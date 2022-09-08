For members
Should Norway introduce a temporary cap on rent increases?
Landlords in Norway can raise rent in line with the consumer price index, but with inflation at its highest level since the 1980s, should the government introduce a temporary limit on rent increases? The Local spoke to housing market experts.
Published: 8 September 2022 12:30 CEST
With inflation so high should Norway decide to introduce a temporary rent cap. Pictured is a row of apartments in Oslo. Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash
Is now a good time to buy property in Norway?
As Autumn approaches, many people are considering buying a home in Norway. But is that a smart move? Here's what real estate experts told The Local.
Published: 7 September 2022 16:28 CEST
