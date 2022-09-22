Read news from:
Austria
Norwegian word of the day: Høst

The leaves are changing, and the days are getting short, which brings us to today’s word of the day.

Published: 22 September 2022 13:07 CEST
Photo by Francesco Ungaro on Unsplash and Nicolas Raymond/FlickR

What does høst mean

Høst is the Norwegian word for autumn or fall, depending on which you prefer to use in English. Autumn is already in full swing in some parts of the country, with Norway’s landscapes wearing shades of orange and brown. 

Autumn marks the last proper opportunity to get out hiking in the mountains in Norway before snowfall and ice make trekking a lot harder. Despite the dropping temperatures, autumn can be the best time for a hike in Norway due to the peak season ending and the spectacular colour palette on offer. 

Norway’s autumn is an important time culturally, too. The season is great for foraging, embracing the concepts of hygge and koselig. The season between summer and winter also sees the emergence of Norway’s national dish Fårikål. 

Fårikål is primarily made up of diced lamb meat, whole peppercorns, and layers of green cabbage. Paper-thin flatbread is usually served on the side. 

In addition to the season of the national dish, traditional Autumn foods Norwegians enjoy dining on are lapskaus, or “stew”, baked root vegetables, mushroom soups, and blueberry muffins.

Use it like this: 

Jeg gleder meg til høsten for da er det så vakkert ute!

 I look forward to autumn because then it’s so beautiful outside! 

Hva skal du i høst? Begynner du å studere på universitet? 

What are you doing this autumn? Are you starting your studies at university?

Min favorittårstid er høsten. Da kan jeg ta på meg varme gensere og skjerf igjen, drikke kakao og nyte den friske høstluften. 

My favourite season is autumn because I can wear sweaters and scarves again, drink hot chocolate and enjoy the crisp autumn air.

NORWEGIAN WORD OF THE DAY

Norwegian word of the day: Sukkergris

If you're a fan of sugary snacks or are known for having a sweet tooth, you could find yourself described as today's word. 

Published: 25 August 2022 16:28 CEST
What is sukkergris? 

The word comes from sukker (“sugar”) and gris (pig), meaning “sugar-pig”. It doesn’t refer to a real pig. However, marzipan pigs are a popular treat in Norway at Christmas (marsipan gris). 

The marzipan pigs are linked to a popular game. Riskrem or “rice porridge” is a creamy dessert served cold with a fruit-based coulis drizzled on top. A shaved almond is often hidden in the serving bowl filled with riskrem. And whoever discovers the almond in their bowl receives a traditional pig made out of marzipan as their prize. 

Sukkergris can also have a more figurative meaning, akin to “sweet tooth” in English: a person with a particular fondness for cakes, sweets, candy, or any other sweet-tasting, sugary products.

We’re unsure of the origins of this second meaning: did the edible “sugar pig” come first, and the adjective version come about as a description of people who like to eat them? Or does the use of “pig” in relation to a liking for sugar reflect the pig’s bad reputation as a greedy animal?

If you know the answer to the above, let me know.

Why do I need to know sukkergris?

Without wanting to get too far into the realms of generalisation, Norwegians are mostly health-conscious, but they do have a weak spot for cakes (don’t we all?). Cakes play an important role in birthdays as well as other occasions.

In kindergartens, it’s common for parents to send a cake to be shared with the class. Some workplaces also have this practice, but it’s usually for milestone birthdays with the company covering the cake. 

Unlike neighbouring Sweden, Norway does not have the practice of fika, a daily short break from work during which coffee and cake are consumed. But cakes still make very regular appearances at workplaces.

Use it like this: 

Jeg spiser generelt sunt og er veldig aktiv i løpetreningen, men jeg er en dårligere sukkergris. Jeg kan rett og slett ikke si nei til is.

I eat healthily in general and am very focused on my running, but I’m a terrible sweet tooth. I simply can’t say no to ice cream.

SHOW COMMENTS