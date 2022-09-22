For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
The government set to earn windfall from high energy prices and fears interest rate rises could increase unemployment, plus other news from Norway on Thursday.
Published: 22 September 2022 09:21 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured: Oslo Central Station from above. Photo by Gunnar Ridderström on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments