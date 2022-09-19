For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Parliament convenes to discuss energy prices, teachers’ strike escalates, new ticket rules for kids on public transport in Oslo and Viken, and other news from Norway on Monday.
Published: 19 September 2022 09:17 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Monday with The Local's short roundup of news in English. Pictured is a waterfall in Rago national park.
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
The government's energy support scheme for business to be unveiled, problems at Oslo Central Station continue and other news from Norway on Friday.
Published: 16 September 2022 09:19 CEST
