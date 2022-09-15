Read news from:
Gas boosts Norway’s record foreign trade figures

Soaring prices for natural gas contributed to a record high trading surplus for Norway in August, the latest figures from Statistics Norway reveal.

Published: 15 September 2022 11:10 CEST
Norway had a trade surplus in August. File photo: The Mongstad oil refinery in western Norway, the most polluting of the country. Photo by Pierre-Henry Deshayes/ AFP. Pictured is a gas and oil refinery in Norway.

New statistics for Norway’s trade were published on Thursday by the national data agency Statistics Norway (SSB), which revealed that Norway had a record trade surplus last month.

A trade surplus is when a country generates more income from exports than imports. The opposite is a trade deficit.

In August, the country had a trade surplus of 197.7 billion kroner, the figure for the same month a year before was 42.6 billion. The total value of exports increased by 25.8 percent compared to July and can be attributed to soaring gas price.

Norway exported around 176 billion kroner’s worth of gas during August. In addition, the country exported 9.9 billion cubic metres of natural gas.

The Scandinavian country recently replaced Russia as Europe’s leading gas supplier, due to plunging Russian deliveries and Norway moving to maximise production.

Increased production means the country will likely see 1.5 trillion kroner in increased revenues this year, and 1.9 trillion kroner in 2023.

Across Europe, there have been calls for a maximum ceiling to be introduced on gas prices. However, Norway’s PM has repeatedly reiterated that he is sceptical about a potential price cap.

However, he said the country would work with the EU to find a solution to stabilise current prices. On Thursday, he met with leaders in the gas industry to discuss potential solutions.

Among the solutions the industry is open to is the prospect of longer-term gas agreements.

Could a recession be on the cards for Norway?

A recession may be on the horizon for Norway in the next couple of years, according to a report from national data agency Statistics Norway on Friday.

Published: 9 September 2022 13:03 CEST
Prices in Norway rose by 6.5 percent between August 2022 and the same month the year before, the latest figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) show. In July, prices were up 6.8 percent compared to the previous year.

The national data agency wrote in a forecast of the economy that tougher times may be ahead for the Norwegian economy.

“Broad price growth, increased interest rates and weaker growth prospects internationally will lead to a recession in Norway in the coming years,” Statistics Norway wrote.

Statistics Norway said that it expects the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, to continue raising interest rates throughout 2022, however.

A rate rise of 0.5 percent is expected in September, followed by 0.25 percent increases in the following two months.

“We assume that Norges Bank prioritises curbing inflation now, and thus raises the interest rate despite weak growth in the economy,” Statistics Norway CEO, Geir Axelsen, wrote.

Throughout next year the data collection agency expects unemployment to rise and economic activity to fall.

“Towards the end of 2023, according to the forecasts, we will be in a situation where inflation has come down, while unemployment has increased, and activity is low. Then we estimate that Norges Bank will lower the key interest rate again to stimulate the economy,” Axelsen explained.

In addition, Statistics Norway said it was expecting house prices to fall in 2023 and 2024. It said house prices would fall due to weak real wage growth, high inflation and rising unemployment.

