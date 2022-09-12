Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

A large fire in Svalbard, southern Norway could soon have an energy deficit and surplus food sales on the rise, plus other news from Norway on Monday. 

Published: 12 September 2022 09:26 CEST
Pictured is a white building in Norway with a mountain backdrop.
Pictured is a white building in Norway with a mountain backdrop. Photo by Stock Birken on Unsplash

Large fire on Svalbard

The fire service has evacuated some 55 people after a large blaze in a row of houses in Longyearbyen on the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard. 

“Around 55 people have been evacuated in connection with the fire, both from the homes where there was a fire and nearby buildings. They have been sent to the Radisson hotel in Longyearbyen, where the Longyearbyen local government has set up an evacuation centre,” Terje Carlsen, communications advisor to the Governor of Svalbard, told Norwegian newswire NTB early Monday morning. 

By around 6:50, firefighters had the blaze under control, and there was no risk of the fire spreading to nearby buildings. 

Southern Norway may see an energy deficit

Southern Norway may be hit with a power deficit in the coming years as it doesn’t produce enough energy to meet its growing electricity needs, according to state-owned Statnett.

“With our forecasts for consumption and production, we get a lower surplus on the energy balance in Norway in an average year beyond 2025-30. And in southern Norway, we can get an energy balance down to zero or lower,” Statnett wrote to the government, business publication E24 reports. 

Gunnar Løvås, executive vice president for power and markets at Statnett, said that the surplus is due to very few projects planned that increase the amount of energy produced in southern Norway. 

Sales of surplus foods on the rise 

The sale of surplus foods through the app Too Good To Go is at record levels due to rising food prices. 

Last month around 245,000 bags of surplus food or groceries were sold in Norway, just under 40 percent more than the same time the year before. 

Through the app, users are able to buy surplus food from shops and eateries that would have been thrown away.

Cabin prices in Norway fall

Following several years of rising prices and high sale numbers, the price of mountain cabins could be set to tumble back down again. 

The reason for this is rising energy costs, second homes do not get government support. Additionally, rising interest rates have also made mortgage repayments more expensive. Christian Haatuft, a property broker in Geilo, said that he slashed the price on several cabins last month. 

By the end of next year, the cost of a cabin could be about five to ten percent lower than they were at its peak. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Norway pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the latest inflation figures and BankID fraud on the up, plus other news from Norway on Friday. 

Published: 9 September 2022 09:16 CEST
Norway pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II 

The Norwegian Royal Family and the PM are among the Norwegian public figures to express their condolences after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday afternoon. 

“Our thoughts are with His Majesty The King and the members of the Royal Family on the loss of Queen Elizabeth. For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow. We also send our condolences to the British people,” the Norwegian Palace wrote on its website

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at her home in Scotland, Balmoral, aged 96.

“A historic era and a long life in the service of Great Britain has come to an end. There is great respect for Queen Elizabeth’s life’s work. For seven decades, she has represented continuity and unity, also in the close relationship between our two countries and our royal families,” Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre said to newspaper VG

You can read more tributes here

Inflation in Norway at 6.5 percent 

Prices in Norway were 6.5 percent higher in August than they were the year before, the latest figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) show. In July, prices were up 6.8 percent compared to the previous year. 

The national data agency wrote in a forecast of the economy that it expects a recession in Norway in the coming years due to higher interest rates and weaker economic growth. 

“Inflation has risen a lot over the summer, strongly influenced by the high electricity prices. Together with increased interest rates, this has weakened purchasing power and household consumption, which dampens activity in the economy,” Managing Director of Statistics Norway, Geir Axelsen, said. 

Pride parade in Oslo this weekend

Just over two months since a shooting outside a gay bar and other locations, a Pride parade is set to go ahead at the weekend. 

In late June, a shooting took place the day before the original date for Oslo Pride, which organisers postponed following the attack. 

The parade will begin at 1pm Saturday and a solidarity event at Kontraskjæret. The parade is not a replacement for Oslo Pride, Norwegian newswire NTB reports. 

BankID fraud on the up

Since 2020 the number of people who have been defrauded after scammers got access to their BankID has increased tenfold, newspaper Finansavisen reports. 

Unfortunately, the trend is expected to continue. 

“We expect the trend to increase in the future, and Økokrim says the same in its threat assessment for 2022,” We expect the trend to increase in the future and Økokrim says the same in its threat assessment for 2022 told the newspaper. 

