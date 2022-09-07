Read news from:
EDUCATION

Nearly 3,000 more teachers to join strike in Norway 

The teachers’ strike in Norway will be ramped up significantly next week when almost 3,000 education professionals join industrial action.

Published: 7 September 2022 16:02 CEST
Pictured is a classroom.
Some 3,00 teachers will join ongoing industrial action in the education sector from next Tuesday, trade union, the Education Association announced Wednesday.

Some 3,00 teachers will join ongoing industrial action in the education sector from next Tuesday, trade union, the Education Association announced Wednesday.

“We will continue the strike until we find a better solution for the teachers,” Steffan Handal, head of the Education Association, said in the announcement. 

There are around 3,500 teachers in Norway already on strike. The strike began in June with a few dozen teachers in Bergen but escalated nationwide following the summer holidays in Norway. 

Handal said the number of staff being taken out on strike highlighted the seriousness of the situation. 

Bergen will be the part of the country hardest hit when the strike escalates. Some 580 teachers employed by Bergen Municipality will strike next week. 

The escalation of the strike will take the total number of teachers striking in Bergen to almost 1,300. Bærum, Byrne and Trondheim will also see large numbers of teachers taken out on strike. 

Teachers are striking over wage growth in recent years. The decision to strike came following the collective bargaining agreement with the public sector with The Norwegian Association of Local and Regional Authorities (KS). 

The public sector accepted KS’s offer as a whole, but teachers have decided to strike as they feel they’ve gotten a raw deal in the last few agreements. 

Industrial action is currently affecting over a dozen municipalities and all of the country’s counties except Oslo. 

In Norway, counties are responsible for funding high schools, while the local municipality funds other schools. This is why the strikes are spread across the county and municipal levels. 

An end to the strike doesn’t appear to be in sight, as KS has previously said that the money teachers are asking for isn’t there.

You can find a full list of schools affected by the strike here

STRIKES

More than 1,400 join escalation of teachers’ strike in Norway 

On Monday, 1,400 teachers in Norway joined a strike over wages, taking the number taking industrial action to nearly 3,000. 

Published: 29 August 2022 10:23 CEST
More than 1,400 join escalation of teachers' strike in Norway 

Some 1,400 teachers in Norway joined a strike on Monday, bringing the total number of education professionals taking industrial action to 2,700. 

Teachers are striking over wage increases offered in this year’s collective bargaining agreement, which was accepted as a whole by the public sector in the spring. 

“Our teachers’ hearts bleed when the students are affected by this conflict. But they are hit harder when they don’t get teachers who are trained for this important and demanding job,” head of the Norwegian Education Association, Steffen Handal, said when the escalation was announced. 

The Norwegian Association of Local and Regional Authorities (KS), the country’s largest employer organisation for the public sector, has previously said that the money teachers are asking for isn’t there.

Industrial action is currently affecting over a dozen municipalities and all of the country’s counties except Oslo. 

In Norway, counties are responsible for funding high schools, while the local municipality funds other schools. This is why the strikes are spread across the county and municipal levels. 

Primary schools and kindergartens are not affected by the latest escalation of the strike. However, some learning environments for young people are disrupted by an earlier walkout. 

You can find a full overview of the schools affected by the strike here. 

READ MORE: Which schools in Norway are affected by the teachers’ strike?

