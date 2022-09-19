Read news from:
Austria
RESIDENCY PERMITS

What are the key benefits of Norway’s family immigration permit? 

When moving to Norway, you may need a residence permit to live and work there legally. Norway’s family immigration permit has several advantages that may make it a more attractive proposition than other types of residence. 

Published: 19 September 2022 15:38 CEST
Lofoten in Norway.
Thinking of moving to Norway? A family immigration permit comes with a number of benefits. Pictured: Lofoten in Norway. Photo by Johny Goerend on Unsplash

The majority of those from outside the European Economic Area will need a residence permit to live in Norway legally. However, if you are an EEA national, it’s relatively straightforward due to being able to live and work in Norway freely. The only paperwork that will be required is registering with the police

Depending on your situation, you may be eligible for more than one permit. For example, when moving to be with a partner or family member, you may qualify for both a work permit and a family immigration residence card. 

In many cases, the family immigration permit may be best as it comes with several benefits that other types of residence may not. 

What is the family immigration permit? 

Spouses, cohabitants, fiancées, children, parents and other family members of residents in Norway may be eligible to apply for family immigration or family reunification permits from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI). 

In other articles, we’ve covered the rules for family and partners in more depth. You can check those out below. 

READ MORE:  

Career freedom

When moving to Norway, many may find themselves in a position where they qualify for both a work permit and a family immigration permit, but they aren’t sure which one is best. 

When granted a family immigration permit, you have the right to live and work in Norway. And unlike a work permit, you may have more career freedom. This is because you will not need a job relevant to your qualifications. 

Additionally, those with temporary work permits need to reapply when moving into a job that’s a different position to the one you were granted a permit for, even if it’s with the same employer. Those with a family immigration permit aren’t required to reapply when switching jobs. 

This makes changing your job or career in Norway a lot more hassle-free than with a work permit.

Free language lessons

You may be entitled to free Norwegian language lessons when granted a family immigration permit in Norway. 

Those who are the family members of those with permanent residence, or the family member of a Norwegian or a citizen of another Nordic country (except those that have a residence permit as a family member on the grounds of the EEA freedom of movement regulations) can get up to 600 hours of language and social studies tuition based on their residence. 

Quicker road to citizenship 

Yes. As briefly outlined above, several factors can affect how long you must spend in Norway before becoming a citizen. 

For those that are a registered partner, cohabitant, or spouse of a Norwegian citizen, then the residence length is five out of the last ten years. 

One caveat is that your combined residence and marriage period will need to have been at least seven years. This means you will have to have already been married for at least a couple of years to be eligible for Norwegian citizenship after five years of residence. 

Those who aren’t married can include the time they have lived with their partner to the combined marriage and residence requirement. Furthermore, time spent living together or abroad can count towards the residence requirement.

READ ALSO: How long does it take to get Norwegian citizenship?

Can you travel in and out of Norway if you lose your residence card?

Many foreigners in Norway have a residence card which must be presented when you enter and exit the country. So, what happens if you misplace it?

Published: 6 September 2022 16:44 CEST
Updated: 15 September 2022 15:27 CEST
Can you travel in and out of Norway if you lose your residence card?

Most of those from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) will need to be granted a residence permit, whether for workers, students or family members, to be a legal resident of Norway.

Once granted the right to live in Norway, you’ll receive a residence card or permit. The permit is your primary way of proving you are a legal resident of Norway and have a right to live in the country. 

However, there may be times when you will be left without a residence permit, such as if you’ve lost it, you’ve reapplied for residence and have yet to receive your card, or it expires. So what are the rules for travelling when you don’t have your card? 

Technically, you can leave Norway, but you will have a tough time travelling and may be refused entry to Norway and other countries while at the border. 

This is because the residence card is your only way of proving that you have the legal right to enter and proof that you haven’t overstayed in the EEA/EA as a third-country national. 

“Even if they have applied (for a new card) in time, they may have trouble travelling in and out of Norway while waiting for a new permit. This is because they don’t have a valid residence card. Without the residence card, they can be stopped at border control in other countries. They may also have trouble getting into Norway again when they return,” Per-Jan Brekke, a senior press adviser at the Norwegian Immigration Directorate (UDI), told The Local previously.

READ MORE: What are my rights while I wait for my Norwegian residence permit to be extended?

“If they are staying abroad when their residence permit expires, they risk not being allowed back into Norway,” Brekke added. 

Furthermore, if, for whatever reason, you don’t have your residence card and need to travel abroad, the UDI can’t provide you with any written confirmation or proof that you are a legal resident that can be used to enter Norway or other countries. 

“We can`t write confirmations that can be used for travel and which airlines and other countries’ authorities will accept. All travels without a residence card will therefore be at your own risk,” Brekke said. 

Additionally, the UDI writes on its website that you cannot have the process of getting a new residence card sped up if you are planning on travelling. 

For this reason, the UDI advises you not to leave Norway if you do not have a valid passport and residence card. 

READ MORE: How to replace a Norwegian residence card if you lose it

