Norwegian government to unveil support scheme for business

Norway’s government will unveil a support scheme to help companies cope with rising energy costs at 10am Friday.

Last year, measures were introduced that saw the state cover some of the energy bill for households and agriculture. However, businesses have been left to foot the whole bill.

Several companies have expressed fears that soaring power costs could force them out of business or lead them to lay off employees.

“We have been concerned that there are some companies out there now that are hit hard by the consequences of the war and by very high electricity prices. That is where we have to take measures now,” Støre told NRK’s Political Quarter show on Friday morning.

While formulating policy to help business, the government has bounced ideas off leading figures from business, industry and working life in Norway.

Key vocab: Stømstøtte- Energy support

Tourists among worst speeding offenders in north Norway this summer

Tourists accounted for one in three of those fined for speeding in north Norway this summer, public broadcaster NRK reports.

Typically, tourists account for less than 10 percent of traffic fines nationwide, but 35 percent in the north.

Those from Finland, Germany and Italy are the worst offenders, according to NRK.

“We have had a lot of tourists who have had relatively high speed violations,” head of the Emergency Police in Northern Norway, Geir Harald Marthinsen, told NRK.

He added many tourists were left shocked at the size of the fines.

Key vocab: bot- fine

Problems continue for Oslo Central Station

Issues that have led to delays and cancellations from Oslo Central Station this week continued into Friday.

Disruption on Thursday is more minor than Wednesday and Thursday, Bane Nor told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Bane Nor said identifying and resolving the problem was its highest priority, and passengers would most likely encounter delays during rush hour.

It said travellers should seek information from train companies about whether their journey is affected.

First snowfall of the autumn in parts of Norway

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has issued a yellow danger warning for heavy rainfall and snowfall in parts of Norway on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Snowfall is expected in Møre og Romsdal, Trøndelag, and in southern Norway’s mountainous regions.

Insurance companies have warned those in these areas expecting snow to switch to winter tyres when driving.

“If you end up in a traffic accident and have not taken proper care of yourself, in addition to being punished by the police, you may risk the insurance company cutting your cover short or, in the worst case, not paying you any compensation. If you spin around on winter roads on summer tyres, you risk, in the worst case injuring people as well,” Torbjørn Brandeggen, communications advisor at Tryg Forsikring, told NTB.

Key vocab: Farevarsel– danger/Hazard warning