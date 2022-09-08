Read news from:
Norway well placed to profit from lending Europe a helping hand with energy crisis

Norway, a major producer and supplier of energy, is well placed to help alleviate Europe's energy crisis -- and reap the profits, a situation not all of its European partners welcome.

Published: 8 September 2022 10:46 CEST
Pictured is the Mongstad refinery in west Norway.
Norway is set to rake in huge profits from natural gas due the invasion in Ukraine. Pictured: An overview of the Mongstad oil refinery in western Norway . Photo by Pierre-Henry Deshayes / AFP

The Nordic country was already a leading exporter of electricity thanks to its many hydroelectric dams.

But since the cut in natural gas supplies from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, it has now emerged as Europe’s main supplier in that field.

Offshore, Norwegian platforms and facilities are running at full capacity to make up at least some of the shortfall.

“The most important contribution Norway can make in the current situation is to maintain high gas production,” oil and energy minister Terje Aasland told parliament last month.

The country is set to increase its gas exports by eight percent this year, bringing production to a record 122 billion cubic metres, according to Aasland.

But the sharp rise in gas prices also means greater profits. The state’s oil and gas revenues are expected to smash last year’s record
830 billion Norwegian kroner ($83 billion), potentially reaching 1.5 trillion in 2022 and 1.9 trillion next year, according to projections by Nordea Markets.

‘Gigantic profit’

With such a spectacular windfall, there are those who worry that the country risks being viewed as a “war profiteer”.

Already in May, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Norway should share “this excess, gigantic profit”.

The country was “indirectly preying”, albeit unintentionally, from “the war started by Putin”, Morawiecki argued.

So far, Oslo has turned a deaf ear to calls for a cap on gas prices, instead emphasising its role as a stable and predictable supplier.

“Without imports from Norway, the situation in the European gas market would have been much more serious” Elisabeth Saether, state secretary for Norway’s petroleum and energy ministry, told AFP.

Some countries are also worried however that Oslo is considering limiting electricity exports to Europe, when there are already concerns about winter power supplies.

Norway is not a member of the European Union, but it is closely associated through its membership of the European Economic Area. Its power grid is linked to its Nordic neighbour Sweden and Finland, and to Denmark, Germany and the UK via long undersea cables.

However, Norway’s water reservoirs this week were only 68,5 percent full, 12 percent lower than normal, after two years of low rainfall, according to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).

A lower production output and a higher share of the electricity going abroad means much higher energy bills for households and businesses in the south of the country, which were used to cheap kilowatt hours.

In this context then, not all Norwegians are happy about electricity being exported. Analysts at Volue Insight have calculated that Norwegians would pay 25 percent less for their electricity this winter without the cables to Germany and the UK, which came into operation last year.

Nordic concerns

Norway does not support the idea of countries being left to fend for themselves in the energy market. It also opposes manipulating the market prices.

But when it comes to electricity exports, the message is a little different. “Norway is considering measures that could limit export short term when the multi-year reservoir levels are low, to secure supply,” Saether confirmed. “This has never been done before.”

The details of the restrictions have yet to be unveiled, but she gave assurances that they would respect EEA rules guaranteeing the free movement of services and goods, including electricity, between member states.

Nevertheless, the news alarmed energy grid operators in Sweden, Denmark and Finland enough to prompt them to publish a joint letter in August.

Svenska kraftnat, Energinet and Fingrid said they were “deeply concerned” that the Norwegian plan “seems not to acknowledge that it is through a well-functioning market that electricity security of supply is ensured in the most efficient way”.

ENERGY

Norwegian PM open to EU gas agreement and price caps

Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre said Wednesday that the country is open to discussing price caps and gas agreements with Europe.

Published: 7 September 2022 13:57 CEST
Norway would be open to the possibility of a long-term gas agreement and price cap with European partners to help ease the energy crisis, the Financial Times reports.

“I fully understand that Europe now has a profound debate about how energy markets work, how they can secure more affordable prices for citizens, families, industries, and how this shortfall of gas after Putin’s aggression can be handled,” Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, told the newspaper on Wednesday.

“Norway is not closing doors to any such discussion,” he added.

However, Støre did say that the EU should be wary of implementing measures which could threaten the security of power supplies, according to the report in the Financial Times.

The country has worked to maximise gas production in light of the invasion of Ukraine earrlier this year. So far, the country has increased gas supplies to Europe by around 10 percent.

Norway was working to be recognised as a “predictable and long-term” partner, FT’s report said. Norway is currently Europe’s second-largest supplier of energy to Europe.

European Union energy ministers are due to meet on Friday to discuss the implementation of caps on Russian natural gas prices, according to a report by Reuters.

Price caps on gas are seen as a potential measure the EU could implement to try and curb soaring energy prices.
Støre told Norwegian newswire NTB on Wednesday that the country wouldn’t close the door to any proposals suggested by the EU.

“This work is now ongoing, and the concrete content of the proposals is not yet known. That is why I have said that at the present time, we cannot close the door to any of the solutions the EU is discussing until we see the whole and the concrete content of the proposals,” he said.

