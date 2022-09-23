Read news from:
Norwegian police say second suspect involved in deadly Oslo shooting

Norwegian police said on Friday they had issued an international arrest warrant for a second suspect in a June shooting that killed two people near a gay bar in central Oslo.

Published: 23 September 2022 14:16 CEST
A mourner laying flowers at the site of a shooting.
Norwegian police have said a second suspect was involved in the shooting in Oslo. A woman lays down flowers at a makeshift memorial at the crime scene on June 25, 2022, in the aftermath of a shooting outside pubs and nightclubs in central Oslo killing two people injuring 21. Photo by Olivier Morin / AFP

The suspect is a Norwegian in his 40s who had already shown up on police radar and is suspected of “complicity in a terrorist act”, Borge Enoksen, a police official, told a press conference. Police think the man is currently abroad, but did not provide any more details.

According to TV2, the suspect is Arfan Bhatti, a 44-year-old Islamist with prior convictions who is thought to be in Pakistan, which does not have an extradition treaty with Norway.

On June 25th, Zaniar Matapour, 43, is alleged to have opened fire near a gay bar in central Oslo in the early morning hours, amid celebrations linked to the city’s Pride festival.

The shooting killed two men, aged 54 and 60, and wounded 21 others, with Matapour quickly arrested. Matapour, a Norwegian of Iranian origin, had been known to Norway’s PST intelligence service since 2015, with concerns about his radicalisation and membership of “an extremist Islamist network”.

Norway’s domestic intelligence service has previously described the attack as “an act of Islamist terrorism” and said Matapour had “difficulties with his mental health”. He is currently at a psychiatric hospital for court-ordered mental evaluation.

Oslo City Council to make public transport cheaper with new ticket

A single ticket on Oslo's public transport network could become up to 40 percent cheaper as part of a new initiative that will be unveiled when Oslo City Council presents its budget on Wednesday.

Published: 20 September 2022 12:38 CEST
Oslo City Council will set aside up to 200 million kroner to try and make public transport in the Norwegian capital of Oslo cheaper, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

On Wednesday, the city council will present its budget for next year, where it will announce that funds will be set aside for making public transport a more affordable option. 

“We are launching a new ticket product. It is good news for the city’s population,” Environment and Transport Councilor Sirin Stav told NRK. 

A new ticketing option will reduce the cost of a single ticket the more somebody uses public transport. The current price of a public transport ticket on the Ruter app is 39 kroner. 

However, the new flexible ticket will benefit those who use public transport in the city frequently, but not often enough to make the 814 kroner monthly ticket worth it. The new scheme has been tested by 400 Ruter customers since February. 

NRK reports that the ticket will track how many singles you have bought in the previous 30 days. If you make less than 21 trips on Oslo’s bus, tram and metro network, the new ticketing option will be cheaper than a monthly ticket per journey. 

The Transport and Environment councillor said the new ticketing option was the result of increased demand for flexible solutions following the rise to prominence of the home office. 

“There has certainly been a demand for more flexible tickets. Ruter has worked on this over time. They first had to launch a new app, and now these new, flexible tickets are finally coming,” Stav said. 

On average, the new flexible scheme will allow passengers to save around 20 percent, and up to 40 percent in certain cases. 

When introduced, if the budget presented on Wednesday gets the green light from the city council, the new flexi-tickets will be available in Zone 1 of Oslo and parts of Bærum. 

Extending the scheme further out of Oslo would require Viken County Council to put money on the table as Ruter is partly owned by the respective county councils of Oslo and Viken. 

