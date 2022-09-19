Norway’s King and Queen visit Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state

Images from news wire AFP showed the Norwegian royals at Westminster Hall on Sunday.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik, Queen Sonja, King Gustav and Queen Silvia of Sweden also visited the Queen’s coffin.

Hundreds of royal representatives and government leaders arrived in London this weekend prior to the Queen’s state funeral, which takes place later on Monday.

Guests from around 200 countries will be represented, including 100 government leaders and over 20 royals. King Harald and Queen Sonja will also attend the funeral.

Norway’s King Harald is a second cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, and the two countries’ royal families have remained close since the Norwegian Royal Family fled to London in exile during Germany’s occupation of the country during World War II.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8th, King Harald sent his condolences to Elizabeth’s son King Charles III.

“Your Majesty King Charles III, my family and I are deeply saddened to receive the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with Your Majesty and the members of the Royal Family. For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow. We send our deepest condolences to the British people on the loss of their beloved Queen,” the message began.

“On a personal note, I am mourning the loss of a dear relative and confidant friend. My family and I wish Your Majesty and your family all the strength and comfort you need in this time of grief,” King Harald’s message of condolence concluded.