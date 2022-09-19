Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Parliament meets to discuss soaring energy prices

Norway’s parliament will reconvene for an urgent meeting about the current energy crisis at midday today. The decision to interrupt the parliamentary holiday to gather for an extraordinary meeting about electricity prices was taken last month.

Opposition parties have a total of 82 proposals on how to solve the electricity price crisis between them, tabloid newspaper Dagbladet reports.

Among the proposals being put forward by the country’s opposition parties are a maximum price for energy in Norway. However, Norway’s government has been reluctant to implement this as they fear it may threaten supply security.

Key vocab: Stortinget/ Storting- the Norwegian parliament/parliament

Teachers’ strike stepped up

Norway’s teacher strike was ramped up again on Monday, with 1,800 new teachers going on strike.

In total, 8,200 teachers have joined the industrial action, which began in Bergen in June. Some students in Norway have lost up to 10 percent of their teaching time, Norwegian newswire NTB reports.

On Sunday morning, the Education Association and The Norwegian Association of Local and Regional Authorities (KS) met with the ombudsman, but talks broke down after around two hours.

Several groups have called on the government to end the strike and send the two parties to compulsory wage negotiations if an agreement can’t be reached soon.

Key vocab: Lærerstreiken- the teachers’ strike

New public transport rules for kids travelling with adults

From today, adults in Oslo and Viken County will be able to bring up to four children with them for free from 6pm on weekday evenings.

This new rule is in addition to kids being able to travel with adults for free on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays too.

New ticket rules apply to kids aged between six and 17. Kids under six travel for free regardless of the time. The new ticketing scheme will apply throughout 2022 and 2023.

Royal couple attend Queen Elizabeth’s II funeral

King Harald and Queen Sonja will be among those in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday.

King Harald and Queen Elizabeth II were second cousins, sharing the same great grandparents. On Sunday, the royal couple visited her coffin in Westminster Hall.

The British and Norwegian royal families had retained close ties since the Second World War when the Norwegian royals went into exile in London.

Key vocab: Statsbegravelse- state funeral