Report: Norway to unveil energy support for business this week

Norway’s government plans to present an electricity support scheme for businesses this weekend, the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv reports.

Plans for the scheme are yet to be fully finalised, and the scheme will be presented to the parties in working life before they are unveiled to the public, according to the paper.

DN reports that the government is currently against direct support but will instead open up a loan guarantee that sees the state absorb most of the risk. A subsidy scheme through Enova is also being planned.

Postal strike called off

A postal strike has been averted after an agreement was reached between LO Stat and the employers’ organisation Spekter on a new wage agreement.

“Spekter and Posten Norge AS are satisfied that, with the assistance of the Ombudsman, we have reached an agreement with LO Stat/Fagforbundet in this year’s salary settlement. In this way, we avoid that Posten’s customers are affected by strikes that could have reduced postal services significantly,” Spekter’s managing director Anne-Kari Bratten said.

Disparity in punishments for e-scooter users caught drunk driving

There may be a postcode lottery in Norway where the penalty for being caught drink-driving on an electric scooter can differ substantially depending on where you live, Rett 24 writes.

In Rogaland, two people were fined over 80,000 kroner for being over the blood alcohol limit on a scooter. Meanwhile, in Oslo, fines of around 15,000 kroner were imposed in similar cases.

The disparity is because the different district courts do not have a consensus on the fine level for the offence.

Typically, those caught over the blood alcohol limit are fined a month and a half’s salary for being caught over the drink driving limit.

LO wants to merge two state-owned train firms

Merging two state-owned rail companies could be the solution to a dispute over the rail network in east Norway, the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) has said.

LO’s proposal comes after the Norwegian Railway Directorate has come in for criticism from multiple quarters for opting to have two different train companies operate in east Norway where previously just state-owned Vy operated.

Norway’s rail directorate has said it will begin talks with Flytoget over operating the east Norway railway sector two package, a decision which has proved controversial.

“The resources involved in railways in Norway are small and should be pooled. I understand that merging the companies is also a wish of the two LO unions, Norwegian Union of Railway Workers (Jernbaneforbundet) and National Union of Norwegian Locomotivemen (Lokomotivmannsforbundet),” LO deputy leader Steiner Krogstad told the newspaper VG.