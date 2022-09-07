Read news from:
Norwegian PM open to EU gas agreement and price caps

Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre said Wednesday that the country is open to discussing price caps and gas agreements with Europe.

Published: 7 September 2022 13:57 CEST
Jonas Gahr Støre has said that the governemnt is potential cap on gas prices. Pictured: A file photo of Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre speaking to members of the media outside 10 Downing Street in central London. Photo by Daniel Leal/ AFP.

Norway would be open to the possibility of a long-term gas agreement and price cap with European partners to help ease the energy crisis, the Financial Times reports.

“I fully understand that Europe now has a profound debate about how energy markets work, how they can secure more affordable prices for citizens, families, industries, and how this shortfall of gas after Putin’s aggression can be handled,” Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, told the newspaper on Wednesday.

“Norway is not closing doors to any such discussion,” he added.

However, Støre did say that the EU should be wary of implementing measures which could threaten the security of power supplies, according to the report in the Financial Times.

The country has worked to maximise gas production in light of the invasion of Ukraine earrlier this year. So far, the country has increased gas supplies to Europe by around 10 percent.

Norway was working to be recognised as a “predictable and long-term” partner, FT’s report said. Norway is currently Europe’s second-largest supplier of energy to Europe.

European Union energy ministers are due to meet on Friday to discuss the implementation of caps on Russian natural gas prices, according to a report by Reuters.

Price caps on gas are seen as a potential measure the EU could implement to try and curb soaring energy prices.
Støre told Norwegian newswire NTB on Wednesday that the country wouldn’t close the door to any proposals suggested by the EU.

“This work is now ongoing, and the concrete content of the proposals is not yet known. That is why I have said that at the present time, we cannot close the door to any of the solutions the EU is discussing until we see the whole and the concrete content of the proposals,” he said.

Calls for energy VAT exemption in Norway as state revenues double

State revenues from VAT on energy have doubled compared to last year, leading to calls for the Norwegian government to introduce an exemption in the south of Norway.

Published: 6 September 2022 11:27 CEST
The Norwegian state has earned more than 21.5 billion kroner from VAT on electricity this year, according to figures from the Norwegian Tax Administration and reported by public broadcaster NRK

Revenues from energy VAT are around double what they were at the same time last year when the state had earned 11 billion kroner by September. 

Given the high revenues generated from energy VAT, many are calling for an exemption from value-added tax in southern Norway, where prices are highest. 

“Since we already have a VAT exemption for electricity in northern Norway, it shouldn’t be difficult to implement for all residents,” Professor of Finance at NMBU School of Business, Espen Gaarder Haug, told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK). 

The Taxpayers Association (Skattebetalerforeningen) also said a VAT exemption would be a fair solution. 

“In the north, they have a low price and do not pay VAT, while we in the south have a high price and have to pay VAT in addition. A VAT exemption will make it a little more fair between north and south,” Hilde Alvsåker, legal adviser at the Taxpayers Association, said. 

However, the revenues from VAT may be paying for the government’s energy subsidy scheme, which sees the state pick up 90 percent of energy bills when the price rises above 70 øre kWh. 

Norwegian newspaper VG reports that by July 19th, the government had paid out 11 billion kroner in energy support. 

State Secretary Erlend Grimstad says the government will spend around 40 billion kroner on energy subsidy schemes this year. 

“For private households, the current electricity subsidy scheme means that the state takes 90 per cent of the bill when the price exceeds 70 øre. This also includes VAT. Simply explained, this means that it is the state that takes most of the VAT bill when prices are high today,” he told NRK. 

Earlier this year, state-owned Statnett announced that it would stop charging households in Norway grid rent due to record revenues. 

READ MORE: Could the fireplace be a cheaper heating alternative to high energy prices in Norway?

