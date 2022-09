Lower speed limits may help curb micro-plastic pollution

In Norway, around 8,000 tonnes of microplastics are produced annually, with more than a quarter of those coming from car tires.

However, reducing speed limits could help cut microplastic pollution, public broadcaster NRK reports.

“Reducing speed limits can be a tool to prevent the spread of microplastics,” researcher Elisabeth Støhle Rødland at the Norwegian Institute for Water Research told NRK.

Research from a joint collaborative effort Rødland has been involved with indicates that speed limits were the most important factor in limiting microplastic emissions.

Norway passes 4,000 registered Covid-19 deaths

More than 4,000 people in Norway have died from Covid-19, according to figures from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) and reported by newswire NTB.

The total number of those who have died is 4,004. From March 17th, the NIPH began only using data from the death register to record Covid-19 deaths. The health institute notes on its website that this resulted in an upwards adjustment in the number of deaths.

This includes deaths without a laboratory-confirmed sample. The NIPH updates its Covid death figures once a week.

More young people in Oslo carrying knives

Police in Norway are catching more young people arming themselves with knives in Oslo, the newspaper Aftenposten reports.

Raymond Johansen, executive mayor of Oslo, told the newspaper VG that he is concerned about the development of knife use in Norway.

“It is a problem that some boys carry knives in their inner pockets. It is part of the dress, and one is willing to wear it. And it’s not to stick sticks for grilling sausages, so to speak,” Johansen told VG.

In a report from the Oslo police district on young offenders, around 20 percent had been carrying a knife or other weapon.

Potential postal strike

On Wednesday, LO Stat and Specter will meet with the ombudsman to try and thrash out an agreement to avoid the first postal strike in Norway since the 1980s.

If an agreement isn’t reached, 452 postal workers will strike from Thursday.

Employees will strike in Oslo, Trondheim, Stavanger and other places to begin with.