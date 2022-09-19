For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
What are the key benefits of Norway’s family immigration permit?
When moving to Norway, you may need a residence permit to live and work there legally. Norway’s family immigration permit has several advantages that may make it a more attractive proposition than other types of residence.
Published: 19 September 2022 15:38 CEST
Thinking of moving to Norway? A family immigration permit comes with a number of benefits. Pictured: Lofoten in Norway. Photo by Johny Goerend on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments