in Norway most worried, according to a survey by Sparebank 1. Norwegian newswire NTB reports that 54 percent of those who responded to the survey are concerned by high electricity prices.

Analysts in Norway have warned that prices in southern Norway could rise as high as 20 kroner per kWh.

We want to know you what your plans are for tackling the energy crisis this winter – if any – and what tips you have.

Have a look at the form below and lets us know, and we’ll share the best advice in a future article.

 

ENERGY

Norwegian government set to earn 73 billion kroner from high energy prices

Norway's government could end up earning more from high electricity prices than it expects to pay out in subsidised energy bills this year, figures released Thursday show.

Published: 22 September 2022 10:35 CEST
The Norwegian state could be set to earn an extra 73 billion kroner from energy this year, according to new figures from interest group and employer organisation Energi Norge.

This year, the Norwegian state will spend up to 41 billion kroner providing subsidies to households to help them cover rising electricity prices.

When prices rise above 70 øre kWh, the government covers up to 90 percent of the bill. Last week, the government unveiled a raft of measures to help businesses cope with rising energy bills.

Figures from the estimated windfall show that the 73 billion kroner comes from 56 billion kroner in tax, three billion in VAT and 14 billion kroner in dividends from state-owned firms.

Despite income from high energy bills totalling considerably more than the government will pay to help consumers cope with bills, Energi Norge said the windfall was a good thing for the country.

“70 billion shows that here we cover the electricity support scheme for households and the business scheme. In addition, we provide the opportunity for the community to finance other welfare benefits. So this is good news for Norway,” Energi Norge’s managing director Knut Kroepelien told public broadcaster NRK.

Earlier this week, Norway’s parliamentary holiday was halted for the parties to debate energy policy. During the debate, over 90 proposals were tabled by opposition parties. Among the proposals were calls for increased support, with the government covering the bill when prices pass 50 øre kWh and a maximum price.

