Norwegian word of the day: Høst

What does høst mean

Høst is the Norwegian word for autumn or fall, depending on which you prefer to use in English. Autumn is already in full swing in some parts of the country, with Norway’s landscapes wearing shades of orange and brown.

Autumn marks the last proper opportunity to get out hiking in the mountains in Norway before snowfall and ice make trekking a lot harder. Despite the dropping temperatures, autumn can be the best time for a hike in Norway due to the peak season ending and the spectacular colour palette on offer.

Norway’s autumn is an important time culturally, too. The season is great for foraging, embracing the concepts of hygge and koselig. The season between summer and winter also sees the emergence of Norway’s national dish Fårikål.

Fårikål is primarily made up of diced lamb meat, whole peppercorns, and layers of green cabbage. Paper-thin flatbread is usually served on the side.

In addition to the season of the national dish, traditional Autumn foods Norwegians enjoy dining on are lapskaus, or “stew”, baked root vegetables, mushroom soups, and blueberry muffins.

Use it like this:

Jeg gleder meg til høsten for da er det så vakkert ute!

I look forward to autumn because then it’s so beautiful outside!

Hva skal du i høst? Begynner du å studere på universitet?

What are you doing this autumn? Are you starting your studies at university?

Min favorittårstid er høsten. Da kan jeg ta på meg varme gensere og skjerf igjen, drikke kakao og nyte den friske høstluften.

My favourite season is autumn because I can wear sweaters and scarves again, drink hot chocolate and enjoy the crisp autumn air.