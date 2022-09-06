Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Government rule out raising energy subsidy for farmers

The Norwegian Minister of Agriculture has said that the current subsidy scheme for agriculture will not be increased any further.

Currently, vegetable farmers who have to store produce to be sent to the market throughout the winter are facing heavy losses. In addition, they have warned that there may be shortages in Norwegian supermarkets by the end of winter.

“An adjustment of the electricity support scheme for agricultural and greenhouse producers is not planned”, Sandra Borch, Minister for Agriculture, told farmers’ newspaper Nationen.

Farmers currently get energy support for consumption below 20,000-kilowatt hours per month.

Teachers’ strike is stepped up again

The ongoing teachers’ strike in Norway will be escalated further when 300 new teachers join the industrial action.

Bærum will be the municipality mainly affected by the strike’s escalation.

Some 3,500 teachers in Norway are now on strike over wage growth development.

State rakes in 11 billion kroner energy VAT windfall

Norwegians have paid almost twice as much in energy VAT this year compared to the same point in 2021.

Figures from the Norwegian Tax Administration show that the state has earned over 21.5 billion kroner VAT in Norway, compared to 11 billion kroner in the same period last year.

As a result, many are calling for a VAT exemption to be introduced in southern Norway, where prices are highest.

“Since we already have a VAT exemption for electricity in Northern Norway, it shouldn’t be difficult to implement for all residents,” Professor of Finance at NMBU School of Business, Espen Gaarder Haug, told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK).

He added that VAT exemption should be a temporary measure until the situation is more under control.

House prices in Norway continue to rise

August saw a sharp increase in house prices in Norway, figures released by Real Estate Norway show.

Throughout August, house prices rose by around 1.9 percent. So far this year, the cost of a home in Norway has increased by about 9.1 percent. At the end of August, the average price of a home in Norge was 4,601,169 kroner.

“House prices rose sharply in August. It is common for house prices to rise in August, but the growth this year is strong for August, as the seasonally adjusted increase of 0.6 per cent shows,” director of Real Estate Norway, Henning Lauridsen said of the figures.

