Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Energy prices to force Olympic facility to close, Oslo City Council wants to slash public transport prices and 94 proposals submitted during energy debate, plus other news from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 20 September 2022 09:23 CEST
Pictured is Norway's mountains in the fall.
Find out what's going on in Norway on Tuesday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is Norway's mountains in the fall. Photo by Barnabas Davoti on Unsplash

Parliamentary debate sees 94 proposals submitted

On Monday, Norway’s parliamentary holiday was halted so the parties could meet to debate the current energy price crisis. 

During the debate, around 94 proposals to deal with soaring prices were submitted by politicians. 

The Socialist Left Party (SV), which the minority government works with for support in parliament, submitted three proposals. Among the measures suggested is a consumption cap on support, with the government covering more of the bill. 

Norway’s leading opposition, the Conservative Party, suggested investing in solar power and building more smaller power plants, while other parties petitioned for a price cap. 

Key vocab: Strømpriser- energy prices

Oslo City Council wants to cut public transport costs

Up to 200 million kroner will be set aside to try and make public transport in Oslo cheaper, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

On average, single tickets will become around 20 percent cheaper via new solutions offered by Ruter. 

Single tickets, which currently cost 39 kroner, will become cheaper each time you buy one as part of a push to get more people on public transport. 

Oslo City Council hopes to introduce the new ticketing system in the new year. It will apply to travellers in zone 1, which covers Oslo and parts of Bærum. 

Key vocab: Kollektivtransport– public transport

Olympic facilities to close due to high energy prices 

Rising energy costs could force Gjøvik Olympic Cavern Hall to close its doors this winter, newspaper VG reports. 

“If the hall is emptied of ice, it will have a major impact on children and young people from six to 20 years of age. It is critical for them if they lose their leisure time, many are here four or five evenings a week,” Erik Bratlien, chairman of the company which runs the rink, told the paper. 

Soon, the ice rink will be able to apply for government subsidies to help with energy prices. However, support will be capped, leaving the rink with a lack of funds to pay energy bills throughout the winter. 

Norwegians more open to on-shore wind farms 

Support for developing more wind power may be picking up in Norway, according to recent figures. 

Just under 40 percent of respondents to a survey by the Cicero Center for Climate Research are in favour of more wind power on land, while 33 percent were against it. 

The figures were reported by Teknisk Ukeblad.

Key vocab: Vindkraft- wind power

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Parliament convenes to discuss energy prices, teachers’ strike escalates, new ticket rules for kids on public transport in Oslo and Viken, and other news from Norway on Monday.

Published: 19 September 2022 09:17 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Parliament meets to discuss soaring energy prices

Norway’s parliament will reconvene for an urgent meeting about the current energy crisis at midday today. The decision to interrupt the parliamentary holiday to gather for an extraordinary meeting about electricity prices was taken last month. 

Opposition parties have a total of 82 proposals on how to solve the electricity price crisis between them, tabloid newspaper Dagbladet reports. 

Among the proposals being put forward by the country’s opposition parties are a maximum price for energy in Norway. However, Norway’s government has been reluctant to implement this as they fear it may threaten supply security. 

Key vocab: Stortinget/ Storting- the Norwegian parliament/parliament

Teachers’ strike stepped up 

Norway’s teacher strike was ramped up again on Monday, with 1,800 new teachers going on strike. 

In total, 8,200 teachers have joined the industrial action, which began in Bergen in June. Some students in Norway have lost up to 10 percent of their teaching time, Norwegian newswire NTB reports. 

On Sunday morning, the Education Association and The Norwegian Association of Local and Regional Authorities (KS) met with the ombudsman, but talks broke down after around two hours. 

Several groups have called on the government to end the strike and send the two parties to compulsory wage negotiations if an agreement can’t be reached soon. 

Key vocab: Lærerstreiken- the teachers’ strike

New public transport rules for kids travelling with adults

From today, adults in Oslo and Viken County will be able to bring up to four children with them for free from 6pm on weekday evenings. 

This new rule is in addition to kids being able to travel with adults for free on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays too. 

New ticket rules apply to kids aged between six and 17. Kids under six travel for free regardless of the time. The new ticketing scheme will apply throughout 2022 and 2023. 

Royal couple attend Queen Elizabeth’s II funeral

King Harald and Queen Sonja will be among those in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday. 

King Harald and Queen Elizabeth II were second cousins, sharing the same great grandparents. On Sunday, the royal couple visited her coffin in Westminster Hall. 

The British and Norwegian royal families had retained close ties since the Second World War when the Norwegian royals went into exile in London. 

Key vocab: Statsbegravelse- state funeral 

SHOW COMMENTS