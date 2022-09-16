For members
How much poverty is there in Norway?
Despite the country's reputation for its wealthy residents, food banks in Norway have reported increased use. So, how much poverty is there in Norway?
Published: 16 September 2022 14:59 CEST
Have you ever wondered how much poverty there is in Norway? Pictured is a street in Oslo. Photo by Gunnar Ridderström on Unsplash
Moving to Norway: How much money do I need to live in Oslo?
Norway's largest city comes with a reputation for its high cost of living. Depending on who you ask, you'll either get by fine on an average Norwegian wage, or need to be a millionaire. Here's how much you'd need to earn to live in Oslo.
Published: 15 September 2022 17:20 CEST
