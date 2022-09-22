Read news from:
Norway’s central bank raises interest rates to highest level since 2011

The key interest rate will be raised to its highest level for over a decade after Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, announced an increase on Thursday. 

Published: 22 September 2022 11:35 CEST
Norway's central bank has raised the key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points. Pictured is the barcode district in Oslo. Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash

Norges Bank has raised the key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25 percent, the third double rate hike in a row. 

Norway’s key policy rate is in line with analysts’ predictions and brings interest rates in the country to the highest level in over a decade. 

The central bank has seen sharply increasing rates from historic lows introduced in the pandemic as a tonic to curb inflation. 

“Price growth is clearly above our target of 2 percent, and there is a prospect that it will remain high for longer than previously estimated. We raise the interest rate to curb price inflation,” Ida Wolden Bache, governor of Norges Bank, stated when the announcement was made. 

In addition to the current rate increase, the bank said another rise would come in November. 

Inflation in Norway was around 6.5 percent between August and the same month the year before, according to figures from the national data agency Statistics Norway

On Tuesday, neighbouring Sweden raised the policy rate by one percentage point. 

While the interest rate increases are seen as a measure that can help curb inflation, several groups have warned that the hikes could lead to increased unemployment. 

Statistics Norway said Thursday that unemployment would likely increase in the near future as a result of rate increases. 

“Increased interest rates and inflation, together with the decline in the international economy, will slow down the Norwegian economy and contribute to increased unemployment,” director of Statistics Norway Geir Axelsen told Norwegian newswire NTB. 

“We think there will be a slight increase at the end of the year already, while we estimate unemployment will be 3.6 per cent on average in 2023,” he added. 

Norway’s oil fund demands investments be carbon neutral by 2050

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, announced Tuesday that it will require that the approximately 9,000 companies it has invested in worldwide achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

Published: 20 September 2022 13:56 CEST
 “We set a target of net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest for all companies,” Carine Smith Ihenacho, the fund’s chief governance and compliance officer, said while announcing the fund’s new climate action plan.

“We will engage with the companies to reach this target by setting credible preliminary targets and creating plans to reduce their direct and indirect emissions of greenhouse gases,” she added.

According to the IPCC, the UN climate expert panel, achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 is necessary in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Paradoxically, Norway’s wealth fund is fuelled by the Norwegian government’s oil revenues and it is also known as the oil fund. It is worth more than 12,000 billion Norwegian kroner (nearly $1,200 billion) and holds equity in over 9,000 companies in 70 countries. To date, only about 10 percent of these companies have set a carbon neutrality objective.

The fund’s ambition is to help groups in which it is invested develop a climate plan by maintaining a dialogue with them, using its voting rights at general meetings and, “as a last resort”, divesting its shares, Ihenacho explained at a press conference.

READ MORE: What does Norway do with its oil money?

Governed by a set of ethical rules, the fund is among other things prohibited from investing in companies responsible for serious environmental or climate damage and coal, but it can also drop companies on its own initiative on purely financial merits.

“Sustainability is a prerequisite for good returns in the future,” noted Oystein Borsum, the deputy governor of the Norwegian central bank, which oversees the fund.

The fund has already divested its assets in four companies whose greenhouse gas emissions were deemed excessive. The new plan follows up on the Norwegian government’s decision to strengthen the fund’s climate mandate.

In the first six months of 2022, the fund’s value fell by 1,680 billion kroner, mainly due to turmoil in global stock markets. The only sector to show a positive return was the energy sector, including oil and gas companies, which benefited from soaring prices in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

