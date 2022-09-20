Read news from:
Norway’s oil fund demands investments be carbon neutral by 2050

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, announced Tuesday that it will require that the approximately 9,000 companies it has invested in worldwide achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

Published: 20 September 2022 13:56 CEST
Pictured is the Sleipner oil platform
Norway's oil fund wants the companies it has invested in to be carbon neutral Pictured: A general view taken on May 15, 2008 shows the Sleipner gas platform, some 250 kms off Norway's coast in the North Sea. Photo by Daniel Sannum Lauten/ AFP.

 “We set a target of net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest for all companies,” Carine Smith Ihenacho, the fund’s chief governance and compliance officer, said while announcing the fund’s new climate action plan.

“We will engage with the companies to reach this target by setting credible preliminary targets and creating plans to reduce their direct and indirect emissions of greenhouse gases,” she added.

According to the IPCC, the UN climate expert panel, achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 is necessary in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Paradoxically, Norway’s wealth fund is fuelled by the Norwegian government’s oil revenues and it is also known as the oil fund. It is worth more than 12,000 billion Norwegian kroner (nearly $1,200 billion) and holds equity in over 9,000 companies in 70 countries. To date, only about 10 percent of these companies have set a carbon neutrality objective.

The fund’s ambition is to help groups in which it is invested develop a climate plan by maintaining a dialogue with them, using its voting rights at general meetings and, “as a last resort”, divesting its shares, Ihenacho explained at a press conference.

Governed by a set of ethical rules, the fund is among other things prohibited from investing in companies responsible for serious environmental or climate damage and coal, but it can also drop companies on its own initiative on purely financial merits.

“Sustainability is a prerequisite for good returns in the future,” noted Oystein Borsum, the deputy governor of the Norwegian central bank, which oversees the fund.

The fund has already divested its assets in four companies whose greenhouse gas emissions were deemed excessive. The new plan follows up on the Norwegian government’s decision to strengthen the fund’s climate mandate.

In the first six months of 2022, the fund’s value fell by 1,680 billion kroner, mainly due to turmoil in global stock markets. The only sector to show a positive return was the energy sector, including oil and gas companies, which benefited from soaring prices in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

ECONOMY

EXPLAINED: How much gas does Norway produce? 

Norway has overtaken Russia as the country Europe relies most heavily upon for natural gas. With rising energy prices and fears of power shortages this winter, The Local looks at how much gas Norway can produce. 

Published: 15 September 2022 13:50 CEST
EXPLAINED: How much gas does Norway produce? 

Norway has long been a leading exporter of energy to Europe, even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Prior to the invasion, it was Europe’s second-largest supplier of natural gas. Since the invasion and cuts to Russian gas, it has become the leading supplier. 

Throughout the summer, gas production in Norway has continued to run at maximum capacity, compared to typical years where it will ramp down output to allow maintenance to be carried out. 

Gas exports, which contributed to a record trade surplus in August, are expected to increase by around eight percent this year, oil and energy minister Terje Aaland told parliament last month. 

As a result of the increased production, the Scandinavian country will produce approximately 122 billion cubic metres of gas. In 2021, the country produced a record 115 cubic metres

Will Norway produce enough gas to cover Europe’s gas needs? 

The answer, in short, is no. Before the conflict in Ukraine, Norway covered between 20 and 25 percent of the EU’s and Britain’s gas needs. In comparison, 45 to 50 percent was provided by Russia. 

Even with maximised production, Norway will be unable to provide the EU with all the energy it typically needs. 

Also, the country will unlikely fill the shortfall by exporting energy produced in other ways. The country has also looked into the possibility of limiting power exports due to concerns over its energy supply. 

Hydroelectric dams meet almost all of the Nordic country’s domestic energy needs. However, Norway’s water reservoirs last week were only 68,5 percent full, 12 percent lower than average, after two years of low rainfall, according to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).

Are there any other ways Norway can help Europe with gas concerns? 

Across Europe, there have been calls for Norway to agree or implement a maximum price cap on gas to keep energy affordable. 

However, PM Jonas Gahr Støre has said he is sceptical about the prospect of a price ceiling. 

We approach discussions in an open spirit, but we are sceptical of a maximum gas price”, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement following a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this week.

Concerns over the security of the gas supply if a price cap is introduced are one of the key explanations why the country appears unwilling to adopt a gas price. 

One solution that the gas companies and the PM appear open to is longer-term gas agreements with European partners. The hope is that this will stabilise prices without manipulating the market or threatening the security supply. 

How much money does Norway make from gas, and what does it do with the revenues? 

In August, the country exported around 176 billion kroner’s worth of gas. Sharp rises in gas prices mean a significant windfall for Norway. The state’s oil and gas revenues are expected to smash last year’s record

 830 billion Norwegian kroner ($83 billion), potentially reaching 1.5 trillion in 2022 and 1.9 trillion next year, according to projections by Nordea Markets.

Revenues generated by oil and gas via taxation and drilling licenses go into the Government Pension Fund, the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world. In simple terms, the Government Pension Fund, or oil fund, is a giant savings pot that makes its money by investing in more than 9,000 companies all over the globe. 

Government spending is drawn from the oil fund, and revenues from the Government Pension Fund account for around 20 percent of the annual budget. 

