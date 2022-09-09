Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Norway pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the latest inflation figures and BankID fraud on the up, plus other news from Norway on Friday. 

Published: 9 September 2022 09:16 CEST
Pictured is Ålesund.
Find out what's going on in Norway on Friday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is Ålesund. Photo by Darya Tryfanava on Unsplash

Norway pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II 

The Norwegian Royal Family and the PM are among the Norwegian public figures to express their condolences after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday afternoon. 

“Our thoughts are with His Majesty The King and the members of the Royal Family on the loss of Queen Elizabeth. For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow. We also send our condolences to the British people,” the Norwegian Palace wrote on its website

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at her home in Scotland, Balmoral, aged 96.

“A historic era and a long life in the service of Great Britain has come to an end. There is great respect for Queen Elizabeth’s life’s work. For seven decades, she has represented continuity and unity, also in the close relationship between our two countries and our royal families,” Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre said to newspaper VG

You can read more tributes here

Inflation in Norway at 6.5 percent 

Prices in Norway were 6.5 percent higher in August than they were the year before, the latest figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) show. In July, prices were up 6.8 percent compared to the previous year. 

The national data agency wrote in a forecast of the economy that it expects a recession in Norway in the coming years due to higher interest rates and weaker economic growth. 

“Inflation has risen a lot over the summer, strongly influenced by the high electricity prices. Together with increased interest rates, this has weakened purchasing power and household consumption, which dampens activity in the economy,” Managing Director of Statistics Norway, Geir Axelsen, said. 

Pride parade in Oslo this weekend

Just over two months since a shooting outside a gay bar and other locations, a Pride parade is set to go ahead at the weekend. 

In late June, a shooting took place the day before the original date for Oslo Pride, which organisers postponed following the attack. 

The parade will begin at 1pm Saturday and a solidarity event at Kontraskjæret. The parade is not a replacement for Oslo Pride, Norwegian newswire NTB reports. 

BankID fraud on the up

Since 2020 the number of people who have been defrauded after scammers got access to their BankID has increased tenfold, newspaper Finansavisen reports. 

Unfortunately, the trend is expected to continue. 

“We expect the trend to increase in the future, and Økokrim says the same in its threat assessment for 2022,” We expect the trend to increase in the future and Økokrim says the same in its threat assessment for 2022 told the newspaper. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Calls for two state-owned companies to be merged, Norway to unveil energy support for business, and a postcode lottery for e-scooter punishments are among the headlines from Norway on Thursday. 

Published: 8 September 2022 09:29 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Report: Norway to unveil energy support for business this week

Norway’s government plans to present an electricity support scheme for businesses this weekend, the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv reports. 

Plans for the scheme are yet to be fully finalised, and the scheme will be presented to the parties in working life before they are unveiled to the public, according to the paper. 

DN reports that the government is currently against direct support but will instead open up a loan guarantee that sees the state absorb most of the risk. A subsidy scheme through Enova is also being planned. 

Postal strike called off

A postal strike has been averted after an agreement was reached between LO Stat and the employers’ organisation Spekter on a new wage agreement. 

“Spekter and Posten Norge AS are satisfied that, with the assistance of the Ombudsman, we have reached an agreement with LO Stat/Fagforbundet in this year’s salary settlement. In this way, we avoid that Posten’s customers are affected by strikes that could have reduced postal services significantly,” Spekter’s managing director Anne-Kari Bratten said. 

Disparity in punishments for e-scooter users caught drunk driving

There may be a postcode lottery in Norway where the penalty for being caught drink-driving on an electric scooter can differ substantially depending on where you live, Rett 24 writes

In Rogaland, two people were fined over 80,000 kroner for being over the blood alcohol limit on a scooter. Meanwhile, in Oslo, fines of around 15,000 kroner were imposed in similar cases. 

The disparity is because the different district courts do not have a consensus on the fine level for the offence. 

Typically, those caught over the blood alcohol limit are fined a month and a half’s salary for being caught over the drink driving limit. 

LO wants to merge two state-owned train firms 

Merging two state-owned rail companies could be the solution to a dispute over the rail network in east Norway, the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) has said. 

LO’s proposal comes after the Norwegian Railway Directorate has come in for criticism from multiple quarters for opting to have two different train companies operate in east Norway where previously just state-owned Vy operated. 

Norway’s rail directorate has said it will begin talks with Flytoget over operating the east Norway railway sector two package, a decision which has proved controversial. 

“The resources involved in railways in Norway are small and should be pooled. I understand that merging the companies is also a wish of the two LO unions, Norwegian Union of Railway Workers (Jernbaneforbundet) and National Union of Norwegian Locomotivemen (Lokomotivmannsforbundet),” LO deputy leader Steiner Krogstad told the newspaper VG

SHOW COMMENTS