Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

The government set to earn windfall from high energy prices and fears interest rate rises could increase unemployment, plus other news from Norway on Thursday. 

Published: 22 September 2022 09:21 CEST
Oslo Central Station from above.
Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured: Oslo Central Station from above. Photo by Gunnar Ridderström on Unsplash

The government could earn up to 73 billion kroner as the result of high energy prices

Extra income from soaring energy prices could result in a windfall of up to 73 billion kroner, figures from employer organisation Energi Norge show. 

The 73 billion kroner comes from 56 billion kroner in tax, three billion in VAT and 14 billion kroner in dividends from state-owned firms. 

This year, the Norwegian state will spend up to 41 billion kroner providing subsidies to households to help them cover rising electricity prices. 

When prices rise above 70 øre kWh, the government covers up to 90 percent of the bill. 

Key vocab: MVA– VAT

Interest rate hike could increase unemployment

National data agency Statistics Norway has warned that another interest rate from Norges Bank on Thursday would likely increase unemployment further down the line. 

“Increased interest rates and inflation, together with the decline in the international economy, will slow down the Norwegian economy and contribute to increased unemployment,” director of Statistics Norway Geir Axelsen told Norwegian newswire NTB. 

“We think there will be a slight increase at the end of the year already, while we estimate unemployment will be 3.6 per cent on average in 2023,” he added. 

Key vocabRenteheving– Interest rate hikes

Education Minister: Teachers’ strike serious

Norwegian Minister of Education, Tonje Brenna, has described the ongoing teachers’ strike as ‘serious’. 

“It is a serious situation, and the situation for the students becomes more serious the longer the strike lasts,” Brenna told reporters at an event on Wednesday. 

However, the government cannot currently intervene in the strike and force the two parties to a compulsory wage board as there is now not deemed to be a risk to life or health. 

Over 8,000 teachers in Norway have been on strike over wage growth in recent years. Yesterday, the Children’s Ombudsman wrote a letter to the government requesting they make an assessment of what would be in pupils’ best interests regarding the strike. 

Norway moves to be exempt from EU train privatisation rule

Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård has told Norwegian newswire NTB that the government has held constructive talks to be exempt from EU railway competition rules.

“We have given a clear statement to the European Commission about what the government’s view is on the requirement for competition,” Nygård said. 

“We have received constructive feedback that together we can look at the framework for the exception provisions in the regulations also after 2023, considering how this can be applied to Norwegian conditions,” he added. 

Previously, the government has said it wants to halt the privatisation of Norway’s railway network. 

Key vocab: Tog– train

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Man in stable condition after being shot by police, the budget for Oslo to be presented, and the Norwegian state distributing marital aids are among the headlines from Norway on Wednesday. 

Published: 21 September 2022 09:27 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Man in stable condition after being shot by police

A man who was shot by police after threatening motorists with a knife on the E18 near Bygdøy in Oslo on Wednesday morning was not seriously injured, the police have said.

At around 5:20am, police reported that a man had threatened several people with a knife in west Oslo. 

When police arrived on the scene, he attempted to get into several cars. Firearms officers fired one shot at the man. 

The E18 eastbound is closed while police investigate the scene, Norwegian newswire NTB reports. 

“A technical and tactical investigation will be carried out at the site for some time to come. It is unclear when the E18 will be opened to normal traffic,” police told the newswire. 

Key vocab: Skutt- shot

People in Bergen accidentally administered expired vaccines 

Some 47 residents in Bergen have accidentally received a Covid-19 vaccine which had expired. It has had no adverse side effects for the patients, however. 

Newspaper Dagbladet has access to an email which details the incident, and infection control supervisor Marit Voltersvik has confirmed that the mistake happened at two pharmacies in the city on west Norway’s coast. 

“It is true that we sent a request to the Norwegian Medicines Agency in February. We discovered that 47 people who had been vaccinated at two different pharmacies had received a corona vaccine from Pfizer that had expired by up to seven days, she tells the newspaper. The vaccine had a shelf life of 30 days in a refrigerator,” Voltersvik said. 

“The conclusion from the Norwegian Medicines Agency and the Institute of Public Health was that the deviation did not have any negative consequences for the vaccinated, but that it was to be considered serious and a breach of internal routines,” he added. 

Key vocab: Covidvaksine- Covid vaccine

Oslo City Council to present budget

Later today, Oslo City Council will present its budget for 2023 till 2026. Executive Mayor of Raymond Johansen has warned that this year will be a crisis budget due to high energy costs limiting the council’s spending power. 

One measure already announced is the city working to make the cost of using public transport cheaper.

Key vocab: Krisebudsjett– crisis budget

Norwegian state distributes sex toys

The Norwegian state has covered the bill for some 4,000 marital aids this year, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

In 2015, various adult toys were part of the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration’s (NAV) offer to those with reduced sexual function. 

“Investing in sexuality is extremely important for public health, to make people happier and to fight depression,” doctor and sexologist Esben Esther Pirelli Benestad told NRK. 

SHOW COMMENTS