Oslo to make public transport free for children with an adult in the evenings

From next Monday, September 19th, adults with a ticket for public transport in Oslo and Viken County will be able to bring four children with them on the same ticket from 6pm on weekdays, Oslo City Council announced.
“This is good news for young people and families with children, who may be struggling a little extra with the economy in these times,” environmental councillor, Sirin Stav, stated in a press release.
Previously, children could travel with adults for free on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Under the new rules, kids can travel with an adult with a valid ticket on weekday evenings, weekends, and public holidays.
The scheme doesn’t apply to children under six because they aren’t required to have a valid ticket anyway. The scheme will instead apply to children aged between six and 17.
Oslo City Council said that the new scheme will apply throughout 2023.
“We are happy to be able to extend this scheme to also apply to weekdays. It will lower the threshold for choosing public transport, and help more children and young people acquire good public transport habits,” county councillor for transport in Viken, Olav Skinnes, said.
“It will result in fewer queues, cleaner air and reduced emissions for everyone,” Skinnes added.
