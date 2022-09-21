Read news from:
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Man in stable condition after being shot by police, the budget for Oslo to be presented, and the Norwegian state distributing marital aids are among the headlines from Norway on Wednesday. 

Published: 21 September 2022 09:27 CEST
Pictured is Bergen's famous row of building in the harbour.
Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news.

Man in stable condition after being shot by police

A man who was shot by police after threatening motorists with a knife on the E18 near Bygdøy in Oslo on Wednesday morning was not seriously injured, the police have said.

At around 5:20am, police reported that a man had threatened several people with a knife in west Oslo. 

When police arrived on the scene, he attempted to get into several cars. Firearms officers fired one shot at the man. 

The E18 eastbound is closed while police investigate the scene, Norwegian newswire NTB reports. 

“A technical and tactical investigation will be carried out at the site for some time to come. It is unclear when the E18 will be opened to normal traffic,” police told the newswire. 

Key vocab: Skutt- shot

People in Bergen accidentally administered expired vaccines 

Some 47 residents in Bergen have accidentally received a Covid-19 vaccine which had expired. It has had no adverse side effects for the patients, however. 

Newspaper Dagbladet has access to an email which details the incident, and infection control supervisor Marit Voltersvik has confirmed that the mistake happened at two pharmacies in the city on west Norway’s coast. 

“It is true that we sent a request to the Norwegian Medicines Agency in February. We discovered that 47 people who had been vaccinated at two different pharmacies had received a corona vaccine from Pfizer that had expired by up to seven days, she tells the newspaper. The vaccine had a shelf life of 30 days in a refrigerator,” Voltersvik said. 

“The conclusion from the Norwegian Medicines Agency and the Institute of Public Health was that the deviation did not have any negative consequences for the vaccinated, but that it was to be considered serious and a breach of internal routines,” he added. 

Key vocab: Covidvaksine- Covid vaccine

Oslo City Council to present budget

Later today, Oslo City Council will present its budget for 2023 till 2026. Executive Mayor of Raymond Johansen has warned that this year will be a crisis budget due to high energy costs limiting the council’s spending power. 

One measure already announced is the city working to make the cost of using public transport cheaper.

Key vocab: Krisebudsjett– crisis budget

Norwegian state distributes sex toys

The Norwegian state has covered the bill for some 4,000 marital aids this year, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

In 2015, various adult toys were part of the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration’s (NAV) offer to those with reduced sexual function. 

“Investing in sexuality is extremely important for public health, to make people happier and to fight depression,” doctor and sexologist Esben Esther Pirelli Benestad told NRK. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Energy prices to force Olympic facility to close, Oslo City Council wants to slash public transport prices and 94 proposals submitted during energy debate, plus other news from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 20 September 2022 09:23 CEST
Parliamentary debate sees 94 proposals submitted

On Monday, Norway’s parliamentary holiday was halted so the parties could meet to debate the current energy price crisis. 

During the debate, around 94 proposals to deal with soaring prices were submitted by politicians. 

The Socialist Left Party (SV), which the minority government works with for support in parliament, submitted three proposals. Among the measures suggested is a consumption cap on support, with the government covering more of the bill. 

Norway’s leading opposition, the Conservative Party, suggested investing in solar power and building more smaller power plants, while other parties petitioned for a price cap. 

Key vocab: Strømpriser- energy prices

Oslo City Council wants to cut public transport costs

Up to 200 million kroner will be set aside to try and make public transport in Oslo cheaper, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

On average, single tickets will become around 20 percent cheaper via new solutions offered by Ruter. 

Single tickets, which currently cost 39 kroner, will become cheaper each time you buy one as part of a push to get more people on public transport. 

Oslo City Council hopes to introduce the new ticketing system in the new year. It will apply to travellers in zone 1, which covers Oslo and parts of Bærum. 

Key vocab: Kollektivtransport– public transport

Olympic facilities to close due to high energy prices 

Rising energy costs could force Gjøvik Olympic Cavern Hall to close its doors this winter, newspaper VG reports. 

“If the hall is emptied of ice, it will have a major impact on children and young people from six to 20 years of age. It is critical for them if they lose their leisure time, many are here four or five evenings a week,” Erik Bratlien, chairman of the company which runs the rink, told the paper. 

Soon, the ice rink will be able to apply for government subsidies to help with energy prices. However, support will be capped, leaving the rink with a lack of funds to pay energy bills throughout the winter. 

Norwegians more open to on-shore wind farms 

Support for developing more wind power may be picking up in Norway, according to recent figures. 

Just under 40 percent of respondents to a survey by the Cicero Center for Climate Research are in favour of more wind power on land, while 33 percent were against it. 

The figures were reported by Teknisk Ukeblad.

Key vocab: Vindkraft- wind power

