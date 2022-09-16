Read news from:
Austria
How much poverty is there in Norway?

Despite the country's reputation for its wealthy residents, food banks in Norway have reported increased use. So, how much poverty is there in Norway? 

Published: 16 September 2022 14:59 CEST
The number of people using centres that distribute free food to those in need is rising, Norwegian newspaper VG reports. 

Food Banks Norway (Matsentralen Norge) has said that it has distributed 32 percent more food this year and that queues are now being seen at centres all over the country. 

“In the last year, with increased electricity prices, war in Ukraine, more expensive petrol and diesel and increased food prices, we have experienced a very large increase. The organisations come to us and collect food. We are struggling to get protein-rich dinner food for everyone who needs it and have to distribute it among those who pick it up. It is hard for them,” Anne Merete Pedersen from the Food Banks Norway in Rogaland County told the paper. 

Typically, Norway is known for its steady economy, large wages and high standard of living, so to many, it may seem surprising that the use of food banks is on the up- even with the cost of living soaring across Europe. 

So, how much poverty is there in the Nordic country known for its wealthy residents? 

Poverty can be hard to pin down, especially in a country known for such high salaries. Therefore the best metric to measure poverty in Norway would be relative poverty. Relative poverty is measured in relation to the majority of the population in a country. One who is significantly worse off than most people in a nation can be considered to be in relative poverty.

According to estimates from the UN, around 10 percent of the population in Norway lives below the relative poverty line. This is defined as those who earn less than 60 percent of the median income. Norway’s median income is around 45,830 kroner per month, according to Statistics Norway. 

Based on those numbers, those with incomes of less than 27,498 kroner can be considered to be in relative poverty. This figure may seem high compared to the poverty level in other countries, but Food Banks Norway writes that those in poverty in Norway still face adverse effects. 

“Poverty in Norway is not life-threatening, but you are at risk of both malnutrition and psychological problems,” it writes on its website. 

Furthermore, relative poverty also means not having access to the same standard of living as the rest of society due to their economic situation. 

For example, 4.5 percent of people in Norway can’t afford to replace ruined or worn-out clothing, while 3.6 percent of those over 16 would have difficulty paying for a dentist, according to Statistics Norway.  

Who is most likely to be in poverty in Norway

Refugees and immigrants with a non-western background are those most likely to be in relative poverty, according to Food Banks Norway

In 2021, a report from Statistics Norway also found that the number of children from low-income households was increasing. The report found that one in ten children lived in a household with a persistently low income. A persistently low income was a household that earned below the national median income for three years. 

Approximately half of these children from persistently low-income households were also from an immigrant background. 

Is poverty on the rise in Norway? 

Statistics Norway’s figures indicate that the number of children growing up in relative poverty is on the up. 

People in Norway are also feeling the squeeze due to rising inflation and energy prices. A report from the analysis institute Consumption Research Norway (SIFO) at Oslo Metropolitan University concludes that one in three homes in Norway have worse finances now than they did in January this year.

The ability to pay bills, interests and loan repayments is meanwhile cited as a problem for one in four of all households.

This is all in addition to the increased use of food banks in Norway. 

MONEY

Moving to Norway: How much money do I need to live in Oslo?

Norway's largest city comes with a reputation for its high cost of living. Depending on who you ask, you'll either get by fine on an average Norwegian wage, or need to be a millionaire. Here's how much you'd need to earn to live in Oslo.

Published: 15 September 2022 17:20 CEST
Moving to Norway: How much money do I need to live in Oslo?

Oslo doesn’t always get the same spotlight as its Scandinavian cousins Copenhagen and Stockholm, but it’s a great place to live. 

Whether it’s the city’s proximity to nature, the capital being a great place to raise a kid or the ample job opportunities, many gravitate towards Oslo when moving to Norway. 

Even before the cost of living began increasing across the board, the city had a reputation as a pricey place to go home. One of visitors’ most common horror stories is the cost of a pint or a bite to eat out. 

So, how much does it cost to call Oslo home? Below we’ll break down all the essential costs you can expect to encounter. 

