PROPERTY

Could Norway’s love affair with the mountain cabin be about to cool off? 

Prices for mountain cabins are tumbling after a few years of huge demand. A number of factors have contributed to experts predicting that prices will fall further in the future. 

Published: 12 September 2022 12:36 CEST
Pictured is a cabin in Norway.
Cabin prices in Norway have begun to dip following huge demand in 2020 and 2021. Pictured is a cabin in Norway.

Several real estate brokers who specialise in the sale of mountain cabins have said that they have had to reduce listing prices recently, the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv reports.  

Christian Haatuft, a property broker in Geilo, said that he slashed the price on several cabins last month. Additionally, Estate agent Stig Svartor at Privatmegleren Lillehammer told the paper that asking prices on some listings would be adjusted downwards by around 10 percent. 

Throughout the rest of the year, Svartor expects prices to drop around 10 percent compared to the pandemic peak, when prices skyrocketed due to travel restrictions, followed by another five percent in 2023. 

In June, Real Estate Norway (Eindom Norge) reported that cabin prices had risen by 13.7 compared to the year before. 

However, a number of factors have dampened the market for cabins since. Firstly rising interest rates have made repayments on mortgages more costly for consumers.

Furthermore, holiday homes are excluded from government support that sees the state pick up 90 percent of energy bills when market prices rise above a certain level. This makes using a cabin more costly than ever, with the high upkeep putting off prospective buyers. 

“Old log cabins with poor insulation and large older cabins of 500 square meters without rock heating are very difficult to sell now,” estate agent Petter Birkrem told the paper. 

At the end of August, 34.5 percent fewer mountain cabin sales were registered in Norway compared to the same month a year before, according to figures from bank DNB.

PROPERTY

Norway’s government rules out a temporary rent cap 

A temporary rent cap to help protect tenants against steep increases isn’t being considered by the government. Still, a review of the property market will come later, the Norwegian government has told The Local. 

Published: 9 September 2022 15:17 CEST
Norway’s government rules out a temporary rent cap 

Norway’s government will not consider implementing a temporary rent cap to protect tenants, the Ministry for Local Government and Regional Development has told The Local. 

Landlords in Norway can raise rent prices in line with the consumer price index (CPI), although there are different rules for long-term tenants. Prices in Norway rose 6.5 percent in August compared to the same month the year before, the latest figures from Statistics Norway show. 

Rising prices have had knock-on effects for rent too. During the second quarter, the cost of renting in Norway’s four biggest cities rose 4.2 percent compared to a year ago. 

As prices have risen across Europe, several countries, including DenmarkFrance and Spain, have opted to introduce temporary limits on rent increases. 

Jardar Sørvoll & Kim Astrup, both researchers at BOVEL, the centre of housing and welfare research at Oslo Metropolitan University, who specialise in the Norwegian property market, previously told The Local that they believed a temporary cap would’ve been suitable for Norway. 

“In normal circumstances, it is a good idea that there is a legal mechanism in place that allows landlords to adjust rents annually to keep up with prices. However, in periods with exceptional levels of inflation, there is a case to be made for introducing a cap on rents to protect tenants. We are not opposed to a sensible temporary cap on rents given the current difficult situation for many tenants,” the researchers told The Local. 

They believe that a temporary cap should be introduced because most tenants’ wage increases are not keeping up with current inflation, leaving them worse off in real terms. The researchers told The Local that a new rent cap would represent a burden-sharing exercise between tenants and landlords.

However, the Norwegian government have ruled out a temporary rent cap, arguing that current laws do enough to protect tenants against rising costs. 

“Introducing a temporary cap on rental increases is a drastic measure. The rent must cover the landlords’ expenses, which are also rising. I therefore find it wise to allow the landlords to set the rent, within reason,” Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sigbjørn Gjelsvik, told The Local, adding:  

“In line with the Tenancy Act, it is not permitted to charge an unreasonably high rent compared to similar property on similar terms. Now that many are worried about high expenses, I encourage landlords to show moderation and not increase the rent if they can.” 

Gjelsvikm did note, however, that Norway’s rental market was currently under more pressure than usual. 

“The Norwegian rental market works well in many ways, but we are now in a situation where the rental prices are under more pressure than usual. The students are back after two years of corona restrictions, and the prices in society rise in general,” Gjelsvikm said. 

In the longer term, the government will present more policies aimed at the rental market in the next couple of years. 

“The government will present our housing politics in a white paper to the Parliament in 2024. In this process, we will take a closer look at the challenges in the rental market,” Gjelsvikm said. 

The minister said that the government wanted to work together with tenants and landlords to ensure the safety and emergency exit regulations were properly met and that the government wanted to reduce student housing queues and facilitate more homes being built to ease pressure on the market. 

