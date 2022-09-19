Read news from:
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Parliament convenes to discuss energy prices, teachers’ strike escalates, new ticket rules for kids on public transport in Oslo and Viken, and other news from Norway on Monday.

Published: 19 September 2022 09:17 CEST
Pictured is a waterfall in Rago national park.
Find out what's going on in Norway on Monday with The Local's short roundup of news in English. Pictured is a waterfall in Rago national park.

Parliament meets to discuss soaring energy prices

Norway’s parliament will reconvene for an urgent meeting about the current energy crisis at midday today. The decision to interrupt the parliamentary holiday to gather for an extraordinary meeting about electricity prices was taken last month. 

Opposition parties have a total of 82 proposals on how to solve the electricity price crisis between them, tabloid newspaper Dagbladet reports. 

Among the proposals being put forward by the country’s opposition parties are a maximum price for energy in Norway. However, Norway’s government has been reluctant to implement this as they fear it may threaten supply security. 

Key vocab: Stortinget/ Storting- the Norwegian parliament/parliament

Teachers’ strike stepped up 

Norway’s teacher strike was ramped up again on Monday, with 1,800 new teachers going on strike. 

In total, 8,200 teachers have joined the industrial action, which began in Bergen in June. Some students in Norway have lost up to 10 percent of their teaching time, Norwegian newswire NTB reports. 

On Sunday morning, the Education Association and The Norwegian Association of Local and Regional Authorities (KS) met with the ombudsman, but talks broke down after around two hours. 

Several groups have called on the government to end the strike and send the two parties to compulsory wage negotiations if an agreement can’t be reached soon. 

Key vocab: Lærerstreiken- the teachers’ strike

New public transport rules for kids travelling with adults

From today, adults in Oslo and Viken County will be able to bring up to four children with them for free from 6pm on weekday evenings. 

This new rule is in addition to kids being able to travel with adults for free on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays too. 

New ticket rules apply to kids aged between six and 17. Kids under six travel for free regardless of the time. The new ticketing scheme will apply throughout 2022 and 2023. 

Royal couple attend Queen Elizabeth’s II funeral

King Harald and Queen Sonja will be among those in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday. 

King Harald and Queen Elizabeth II were second cousins, sharing the same great grandparents. On Sunday, the royal couple visited her coffin in Westminster Hall. 

The British and Norwegian royal families had retained close ties since the Second World War when the Norwegian royals went into exile in London. 

Key vocab: Statsbegravelse- state funeral 

TODAY IN NORWAY

The government's energy support scheme for business to be unveiled, problems at Oslo Central Station continue and other news from Norway on Friday. 

Published: 16 September 2022 09:19 CEST
Norwegian government to unveil support scheme for business

Norway’s government will unveil a support scheme to help companies cope with rising energy costs at 10am Friday. 

Last year, measures were introduced that saw the state cover some of the energy bill for households and agriculture. However, businesses have been left to foot the whole bill. 

Several companies have expressed fears that soaring power costs could force them out of business or lead them to lay off employees. 

“We have been concerned that there are some companies out there now that are hit hard by the consequences of the war and by very high electricity prices. That is where we have to take measures now,” Støre told NRK’s Political Quarter show on Friday morning. 

While formulating policy to help business, the government has bounced ideas off leading figures from business, industry and working life in Norway. 

Key vocab: Stømstøtte- Energy support

Tourists among worst speeding offenders in north Norway this summer

Tourists accounted for one in three of those fined for speeding in north Norway this summer, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

Typically, tourists account for less than 10 percent of traffic fines nationwide, but 35 percent in the north. 

Those from Finland, Germany and Italy are the worst offenders, according to NRK. 

“We have had a lot of tourists who have had relatively high speed violations,” head of the Emergency Police in Northern Norway, Geir Harald Marthinsen, told NRK. 

He added many tourists were left shocked at the size of the fines. 

Key vocab: bot- fine 

Problems continue for Oslo Central Station

Issues that have led to delays and cancellations from Oslo Central Station this week continued into Friday. 

Disruption on Thursday is more minor than Wednesday and Thursday, Bane Nor told Norwegian newswire NTB. 

Bane Nor said identifying and resolving the problem was its highest priority, and passengers would most likely encounter delays during rush hour. 

It said travellers should seek information from train companies about whether their journey is affected. 

First snowfall of the autumn in parts of Norway

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has issued a yellow danger warning for heavy rainfall and snowfall in parts of Norway on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. 

Snowfall is expected in Møre og Romsdal, Trøndelag, and in southern Norway’s mountainous regions. 

Insurance companies have warned those in these areas expecting snow to switch to winter tyres when driving. 

“If you end up in a traffic accident and have not taken proper care of yourself, in addition to being punished by the police, you may risk the insurance company cutting your cover short or, in the worst case, not paying you any compensation. If you spin around on winter roads on summer tyres, you risk, in the worst case injuring people as well,” Torbjørn Brandeggen, communications advisor at Tryg Forsikring, told NTB.

Key vocab: Farevarsel– danger/Hazard warning

