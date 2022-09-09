For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Norway pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the latest inflation figures and BankID fraud on the up, plus other news from Norway on Friday.
Published: 9 September 2022 09:16 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Friday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is Ålesund. Photo by Darya Tryfanava on Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Calls for two state-owned companies to be merged, Norway to unveil energy support for business, and a postcode lottery for e-scooter punishments are among the headlines from Norway on Thursday.
Published: 8 September 2022 09:29 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments