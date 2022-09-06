Read news from:
Austria
Ten things you should do in Norway at least once

Norway is full of stunning scenery, cultural activities and culinary delights. Here are our picks for things you should try doing at least once. 

Published: 6 September 2022 13:52 CEST
Pictured is Trolltunga in Norway
Here is our pick for things you should do in Norway at least once. Pictured is Trolltunga in Norway. Photo by Robert Bye on Unsplash

Do one of the famous hikes 

Norway is home to several hikes and mountaintops that feature on lists of the world’s most picturesque, and several summits and cliff faces are shoe-ins for most people’s bucket lists. 

From Pulpit Rock and Trolltunga to Kjeragbolten and Bessegen, you should try to do at least one of the country’s most iconic hikes – especially if you live in Norway. 

The hikes all offer a moderate challenge, so you may need to make a few practice trips first. The best time to attempt these is before the peak tourism season begins in late June/early July. 

If you want to take a trip off the beaten path, then check out our list of spectacular spots that tourists might not know about

See the Northern Lights

Another once-in-a-lifetime experience that tops many people’s lists of things to do when they visit Norway. 

If you live here and are located on the west coast, mid-Norway or north Norway, then it’s a case of sooner rather than later- if you live further south, opportunities to see the Northern Lights are rarer. 

However, if you do live in the south, it’s worth keeping an eye on the forecasts or making a pilgrimage up north to see the elusive lights. 

You don’t need to fork out for an expensive guide, either. With the right know-how and a few YouTube tutorials on night photography, you stand a good chance of capturing the moment yourself. 

READ MORE: When will you next get to see the Northern Lights in Norway?

Swim in a lake, river or fjord

Norway is home to some of the best natural swimming spots in the world- if you don’t mind slightly colder temperatures, that is. 

From pretty much anywhere in the country, you are guaranteed to be no more than one hour away from a fantastic natural swimming spot. 

Fjords are probably the bathing spot of choice as that’s what may feel most Norwegian but don’t overlook the lakes, which boast fantastic scenery. As always, take due care when swimming wild and avoid strong currents. 

Try a hammock trip 

Given the abundance of nature on most people’s doorsteps in Norway, it’s no surprise that camping is such a popular activity. 

In spring and summer, many want to make the most of the warmer weather and spend a night underneath the stars. 

Hammock trips are fantastic, and like swimming- you are never far from an excellent spot. In Oslo, for example, plenty of areas give you a skyline view of the city at night or are close to wonderful hiking trails or lakes for swimming. 

READ ALSO: Five great places to go on a hammock trip in Oslo this summer

Take part in the May 17th celebrations

From the outside looking in, May 17th can undoubtedly seem strange given the costumes, pageantry and parades. 

Walking around cities like Trondheim, Stavanger and Bergen and seeing most women and some men adorned in traditional folk costumes can be a bit disorientating. But Norway’s May 17th celebrations are definitely worth seeing at least once. 

Skiing

Norwegians love skiing, and it may feel impossible to fit in if you aren’t interested in at least one winter sport. 

Perhaps the most Norwegian experience, and easiest for complete newbies to get to grips with, is cross-country skiing. 

Christmas is a popular time for cross-country ski trips. Later in the winter, many will ski to cabins for a warm drink and a bun or light a fire and roast some sausages just off the trail. 

You may also notice that ski lifts and cross-country courses are situations where the locals are more likely to greet strangers with a smile and a bit of small talk. 

Take a train trip

You don’t need to be a locomotive lover to be excited at the prospect of a train ride in Norway. The country is home to some of the most scenic railway journeys in the world. 

Several trips will let you see everything that draws people to Norway, fjords, mountains and glaciers in a single journey. 

Whether it’s a brisk ride on the Flåmsbanen or a marathon trip on the Bergensbanen, you might want to set aside a date in your calendar for one of the trips. 

READ ALSO: Five stunning train trips to take in Norway this summer

Go on a cabin trip

Unlike hammock trips, skiing and trying to see the Northern Lights, it’s always a great time to take a cabin trip.

There is something quintessentially Norwegian about a cabin trip that we can’t quite put our fingers on. 

Whether you’ve booked the night to stay in a rustic DNT (Norwegian Trekking Association) cabin or know a friend with a lush new build, it all counts and will undoubtedly be a great experience. 

Pictured is a cabin in Norway.

Cabin trips are a fantastic experience you should try at least once. Pictured is a cabin in Norway. Photo by Hasse Lossius on Unsplash

Try some of the local delicacies  

As I am sure all of you reading this are aware, Norway doesn’t share the same culinary heritage as countries such as Italy, Spain or France. It doesn’t even, technically, have meatballs- those are Swedish. 

Still, there are plenty of gems you’ll find yourself craving when you are out of the country. Of course, you don’t need to dive straight in and try any fermented fish or roasted sheep’s head either- although the locals will certainly commend your effort. 

Brown cheese, rommegrøt (sour cream porridge), and lapskaus are all pretty easy on the palate. Additionally, while the local cuisine might not be full of layered or delicate flavours, the country can go toe to toe with most when it comes to comfort food.

Go on a road trip 

One of the best ways to see Norway is from the view of a passenger seat of a car or from behind the wheel if you’re a fan of mammoth road trips. 

The country is home to several world-famous roads. Two of the most famous are the Atlantic Road and Trollstigen, both in West Norway. 

Trollstigen gives amazing views of the Geiranger Fjord, while the Atlantic Road runs through a stunning archipelago.

Six fantastic towns you can reach from Oslo that are perfect for a weekend trip

Want to escape the hustle and bustle of Oslo? These six charming Norwegian towns are ideal for a weekend getaway.

