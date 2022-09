PM in talks with gas companies

Later today, Norway’s PM, Jonas Gahr Støre, will sit down to discuss the current gas crisis across Europe with those operating in the industry.

There have been calls from the EU to introduce a maximum price cap to help alleviate the gas crisis in Norway.

However, the Norwegian PM has said that this could threaten the security of the gas supply. He has said that Norway is open to discussions on how it can stabilise the current situation.

One suggestion that gas companies seem open to is longer-term supply agreements with the EU. Currently, agreements for gas supply are made for only short periods.

Key vocab: energikrisen– the energy crisis

Food bank use increasing

The number of people using centres that distribute free food to those in need is on the rise, Norwegian newspaper VG reports.

Food Banks Norway (Matsentralen Norge) has said that it has distributed 32 percent more food this year and that queues are now being seen at centres all over the country.

“In the last year, with increased electricity prices, war in Ukraine, more expensive petrol and diesel and increased food prices, we have experienced a very large increase. The organisations come to us and collect food. We are struggling to get protein-rich dinner food for everyone who needs it and have to distribute it among those who pick it up. It is hard for them,” Anne Merete Pedersen from the Food Banks Norway in Rogaland County told the paper.

Problems continue at Oslo Central

Delays and cancellations from Oslo Central continued on Thursday morning due to a recurring issue.

Ground faults caused significant issues for train traffic out of the station on Tuesday. The problem appeared to be resolved by Wednesday afternoon.

However, cancellations and delays to train traffic from the station returned on Wednesday evening. The issues continued into Thursday morning before normal traffic resumed at around 8am.

Key vocab: forsinkelser og innstillinger- delays and cancellations

Criticism of the energy support scheme

The National Association of Homeowners (Huseierne) has said that households will probably see their energy bills double this winter, NRK reports.

“People need more predictability and security when it comes to electricity expenses. The state must take a larger share of the electricity bill,” Morten Andreas Meyer, CEO of the National Association of Homeowners, said.

The association said the energy subsidy scheme was not enough and called on the government to cover 100 percent of bills when the price rises above 50 øre per kilowatt hour.

Key vocab: Stømstøtte- Energy support