TELL US: Do tougher language requirements make Norwegian citizenship less appealing?

The requirements for becoming a Norwegian citizen will become even tighter from October 1st, when the language rules will become even stricter.
Citizenship applications will require the proficiency for spoken Norwegian to be B1 level for applications submitted after October 1st, the Norwegian Immigration Directorate (UDI) writes on its website.
B1 level oral Norwegian is considered intermediate when using the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR) for grading language proficiency.