Published: 5 July 2022 13:37 CEST
Six fantastic towns you can reach from Oslo that are perfect for a weekend trip

At the top of its fjord, Oslo is a capital surrounded by nature. Sometimes, though, the demands of city living can still be a bit much. Around half of Norwegians have access to a summer house. But, even if you don’t, with an array of small towns, islands and ski resorts to choose from, there’s no reason why you should miss out on the quiet escapes.

READ ALSO: Five stunning train trips to take in Norway this summer

Tvedestrand

One of Norway’s so-called ‘‘book towns’, the white buildings (many of them book shops) couldn’t be more Norwegian. Take a boat trip through the islands to Lyngør, and you’ll find the Seilmakerfruens Kro restaurant, serving a delicious selection of seafood.

Several inlets and sounds act as natural bathing spots in summer, and the archipelago makes for perfect sailing and motor cruising (for boats fast and slow).

Though almost three hours from Oslo by car, the town is one of the capital’s most popular holiday spots, with its population nearly doubling during peak season. Furthermore, with Torp airport lying just over halfway between Tvedestrand and Oslo, it’s an option for visitors flying in for a visit.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Visit Tvedestrand (@visittvedestrand)

Fyn

With an assortment of holiday homes, Fyn lies on the island of Hvasser (accessible over a small road bridge), below the ancient town of Tønsberg.

Close to several small beaches (including Lilleskagen) and surrounded by an array of little wooden houses, alongside plenty of campsites, its surrounding villages are charming, and its nature is characterised not only by sandy coves but also by sloping rocks.

The Tjønneberget kystradarstasjon on the island’s tip makes a nice end to an evening walk, but hiring a bicycle is a good alternative. Come in summer for camping, and in winter for bracing winds.

Tønsberg is also a perfect day trip from Oslo in itself, with an impressive fortress and Viking heritage. But, if you’re staying in Fyn, the town serves primarily as a place to stock up with supplies. The parallel Østeroya and Vesterøya peninsulas, jutting down from Sandefjord, have a similar appeal.

Drøbak

For centuries, Drøbak served as Oslo’s winter port, as the fjord froze from here to the capital. Today, it’s at Christmas the town comes alive, with traditional markets and sparkling decorations along its streets, lined with wooden houses. However, the town is equally picturesque during the summer. 

The town is home to a permanent ‘Christmas house’ (Tregaardens Julehuset), where (to the approval of some), you can soak up the festive spirit year-round. The inhabitants’ proudest moment came on 9th April 1940, when the Norwegian army torpedoed a German fleet nearby. The fleet had been sent to pave the way for Nazi occupation, and, though this ultimately succeeded, the delay it caused allowed the king and his parliament to escape to London, where they led a brave resistance.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marit Lein Lexau 🇳🇴 (@marilex)

The Oscarsborg fortress, from which that assault was launched, still characterises the middle of the sound off Drøbak (sitting on its own island). In the late evening, you’re treated to beautiful sunsets, both from the fortress (accessible by ferry) and from Drøbak itself.

Vesterøy

Pushing towards the Swedish border, Vesterøy is part of a collection of islands sitting comfortably below the mid-sized town of Fredrikstad. The islands are connected to the mainland by road, about one hour and forty-five minutes from Oslo city centre.

Crossing over the water, however, means entering another, more peaceful state of mind than Oslo’s hustle and bustle mindest. Take a drive through pristine meadows to the sweeping bays of Ørekroken and Storesand on the neighbouring island of Kirkeøy. Then, returning to the red fishing huts of Vesterøy, it’s about seafood and kayaking, made possible through this island’s sheltered coves and rich fishing industry. The islands around Vesterøy form national parks in two counties.

If you have a motor or sailing boat, trips to the islands of Nodre and Søndre Sandøy are well worth an afternoon outing along, perhaps, with some border hopping to the islands off Stensvik in Sweden.

Kongsberg

Developed as a silver mining base, Kongsberg today is a good hiking destination, though the legacy of the silver mines continues to draw some curious tourists.

Just an hour north of Oslo, driving up through Drammen, it’s a good place to see Norway’s interior, with forests and hills (providing some skiing in winter), all on the banks of the Numedalslågen.

Some of the best hiking is found on the Elsedam and Svartåsrunden trails, where traditional buildings can be seen on route. Alternatively, the Lågdalsmuseet in town holds a collection of thirty-two historic buildings from the region, while restaurants and cafés serve a variety of Norwegian favourites: refreshing in summer, warming in winter, all supplemented with the hiking staples of waffles and jam.

The area around Kongsberg also houses a collection of impressive waterfalls, such as Jøgerfoss, about 11km out of town, while a weir in Kongsberg’s centre only adds to its image as a relaxed resort town.

Lillehammer

Norway’s home of skiing, Lillehammer, hosted the Winter Olympics in 1994. A 5km cross-country ski course is floodlit, and, during the summer months, the former stadium is now used as a concert venue. Travel up with snow, however, and you’re treated to a resort town, not unlike those in the Alps, complete with shopping and Maihaugen: one of Europe’s largest open-air museums, near which sits the perfectly preserved Garmo stavkyrkje (wooden stave church).

Further up Gudbrandsdalslågen (about 15km north of Lillehammer), you’ll find the Hafjell downhill ski resort, with 40km of varied runs, priced around 600 kroner for a pass per day.

Lillehammer sits deep inland, surrounded by mountains, on the tripoint between Oslo and Bergen, though just two hours from the capital. The surrounding hills make for good hiking, such as ancient rock paintings at Drotten, on the left-hand side of the valley

