Gas boosts Norway’s record foreign trade figures

New statistics for Norway’s trade were published on Thursday by the national data agency Statistics Norway (SSB), which revealed that Norway had a record trade surplus last month.

A trade surplus is when a country generates more income from exports than imports. The opposite is a trade deficit.

In August, the country had a trade surplus of 197.7 billion kroner, the figure for the same month a year before was 42.6 billion. The total value of exports increased by 25.8 percent compared to July and can be attributed to soaring gas price.

Norway exported around 176 billion kroner’s worth of gas during August. In addition, the country exported 9.9 billion cubic metres of natural gas.

The Scandinavian country recently replaced Russia as Europe’s leading gas supplier, due to plunging Russian deliveries and Norway moving to maximise production.

Increased production means the country will likely see 1.5 trillion kroner in increased revenues this year, and 1.9 trillion kroner in 2023.

Across Europe, there have been calls for a maximum ceiling to be introduced on gas prices. However, Norway’s PM has repeatedly reiterated that he is sceptical about a potential price cap.

However, he said the country would work with the EU to find a solution to stabilise current prices. On Thursday, he met with leaders in the gas industry to discuss potential solutions.

Among the solutions the industry is open to is the prospect of longer-term gas agreements.