Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Man in stable condition after being shot by police

A man who was shot by police after threatening motorists with a knife on the E18 near Bygdøy in Oslo on Wednesday morning was not seriously injured, the police have said.

At around 5:20am, police reported that a man had threatened several people with a knife in west Oslo.

When police arrived on the scene, he attempted to get into several cars. Firearms officers fired one shot at the man.

The E18 eastbound is closed while police investigate the scene, Norwegian newswire NTB reports.

“A technical and tactical investigation will be carried out at the site for some time to come. It is unclear when the E18 will be opened to normal traffic,” police told the newswire.

Key vocab: Skutt- shot

People in Bergen accidentally administered expired vaccines

Some 47 residents in Bergen have accidentally received a Covid-19 vaccine which had expired. It has had no adverse side effects for the patients, however.

Newspaper Dagbladet has access to an email which details the incident, and infection control supervisor Marit Voltersvik has confirmed that the mistake happened at two pharmacies in the city on west Norway’s coast.

“It is true that we sent a request to the Norwegian Medicines Agency in February. We discovered that 47 people who had been vaccinated at two different pharmacies had received a corona vaccine from Pfizer that had expired by up to seven days, she tells the newspaper. The vaccine had a shelf life of 30 days in a refrigerator,” Voltersvik said.

“The conclusion from the Norwegian Medicines Agency and the Institute of Public Health was that the deviation did not have any negative consequences for the vaccinated, but that it was to be considered serious and a breach of internal routines,” he added.

Key vocab: Covidvaksine- Covid vaccine

Oslo City Council to present budget

Later today, Oslo City Council will present its budget for 2023 till 2026. Executive Mayor of Raymond Johansen has warned that this year will be a crisis budget due to high energy costs limiting the council’s spending power.

One measure already announced is the city working to make the cost of using public transport cheaper.

Key vocab: Krisebudsjett– crisis budget

Norwegian state distributes sex toys

The Norwegian state has covered the bill for some 4,000 marital aids this year, public broadcaster NRK reports.

In 2015, various adult toys were part of the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration’s (NAV) offer to those with reduced sexual function.

“Investing in sexuality is extremely important for public health, to make people happier and to fight depression,” doctor and sexologist Esben Esther Pirelli Benestad told NRK.