ENERGY

Norwegian government unveils energy support for businesses

An energy support scheme, which will see the state pick up part of the electricity bill for some firms, to help Norwegian companies cope with rising power costs, was unveiled by the Norwegian government on Friday.

Published: 16 September 2022 12:13 CEST
Pictured are powerlines.
The Norwegian government has unveiled its energy support scheme for business. Pictured are powerlines. Photo by Fré Sonneveld on Unsplash

On Friday, Minister of Trade and Industry, Jan Christian Vestre, unveiled a raft of government measures to help support businesses with rising energy costs in Norway.

“We are today putting forward a package of measures that will come to the aid of the most vulnerable companies this autumn, and contribute in the medium term and create greater predictability and security,” Vestre said at a press conference.

The government said around 20,000 businesses in Norway would benefit from the new scheme, which includes the government covering part of the bill when prices rise above a certain level. Around three billion kroner has been set aside to pay for the support package.

Among the measures in the package are direct support, loan guarantees and energy subsidy schemes.

Firms where energy made up more than three percent of total costs during the first half of 2022, will be able to apply for grants that see the government cover up 25 percent of the difference between the current market price and 70 øre per kilowatt hour and as much as 45 percent if they carry out energy saving measures.

Companies that invest in energy-saving measures can also have part of the bill covered by government grants.

Support that will see the government cover part of the bill will only run until the end of 2022. However, the government has said it is open to extending it. More measures may also be announced when the state budget is unveiled in September.

Additionally, the government will submit proposals to parliament to make it easier for businesses to access fixed-price electricity agreements over long periods, which should help stabilise overheads for firms.

As well as the other measures, the government will introduce a new loan guarantee scheme. The scheme will see the state acting as a guarantor for up to 90 percent of the loan for companies that have seen costs soar due to energy prices. The loan guarantee is available until spring 2023.

Companies that receive any support will not be able to pay out dividends in 2023. The government consulted the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) and the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) when formulating the scheme.

Norway’s Conservative Party has criticised the new scheme because subsidised bills could end as early as the new year.

“It is too early to end the scheme already at New Year’s. We are unsure whether the government has really understood the seriousness of the situation,” Nikolai Astrup, the Conservative Party’s energy spokesperson, said.

Meanwhile, the NHO said that it wanted the scheme to do more to help cover the rising costs of larger businesses which will be overlooked for subsidised energy bills as support is capped at 3.5 million kroner.

ECONOMY

EXPLAINED: How much gas does Norway produce? 

Norway has overtaken Russia as the country Europe relies most heavily upon for natural gas. With rising energy prices and fears of power shortages this winter, The Local looks at how much gas Norway can produce. 

Published: 15 September 2022 13:50 CEST
EXPLAINED: How much gas does Norway produce? 

Norway has long been a leading exporter of energy to Europe, even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Prior to the invasion, it was Europe’s second-largest supplier of natural gas. Since the invasion and cuts to Russian gas, it has become the leading supplier. 

Throughout the summer, gas production in Norway has continued to run at maximum capacity, compared to typical years where it will ramp down output to allow maintenance to be carried out. 

Gas exports, which contributed to a record trade surplus in August, are expected to increase by around eight percent this year, oil and energy minister Terje Aaland told parliament last month. 

As a result of the increased production, the Scandinavian country will produce approximately 122 billion cubic metres of gas. In 2021, the country produced a record 115 cubic metres

Will Norway produce enough gas to cover Europe’s gas needs? 

The answer, in short, is no. Before the conflict in Ukraine, Norway covered between 20 and 25 percent of the EU’s and Britain’s gas needs. In comparison, 45 to 50 percent was provided by Russia. 

Even with maximised production, Norway will be unable to provide the EU with all the energy it typically needs. 

Also, the country will unlikely fill the shortfall by exporting energy produced in other ways. The country has also looked into the possibility of limiting power exports due to concerns over its energy supply. 

Hydroelectric dams meet almost all of the Nordic country’s domestic energy needs. However, Norway’s water reservoirs last week were only 68,5 percent full, 12 percent lower than average, after two years of low rainfall, according to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).

Are there any other ways Norway can help Europe with gas concerns? 

Across Europe, there have been calls for Norway to agree or implement a maximum price cap on gas to keep energy affordable. 

However, PM Jonas Gahr Støre has said he is sceptical about the prospect of a price ceiling. 

We approach discussions in an open spirit, but we are sceptical of a maximum gas price”, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement following a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this week.

Concerns over the security of the gas supply if a price cap is introduced are one of the key explanations why the country appears unwilling to adopt a gas price. 

One solution that the gas companies and the PM appear open to is longer-term gas agreements with European partners. The hope is that this will stabilise prices without manipulating the market or threatening the security supply. 

READ MORE: Norwegian PM ‘sceptical’ on gas price cap

How much money does Norway make from gas, and what does it do with the revenues? 

In August, the country exported around 176 billion kroner’s worth of gas. Sharp rises in gas prices mean a significant windfall for Norway. The state’s oil and gas revenues are expected to smash last year’s record

 830 billion Norwegian kroner ($83 billion), potentially reaching 1.5 trillion in 2022 and 1.9 trillion next year, according to projections by Nordea Markets.

Revenues generated by oil and gas via taxation and drilling licenses go into the Government Pension Fund, the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world. In simple terms, the Government Pension Fund, or oil fund, is a giant savings pot that makes its money by investing in more than 9,000 companies all over the globe. 

Government spending is drawn from the oil fund, and revenues from the Government Pension Fund account for around 20 percent of the annual budget. 

READ ALSO: What does Norway do with its oil money?

