Norway’s King Harald and Queen Sonja attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

King Harald and Queen Sonja were placed in the second row of mourners, opposite the British Royal Family, during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik, and King Gustav and Queen Silvia of Sweden were also sat close to the coffin.

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey at 10:45am local time.

Guests from around 200 countries and over 20 royals were in attendance for the funeral service. Some 500 presidents, prime ministers, foreign royal families and dignitaries were among the 2,000 stong congregation in Westminster Abbey.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, told the congregation that the grief felt by so many across Britain and the wider world reflected the late monarch’s “abundant life and loving service.”

“Her late majesty famously declared on a 21st birthday broadcast that her whole life would be dedicated to serving the nation and Commonwealth,” he said.

“Rarely has such a promise been so well kept. Few leaders receive the outpouring of love that we have seen.”

After the funeral, the Queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch along a route flanked by soldiers, police officers and the public. A canon salute fired from Hyde Park and Big Ben struck each minute.

King Harald was a second cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, and the two countries’ royal families have remained close since the Norwegian Royal Family fled to London in exile during Germany’s occupation of the country during World War II.

On Sunday, King Harald and Queen Sonja were at the lying in state of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8th, King Harald sent his condolences to Elizabeth’s son King Charles III.

“Your Majesty King Charles III, my family and I are deeply saddened to receive the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with Your Majesty and the members of the Royal Family. For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow. We send our deepest condolences to the British people on the loss of their beloved Queen,” the message began.

“On a personal note, I am mourning the loss of a dear relative and confidant friend. My family and I wish Your Majesty and your family all the strength and comfort you need in this time of grief,” King Harald’s message of condolence concluded.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II’s close ties to Norway explained