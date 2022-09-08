Read news from:
Austria
PROPERTY

Should Norway introduce a temporary cap on rent increases? 

Landlords in Norway can raise rent in line with the consumer price index, but with inflation at its highest level since the 1980s, should the government introduce a temporary limit on rent increases? The Local spoke to housing market experts. 

Published: 8 September 2022 12:30 CEST
Pictured is a row of apartments in Oslo.
With inflation so high should Norway decide to introduce a temporary rent cap. Pictured is a row of apartments in Oslo. Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

Much like the rest of Europe, prices are rising in Norway, with everything from energy bills to food shopping becoming more expensive. 

This has led to inflation rising to the highest levels Norway has seen since the 1980s. Inflation in Norway has not been higher since 1988, and the country’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 6.8 percent between July 2022 and the same month last year, the latest figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) show. 

Rising prices have had knock-on effects for rent too. During the second quarter, the cost of renting in Norway’s four biggest cities rose 4.2 percent compared to a year ago. 

Currently, landlords can raise the rent for tenants in line with inflation or the CPI for those who have been renting with them for over a year. This can be done once a year. There are slightly different rules for increasing the rent for longer-term tenants where rent can be raised in line with current market values

Cost of living increases have led several countries, including DenmarkFrance and Spain, to introduce temporary caps on rent increases to help ease rising consumer costs. Caps in these countries range from two (Spain) and four (Denmark) percent. 

So, should the Norwegian government follow suit and introduce a limit on rent rises to protect against hefty increases? 

Jardar Sørvoll & Kim Astrup, both researchers at BOVEL, the centre of housing and welfare research at Oslo Metropolitan University, who specialise in the Norwegian property market, believe the government should consider a temporary limit. 

“In normal circumstances, it is a good idea that there is a legal mechanism in place that allows landlords to adjust rents annually to keep up with prices. However, in periods with exceptional levels of inflation, there is a case to be made for introducing a cap on rents to protect tenants. We are not opposed to a sensible temporary cap on rents given the current difficult situation for many tenants,” the researchers told The Local. 

They believe that a temporary cap should be introduced because most tenants’ wage increases are not keeping up with current inflation, leaving them worse off in real terms. The researchers told The Local that a new rent cap would represent a burden-sharing exercise between tenants and landlords. 

“A cap will reduce real rents to the detriment of the legitimate economic interests of landlords (who are not all wealthy). However, the incomes of many tenants will not keep up with inflation, and if there is no cap on rents, the tenants will have to carry the whole burden of the exceptional price growth. A temporary cap may be seen as a step towards a reasonable risk sharing between landlords and tenants in an age of inflation,” Sørvoll and Astrup explained. 

However, not everyone is convinced by the prospect of a short-term rental market cap. Kjetil J. Olsen, CEO of Husleie, a platform where landlords can manage tenancies, argued that a temporary rental cap would make the market harder for tenants to navigate as a knock-on of limiting increases would be fewer homes being available for rent. 

“Generally, we do not believe in price caps or regulation of the rental market. A consequence of regulations could be inefficiencies in the market with fewer homes for rent as a price cap could make it a loss-making investment for the landlords. Secondly, we could also experience the growth of a black market where money is exchanged between the parties and labelled as something other than rent. While not the solution to everything, we believe more in reverting the increased taxes that were imposed in 2022,” Olsen told The Local. 

Instead, high rent prices in Norway could be attributed to new tax rules which impact landlords and cost of living increases, rather than a lack of regulation.

“The steep increase of rental prices we see in the Norwegian rental market is a result of the toxic cocktail we predicted last fall, consisting of increased wealth taxes, taxable value of secondary homes impacting landlords renting out, and the now new reality of increased interest rates and expensive electricity. The result of this “cost increase” sadly ends up with the tenants. We are now seeing price levels that we have never seen before in Norway,” Olsen explained. 

PROPERTY

Is now a good time to buy property in Norway?

As Autumn approaches, many people are considering buying a home in Norway. But is that a smart move? Here's what real estate experts told The Local.

Published: 7 September 2022 16:28 CEST
Is now a good time to buy property in Norway?

Home prices in Norway rose by 1.9 percent in August 2022, according to the most recent housing price statistics from Real Estate Norway (Eiendom Norge).

Adjusted for seasonal variations, prices rose by 0.6 percent. At the end of August, the average price of a home in Norway amounted to 4,601,168 kroner.

“House prices rose sharply in August. It is common for house prices to rise in August, but the growth this year is strong for August, as the seasonally adjusted increase of 0.6 percent shows,” CEO of Eiendom Norge, Henning Lauridsen, stated in a press release. 

“The (central bank’s) key interest rate was raised once again in August and is now back at the same level as before the corona pandemic. 

“So far, the somewhat higher interest rates have not had an impact on the housing market, and that in itself is not surprising since interest rate increases have historically been slower than interest rate reductions. In the longer term, the interest rate will have an effect,” he added.

On the one hand, the Norwegian economy is characterised by high activity and low unemployment. On the other, Norwegians are feeling the pressure of skyrocketing electricity and food prices, as well as overall inflation, as well as rising mortgage repayments and interest rates.

In such turbulent times, many people who are currently paying rent in Norway are considering a purchase of a home to hedge against the volatility in the market.

But is that a good idea?

Consider buying a home – if you’re currently renting

The interest rate in Norway is still relatively low if you compare it to what it was just ten years ago, real estate agent Mads Wickmann at Nordvik Bolig AS told The Local. 

“Historically speaking, in Norway, we see that home prices always increased – it just depends on how much. Look at the crisis in 2007 and 2008. Prices went down in that short period but continued to grow shortly after. The trend is always going up. 

“With that in mind, if you’re renting a property, I’d say that it would be better to buy now – or at least start looking at properties. Remember, if you’re renting, you are just paying the actual owners of the property instead of investing in a property you will own and paying down your debt.

“While we haven’t seen an immediate effect of the increased interest rate in August, and prices rose, there will be an effect in the longer term. Furthermore, home prices in Norway are cyclical – they’re lower in the Autumn and Winter.

“We have some differences in the market after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, but most years before that, you had prices go up in the first four months of the year, then a period of stagnation, and then a dip from October to December. Then prices start to grow again from January as buyer interest grows and due to the lack of properties on the market,” Wickmann explained.

He advises people to look into buying a property now so that they can participate in bidding rounds as soon as possible – especially if they have a partner or if they’re renting.

“It’s probably harder for single people, but with two wages, couples will likely be able to handle interest rate increases. My opinion? I would rather start looking into buying now than renting. 

“Buy now, don’t wait; start making down payments. As time passes, you will have paid off some of your debt, and there is a chance of the property value increasing,” the Nordvik Bolig real estate agent pointed out.

Stay within your budget

Grethe Wittenberg Meier, head of PrivatMegleren, Norway’s third largest estate agency, agrees with Wickmann. She told The Local that prices are likely to go down this Autumn and that buyers should be out and in the market early.

“Try and see if there are properties you like in the market. See if you can get the right price. Prices will likely go down this Autumn, so it will be a good time to buy. It’s a good idea to get involved in the bidding process in the Autumn. 

“Set a budget, stay within your budget, and you could get lucky. Furthermore, there will be more properties in the market that you can look at in the Autumn,” Meier said.

At the same time, both Wickmann and Meier pointed out that there is a lot of uncertainty in the market. The energy price crisis and overall inflation might affect both the broader economy and housing prices.

So far this year, as Eiendom Norge pointed out in its latest report, there has been a stronger development in housing prices than most experts expected at the start of 2022, and the year as a whole will probably end with a robust overall increase in home prices.

