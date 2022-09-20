Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

For members
Energy prices to force Olympic facility to close, Oslo City Council wants to slash public transport prices and 94 proposals submitted during energy debate, plus other news from Norway on Tuesday.
