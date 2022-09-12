Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Large fire on Svalbard

The fire service has evacuated some 55 people after a large blaze in a row of houses in Longyearbyen on the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard.

“Around 55 people have been evacuated in connection with the fire, both from the homes where there was a fire and nearby buildings. They have been sent to the Radisson hotel in Longyearbyen, where the Longyearbyen local government has set up an evacuation centre,” Terje Carlsen, communications advisor to the Governor of Svalbard, told Norwegian newswire NTB early Monday morning.

By around 6:50, firefighters had the blaze under control, and there was no risk of the fire spreading to nearby buildings.

Southern Norway may see an energy deficit

Southern Norway may be hit with a power deficit in the coming years as it doesn’t produce enough energy to meet its growing electricity needs, according to state-owned Statnett.

“With our forecasts for consumption and production, we get a lower surplus on the energy balance in Norway in an average year beyond 2025-30. And in southern Norway, we can get an energy balance down to zero or lower,” Statnett wrote to the government, business publication E24 reports.

Gunnar Løvås, executive vice president for power and markets at Statnett, said that the surplus is due to very few projects planned that increase the amount of energy produced in southern Norway.

Sales of surplus foods on the rise

The sale of surplus foods through the app Too Good To Go is at record levels due to rising food prices.

Last month around 245,000 bags of surplus food or groceries were sold in Norway, just under 40 percent more than the same time the year before.

Through the app, users are able to buy surplus food from shops and eateries that would have been thrown away.

Cabin prices in Norway fall

Following several years of rising prices and high sale numbers, the price of mountain cabins could be set to tumble back down again.

The reason for this is rising energy costs, second homes do not get government support. Additionally, rising interest rates have also made mortgage repayments more expensive. Christian Haatuft, a property broker in Geilo, said that he slashed the price on several cabins last month.

By the end of next year, the cost of a cabin could be about five to ten percent lower than they were at its peak.