Norway is one of the most expensive countries in Europe for food shopping, according to Eurostat, which monitors price levels across the EU, EEA and EU candidate countries.

Unfortunately, grocery bills in Norway are expected to rise even higher. This is made even worse by inflation and high energy bills, which mean less disposable income overall.

As a result, people in Norway are tightening their purse strings and trying to save a few kroner where possible. This is evidenced by the use of the surplus food app Too Good to Go seeing record use last month.

In August, around 245,000 bags of surplus food or groceries were sold via the app- a record for the app. The app allows users to buy surplus food from shops and eateries that would have been thrown away.

But that isn’t the only way to slash money from your food bill. We’ll list some of our picks for apps that help you save money on your food bill.

Too Good To Go

We’ll start with the surplus food app, to which 4,200 stores and restaurants are signed up to. For the best results, it’s better to live in Norway’s bigger cities as there’ll be more variety.

Too Good To Go offers great prices on food that stores and restaurants would otherwise throw in the bin. The app isn’t just thrifty; it also helps you do your bit to help cut down on food waste.

You won’t be able to rely on this app for your entire weekly shop as most of the produce on offer is approaching expiration. However, it can be used to top up your fridge or save cash on small luxuries.

Mattilbud

Sometimes shopping around is the only surefire way to save some cash. However, with all the legwork involved, it may not feel like it’s worth it.

Luckily, Norway’s Mattilbud app lets you collate and compare all the offers currently available in all of Norway’s major supermarkets.

The app shows you all the offers available in the supermarkets in your local area. Mattilbud includes prices and offers from Meny, Joker, REMA 1000, Bunnpris, Matkroken, Kiwi, Spar, Coop Prix, Coop Mega, Coop Marked, Obs, Extra and Europris.

Trumf

Supermarket loyalty programs are one of the best ways to save a pretty penny on your shopping bill. There are also a few different ways they can be utilised to help you save money too.

Trumf, which covers Meny, Kiwi and Joker stores, offers cashback on purchases and discounts.

These offer a great way of saving money passively. For example, with Trumf, you can either use the cash back you’ve accumulated to save on your next trip to the tills or have it deposited straight into your bank account.

To become a Trumf member, you will need to have a Norwegian phone number and bank account. You will then need to link a debit card to your account.

One perk of Trumf is you can also invite somebody to form a joint Trumf account. This means you can create a joint pot with your partner, for example.

You’ll receive cashback of between one and three percent, in addition to other discounts such as 15 percent on fruit and veg, depending on the store you shop at.

Æ

Æ is the loyalty scheme of Rema 1000. The app offers a 25 percent discount on all nappies (or diapers for the non-Brits reading).

In addition to this, you receive 10 percent off all fresh fruit and vegetables and 10 percent off of your ten most frequently bought items, meaning you can save money on the things you buy the most.

You can also sign up for their personal price cut scheme, whereby you receive tailor-made promotions. However, you must first approve this in the app under your profile.

To get these discounts, you must have the app and scan your personal barcode at the checkout or register a bank card in the app.

Coop

Another loyalty scheme. The main drawback to the Coop loyalty scheme is the initial outlay, unlike the other loyalty schemes on this list, you will need to fork out to become a part owner of the supermarket chain. You do, however, get members-only offers and cashback, which is paid out once a year and can earn interest.

Foodora

Now, as you’ll know, ordering takeaways is a surefire way to leave your monthly food budget in tatters.

To make the most of the savings on offer, you will need to exercise some self-control. However, the food ordering app has recently been trying to incentivise customers to try and order through its Foodora Market service.

It regularly offers users money off to order through the service. This offers users the chance to knock a few hundred kroner off their shop.

However, the regular money-off offers are unlikely to last as the service takes off. The service is currently only on offer in Oslo and Bergen.