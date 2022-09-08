‘She represented continuity and unity’: Norway pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Norwegian Royal Family expressed their condolences after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday afternoon.

“Our thoughts are with His Majesty The King and the members of the Royal Family on the loss of Queen Elizabeth. For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow. We also send our condolences to the British people,” the palace wrote on its website.

King Harald of Norway is Queen Elizabeth’s second cousin. Queen Elizabeth’s first foreign visit after becoming Queen was to Norway in 1955.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at her home in Scotland, Balmoral, aged 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Norway’s PM also expressed his sadness at the passing of the monarch.

“A historic era and a long life in the service of Great Britain has come to an end. There is great respect for Queen Elizabeth’s life’s work. For seven decades, she has represented continuity and unity, also in the close relationship between our two countries and our royal families,” Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre said to newspaper VG.

“Our warmest thoughts now go out to the many in Great Britain and the Commonwealth of Nations who have lost a dear monarch and to the Queen’s close family,” he added.

In a statement, her eldest son, who has now become King Charles III, said: “The death of my beloved mother Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Elizabeth’s reign spanned the Victorian era to the present day. Her first prime minister, Winston Churchill, was born in 1874, while her last Liz Truss, was born 101 years later in 1975.

Nato General Secretary and former Norwegian PM Jens Stoltenberg also joined tributed to the late Queen.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Over more than 70 years, she exemplified selfless leadership and public service. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family, to our Nato Allies the United Kingdom and Canada, and to the people of the Commonwealth,” he tweeted.

Another former Norwegian PM, Erna Solberg, offered the UK and Royal Family her sympathies.

“It is with great sadness that we all receive the news that Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain has passed away. Aged 25, she took over in 1952 as head of state and monarch after her father, King George VI, died of cancer. For over 70 years she has been on the throne, and contributed greatly to continuity in a world that has changed rapidly and radically,” she wrote in a statement on Facebook.