Austria
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

House prices in Norway continue to rise, the state rakes in energy VAT windfall and the teachers' strike is stepped up again, plus other headlines from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 6 September 2022 09:10 CEST
Pictured is a reindeer.
Find out what's going on in Norway on Tuesday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is a reindeer. Photo by Guillaume Coué on Unsplash

Government rule out raising energy subsidy for farmers 

The Norwegian Minister of Agriculture has said that the current subsidy scheme for agriculture will not be increased any further. 

Currently, vegetable farmers who have to store produce to be sent to the market throughout the winter are facing heavy losses. In addition, they have warned that there may be shortages in Norwegian supermarkets by the end of winter. 

“An adjustment of the electricity support scheme for agricultural and greenhouse producers is not planned”, Sandra Borch, Minister for Agriculture, told farmers’ newspaper Nationen

Farmers currently get energy support for consumption below 20,000-kilowatt hours per month.

READ MORE: Norwegian farmers warn of vegetable shortage if energy support isn’t increased

Teachers’ strike is stepped up again 

The ongoing teachers’ strike in Norway will be escalated further when 300 new teachers join the industrial action. 

Bærum will be the municipality mainly affected by the strike’s escalation. 

Some 3,500 teachers in Norway are now on strike over wage growth development. 

State rakes in 11 billion kroner energy VAT windfall

Norwegians have paid almost twice as much in energy VAT this year compared to the same point in 2021. 

Figures from the Norwegian Tax Administration show that the state has earned over 21.5 billion kroner VAT in Norway, compared to 11 billion kroner in the same period last year. 

As a result, many are calling for a VAT exemption to be introduced in southern Norway, where prices are highest. 

“Since we already have a VAT exemption for electricity in Northern Norway, it shouldn’t be difficult to implement for all residents,” Professor of Finance at NMBU School of Business, Espen Gaarder Haug, told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK). 

He added that VAT exemption should be a temporary measure until the situation is more under control. 

House prices in Norway continue to rise

August saw a sharp increase in house prices in Norway, figures released by Real Estate Norway show. 

Throughout August, house prices rose by around 1.9 percent. So far this year, the cost of a home in Norway has increased by about 9.1 percent. At the end of August, the average price of a home in Norge was 4,601,169 kroner. 

“House prices rose sharply in August. It is common for house prices to rise in August, but the growth this year is strong for August, as the seasonally adjusted increase of 0.6 per cent shows,” director of Real Estate Norway, Henning Lauridsen said of the figures. 

READ ALSO: Will Autumn be the best time to buy property in Norway?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Trustees concerned about how new hospitals will be financed and Norway facing a vegetable shortage if energy support for farmers isn't increased are among the main headlines from Norway on Monday.

Published: 5 September 2022 09:33 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Concerns over funding of new hospitals

The plan for how new hospitals in Oslo will be funded haven’t filled trustees with confidence, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

Trustees at Oslo University Hospital (OUS) told the broadcaster that the current plan to pay for the demolition of Ullevål hospital and its replacements wasn’t realistic. 

“We don’t think it can be done,” Anne Marit Wang Førland, trustee for the Medical Association at OUS, told NRK. 

The Medical Association and ten other organisations have spoken out about the “high risk” plans. 

Two hospitals have been mooted to replace Ullevål Hospital by 2031. The hope is that the new hospitals will be cheaper to run, saving around 1.3 billion kroner in operating costs annually. 

Low energy support cap for farmers could lead to a vegetable shortage 

Vegetable producers have said the current cap for energy support in agriculture needs to be raised, otherwise, the country could face a shortage of vegetables towards the end of winter. 

Current support for farmers is capped at 20,000 kWh per month. This is too little, farmers have told agriculture newspaper Nationen. The current cap is affecting those who store vegetables to supply the market throughout winter. 

“The situation is the same for most people who deal with storage vegetables. We have target prices and cannot take the cost increase out into the market. Without changes to the ceiling on electricity support, I think there will be few storage vegetables to be found in the shops in March and April and beyond,” Asbjørn Stokkeland, a vegetable farmer, told the paper. 

New bingo law to hit the pockets of voluntary groups

A new gambling law means that voluntary groups could lose out on the revenues generated from bingo. 

Norway’s government wants to tighten up the regulations with which the bingo industry operates. A cap on losses is among the measures that the government intends to introduce. This could lead to a drop in bingo revenues.

This will have a knock-on effect for local choirs and bands throughout the country as they benefit from some of the profits from bingo games. 

“Before the pandemic, voluntary teams and associations in the music industry received 274 million kroner in income from bingo. In 2019, each profit recipient received an average of around NOK 85,000. It may sound like small change, but it is incredibly important to the recipients,” Bjarne Dæhli, secretary general of the Norwegian Music Council, told the newspaper Klassekampen

Drink-driving incidents on e-scooters fall following the introduction of fines

Police in Stavanger believe strict new laws for e-scooters which see users riding them while over the blood alcohol limit lose their licence and fined, are working. 

Recently a woman being fined 80,000 kroner and a man being fined 88,000 kroner in Stavanger made headlines, but even then, police say the number of incidents is down. 

“Although we still catch people with blood alcohol levels on these scooters, I would probably say that there are noticeably fewer now. The new rules and media coverage have helped,” Aleksander Naley, from the traffic section at Stavanger police station, told local publication Stavanger Aftenposten

