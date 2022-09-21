For members
NORWEGIAN CITIZENSHIP
REVEALED: Do higher language requirements make Norwegian citizenship less appealing?
Norway will raise the language requirements for citizenship in October. Foreign residents in the country have told The Local whether the new rules will put them off applying in the future.
Published: 21 September 2022 12:10 CEST
Here's what The Local's readers had to say about Norway's new language requirements for citizenship. Pictured is Ålesund. Photo by Mike Benna on Unsplash
NORWEGIAN CITIZENSHIP
How long does it take to meet Norway’s new language requirements for citizenship?
Norway will soon up its language requirement for Norwegian citizenship from A2 to B1. But how long does it actually take to reach the B1? Here’s what the experts say.
Published: 20 September 2022 10:37 CEST