Rent: 6,600-14,029 kroner

The capital is the most expensive city to rent in Norway. Depending on your needs, you can expect to pay between 6,600 and 14,000 kroner, according to rental platform Hybel. 

These are the average prices of renting a room in a house, flatshare, or two-room apartment. 

If you want a 1 room dwelling that will cost 10,274 kroner, those in need of a bigger place to call home can expect to pay around 17,447 kroner per month. 

Prices vary a bit in the city. More central locations and those on the city’s west side tend to be cheaper. This may make the suburbs more appealing, although they can feel quite detached from the city centre.

You can compare the average cost of different-sized rental properties in Oslo and how prices have developed over time here.

One thing to note that average rental figures don’t tell you is that the cost of securing an apartment is very costly. It isn’t uncommon for landlords to ask for the equivalent of three months’ rent as a deposit. 

This high deposit fee can be quite a tricky hurdle for those without savings to overcome. However, many landlords are willing to negotiate about lowering the deposit. 

Food: 3,690 kroner 

Consumption Research Norway (SIFO) estimates that the average cost of food for someone aged between 31- 50 was up to 3,690 kroner per month. 

Eurostat, which monitors price levels across the EU, EEA and EU candidate countries, has ranked Norway with the second highest price level index for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Only Switzerland had a higher price level index than the countries monitored by the stats agency. A price level index measures the price levels of a given nation relative to other countries. This means that compared to the rest of the other countries measured, food and non-alcoholic beverages in Norway are the second most expensive overall. 

According to Eurostat’s data and price level index, prices in Norway were 49 percent higher than the EU average in 2021

However, Norwegians actually spend less money on food than other European households. Food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 11.3 percent of households’ total spending in 2022, according to Statistics Norway. The average across the EU was 13 percent. 

Transport: 814 kroner 

Norway has a pretty well-connected public transport network covering busses, ferries, subways and trams.

Another perk of the transport network in the city is that you can use it to get out into nature too. 

Although, the biggest drawback is the price of a monthly ticket, which gives you unlimited travel across the city’s various modes of public transport and will set you back around 814 kroner for a monthly ticket. 

There is also the option of a much more costly 8,140-kroner annual ticket. 

For those who won’t be commuting everyday, single and 24-hour tickets can also be purchased. 

Childcare: Maximum 3,050 kroner

More than 90 percent of children living in Oslo attend a kindergarten. The maximum price for a kindergarten spot in Norway is 3,050 kroner per month. This applies to both municipal and private kindergartens. 

But, if the cost is higher than 6 percent of total household income, you can pay a reduced price. This price applies to both municipal and private kindergartens. There are also discounts for those with more than one child. 

You can shop around to find cheaper kindergartens or one that more suits your need. 

Utilities: 900- 2,000 kroner 

This is a tough one to pin down a set figure for. This is because many may have water and sewage fees included in their rent, in addition to wifi and cable. 

According to Internations, a social networking site for expats, basic utilities cost an average of including electricity, heating, cooling, water, and waste services for an 85 squared meters apartment in Norway is 1,571 kroner. 

However, this can vary greatly due to high energy prices in Norway currently. During the second quarter, households, on average, paid around 137 øre per kilowatt hour for energy, including taxes and energy subsidy deductions. Since those figures by Statistics Norway were released, prices have become even more expensive. 

Furthermore, as it’s the average for the whole country, it also includes prices from north and central Norway, where electricity is far cheaper. 

But for a small apartment of around 45 square metres, one can expect to pay between 700-900 kroner a month for energy at current prices. 

What about leisure and social time? 

It’s unlikely that you’ll want to be sat indoors all week after moving to a new city, so you’ll obviously want to know about how much you can expect to shell out for one of the country’s infamously expansive beers while out:

Beer: 99-125 kroner 

Glass of wine: 105-115 kroner

Cocktail: 120-140 kroner

Coffee: 48 kroner 

Cinema: 140- 180 kroner 

Meal for two at a mid-range restaurant: 700-900 kroner

A cinnamon bun or hot dog: 50-65 kroner

Gym membership: 450-750 kroner

