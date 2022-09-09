Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Norway pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Norwegian Royal Family and the PM are among the Norwegian public figures to express their condolences after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday afternoon.

“Our thoughts are with His Majesty The King and the members of the Royal Family on the loss of Queen Elizabeth. For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow. We also send our condolences to the British people,” the Norwegian Palace wrote on its website.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at her home in Scotland, Balmoral, aged 96.

“A historic era and a long life in the service of Great Britain has come to an end. There is great respect for Queen Elizabeth’s life’s work. For seven decades, she has represented continuity and unity, also in the close relationship between our two countries and our royal families,” Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre said to newspaper VG.

Inflation in Norway at 6.5 percent

Prices in Norway were 6.5 percent higher in August than they were the year before, the latest figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) show. In July, prices were up 6.8 percent compared to the previous year.

The national data agency wrote in a forecast of the economy that it expects a recession in Norway in the coming years due to higher interest rates and weaker economic growth.

“Inflation has risen a lot over the summer, strongly influenced by the high electricity prices. Together with increased interest rates, this has weakened purchasing power and household consumption, which dampens activity in the economy,” Managing Director of Statistics Norway, Geir Axelsen, said.

Pride parade in Oslo this weekend

Just over two months since a shooting outside a gay bar and other locations, a Pride parade is set to go ahead at the weekend.

In late June, a shooting took place the day before the original date for Oslo Pride, which organisers postponed following the attack.

The parade will begin at 1pm Saturday and a solidarity event at Kontraskjæret. The parade is not a replacement for Oslo Pride, Norwegian newswire NTB reports.

BankID fraud on the up

Since 2020 the number of people who have been defrauded after scammers got access to their BankID has increased tenfold, newspaper Finansavisen reports.

Unfortunately, the trend is expected to continue.

“We expect the trend to increase in the future, and Økokrim says the same in its threat assessment for 2022,” We expect the trend to increase in the future and Økokrim says the same in its threat assessment for 2022 told the newspaper.