Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

How European countries are spending billions on easing energy crisis

European governments are announcing emergency measures on a near-weekly basis to protect households and businesses from the energy crisis stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine.

Published: 22 September 2022 08:50 CEST
How European countries are spending billions on easing energy crisis
Photo by Arthur Lambillotte on Unsplash

Hundreds of billions of euros and counting have been shelled out since Russia invaded its pro-EU neighbour in late February.

Governments have gone all out: from capping gas and electricity prices to rescuing struggling energy companies and providing direct aid to households to fill up their cars.

The public spending has continued, even though European Union countries had accumulated mountains of new debt to save their economies during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

But some leaders have taken pride at their use of the public purse to battle this new crisis, which has sent inflation soaring, raised the cost of living and sparked fears of recession.

After announcing €14billion in new measures last week, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi boasted the latest spending put Italy, “among the countries that have spent the most in Europe”.

The Bruegel institute, a Brussels-based think tank that is tracking energy crisis spending by EU governments, ranks Italy as the second-biggest spender in Europe, after Germany.

READ ALSO How EU countries aim to cut energy bills and avoid blackouts this winter

Rome has allocated €59.2billion since September 2021 to shield households and businesses from the rising energy prices, accounting for 3.3 percent of its gross domestic product.

Germany tops the list with €100.2billion, or 2.8 percent of its GDP, as the country was hit hard by its reliance on Russian gas supplies, which have dwindled in suspected retaliation over Western sanctions against Moscow for the war.

On Wednesday, Germany announced the nationalisation of troubled gas giant Uniper.

France, which shielded consumers from gas and electricity price rises early, ranks third with €53.6billion euros allocated so far, representing 2.2 percent of its GDP.

Spending to continue rising
EU countries have now put up €314billion so far since September 2021, according to Bruegel.

“This number is set to increase as energy prices remain elevated,” Simone Tagliapietra, a senior fellow at Bruegel, told AFP.

The energy bills of a typical European family could reach €500 per month early next year, compared to €160 in 2021, according to US investment bank Goldman Sachs.

The measures to help consumers have ranged from a special tax on excess profits in Italy, to the energy price freeze in France, and subsidies public transport in Germany.

But the spending follows a pandemic response that increased public debt, which in the first quarter accounted for 189 percent of Greece’s GDP, 153 percent in Italy, 127 percent in Portugal, 118 percent in Spain and 114 percent in France.

“Initially designed as a temporary response to what was supposed to be a temporary problem, these measures have ballooned and become structural,” Tagliapietra said.

“This is clearly not sustainable from a public finance perspective. It is important that governments make an effort to focus this action on the most vulnerable households and businesses as much as possible.”

Budget reform
The higher spending comes as borrowing costs are rising. The European Central Bank hiked its rate for the first time in more than a decade in July to combat runaway inflation, which has been fuelled by soaring energy prices.

The yield on 10-year French sovereign bonds reached an eight-year high of 2.5 percent on Tuesday, while Germany now pays 1.8 percent interest after boasting a negative rate at the start of the year.

The rate charged to Italy has quadrupled from one percent earlier this year to four percent now, reviving the spectre of the debt crisis that threatened the eurozone a decade ago.

“It is critical to avoid debt crises that could have large destabilising effects and put the EU itself at risk,” the International Monetary Fund warned in a recent blog calling for reforms to budget rules.

The EU has suspended until 2023 rules that limit the public deficit of countries to three percent of GDP and debt to 60 percent.

The European Commission plans to present next month proposals to reform the 27-nation bloc’s budget rules, which have been shattered by the crises.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENERGY

Reservoirs in Norway remain at record low levels

Reservoirs used for hydroelectric production, which Norway relies on for its energy needs, remain at their lowest levels in 20 years, the latest figures show.

Published: 21 September 2022 15:14 CEST
Reservoirs in Norway remain at record low levels

Norway’s reservoirs are up 0.7 percent overall compared to last week. Still, it’s bad news on the whole as reservoirs are at record low levels, the latest statistics from the Norwegian Directorate of Water Resources (NVE) show.

Filling levels in east and south-west Norway have remained at 20-year lows, despite the reservoirs in east Norway being up 2.2 percent points and those in the south-west being 0.8 percent higher.

Low reservoir filling levels, along with power export cables, the war in Ukraine and high gas prices have contributed to sky-rocketing energy prices in southern Norway since 2021.

Previously, analysts have refused to rule out the possibility of prices of up to 20 kroner per kWh.

Across the country, reservoirs are, on average, 68.1 percent full. The average for the past 20 years is around 83 percent. Dams in eastern Norway are 68.5 percent full, while the level recorded in south-west Norway is just over 50 percent.

In central and northern Norway, reservoirs are at higher than average levels for the time of year. These parts of the country also have the lowest energy prices. 

Energy experts have told The Local prices would remain high until the spring when the snow from the winter melts and makes its way to dams.

“But prices will remain high until there is enough water in the reservoirs – that is, until spring, which is a crucial point in time. When it comes to prices, of course, the temperature will play the most important role. With colder temperatures, the prices will be higher. If the temperatures are milder, it will be less challenging. As you know, the temperature is important for gas prices, which – in turn – are important for electricity prices,” Tor Reier Lilleholt, head of analysis at Volue Insight, told The Local.

READ MORE: What is the worst-case scenario for electricity prices in Norway this winter?

SHOW COMMENTS