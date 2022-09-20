Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Parliamentary debate sees 94 proposals submitted

On Monday, Norway’s parliamentary holiday was halted so the parties could meet to debate the current energy price crisis.

During the debate, around 94 proposals to deal with soaring prices were submitted by politicians.

The Socialist Left Party (SV), which the minority government works with for support in parliament, submitted three proposals. Among the measures suggested is a consumption cap on support, with the government covering more of the bill.

Norway’s leading opposition, the Conservative Party, suggested investing in solar power and building more smaller power plants, while other parties petitioned for a price cap.

Key vocab: Strømpriser- energy prices

Oslo City Council wants to cut public transport costs

Up to 200 million kroner will be set aside to try and make public transport in Oslo cheaper, public broadcaster NRK reports.

On average, single tickets will become around 20 percent cheaper via new solutions offered by Ruter.

Single tickets, which currently cost 39 kroner, will become cheaper each time you buy one as part of a push to get more people on public transport.

Oslo City Council hopes to introduce the new ticketing system in the new year. It will apply to travellers in zone 1, which covers Oslo and parts of Bærum.

Key vocab: Kollektivtransport– public transport

Olympic facilities to close due to high energy prices

Rising energy costs could force Gjøvik Olympic Cavern Hall to close its doors this winter, newspaper VG reports.

“If the hall is emptied of ice, it will have a major impact on children and young people from six to 20 years of age. It is critical for them if they lose their leisure time, many are here four or five evenings a week,” Erik Bratlien, chairman of the company which runs the rink, told the paper.

Soon, the ice rink will be able to apply for government subsidies to help with energy prices. However, support will be capped, leaving the rink with a lack of funds to pay energy bills throughout the winter.

Norwegians more open to on-shore wind farms

Support for developing more wind power may be picking up in Norway, according to recent figures.

Just under 40 percent of respondents to a survey by the Cicero Center for Climate Research are in favour of more wind power on land, while 33 percent were against it.

The figures were reported by Teknisk Ukeblad.

Key vocab: Vindkraft- wind power