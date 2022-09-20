Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

OSLO

Oslo City Council to make public transport cheaper with new ticket

A single ticket on Oslo's public transport network could become up to 40 percent cheaper as part of a new initiative that will be unveiled when Oslo City Council presents its budget on Wednesday.

Published: 20 September 2022 12:38 CEST
Pictured is a bus outside Jernbanetorget Station.
Oslo will announce plans to make public transport in the city cheaper when it unveils its budget on Wednesday. Pictured is a bus outside Jernbanetorget Station. Photo by Gunnar Ridderström on Unsplash

Oslo City Council will set aside up to 200 million kroner to try and make public transport in the Norwegian capital of Oslo cheaper, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

On Wednesday, the city council will present its budget for next year, where it will announce that funds will be set aside for making public transport a more affordable option. 

“We are launching a new ticket product. It is good news for the city’s population,” Environment and Transport Councilor Sirin Stav told NRK. 

A new ticketing option will reduce the cost of a single ticket the more somebody uses public transport. The current price of a public transport ticket on the Ruter app is 39 kroner. 

However, the new flexible ticket will benefit those who use public transport in the city frequently, but not often enough to make the 814 kroner monthly ticket worth it. The new scheme has been tested by 400 Ruter customers since February. 

NRK reports that the ticket will track how many singles you have bought in the previous 30 days. If you make less than 21 trips on Oslo’s bus, tram and metro network, the new ticketing option will be cheaper than a monthly ticket per journey. 

The Transport and Environment councillor said the new ticketing option was the result of increased demand for flexible solutions following the rise to prominence of the home office. 

“There has certainly been a demand for more flexible tickets. Ruter has worked on this over time. They first had to launch a new app, and now these new, flexible tickets are finally coming,” Stav said. 

On average, the new flexible scheme will allow passengers to save around 20 percent, and up to 40 percent in certain cases. 

When introduced, if the budget presented on Wednesday gets the green light from the city council, the new flexi-tickets will be available in Zone 1 of Oslo and parts of Bærum. 

Extending the scheme further out of Oslo would require Viken County Council to put money on the table as Ruter is partly owned by the respective county councils of Oslo and Viken. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

OSLO

Explained: When kids can travel for free with an adult on public transport in Oslo

A new scheme has expanded the times when a child can travel with an adult for free on public transport in Oslo and Viken. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 19 September 2022 11:44 CEST
Explained: When kids can travel for free with an adult on public transport in Oslo

Adults with a ticket for Ruter public transport will be able to bring up to four children with them on the same ticket in Oslo and Viken from 6pm on weekdays.

“This is good news for young people and families with children, who may be struggling a little extra with the economy in these times,” environmental councillor, Sirin Stav, said.

The new scheme will run throughout 2022 and 2023, Oslo City Council said when the new initiative was announced. It will expand the times when kids can travel for free with adults significantly.

READ ALSO: How tourists in Oslo can save money and live like a local

When can kids travel for free with adults?

In addition to after 6pm on weekday evenings, children are also allowed to travel with adults with a valid ticket on weekends and public holidays also.

Children under six can travel with an adult anytime as they aren’t required to have a ticket normally. The scheme will apply to kids up to 17.

What else do I need to know?

The new scheme only applies within Oslo and Viken and on busses, trams and subways. You can’t use the new scheme, for example, to travel outside of Oslo or Viken.

Furthermore, the scheme only applies to public transport, which means you wouldn’t be able to use the airport bus (flybussen) or train (flytoget) for example.

Additionally, the group do not need to be related, which means, for example, if you were to bring your children’s friends with you they would also be covered by the new scheme.

However, the scheme doesn’t apply when using the Oslo Pass or other special tickets, such as when transport is included for events.

SHOW COMMENTS