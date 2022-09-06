Ten things you should do in Norway at least once

Do one of the famous hikes

Norway is home to several hikes and mountaintops that feature on lists of the world’s most picturesque, and several summits and cliff faces are shoe-ins for most people’s bucket lists.

From Pulpit Rock and Trolltunga to Kjeragbolten and Bessegen, you should try to do at least one of the country’s most iconic hikes – especially if you live in Norway.

The hikes all offer a moderate challenge, so you may need to make a few practice trips first. The best time to attempt these is before the peak tourism season begins in late June/early July.

If you want to take a trip off the beaten path, then check out our list of spectacular spots that tourists might not know about.

See the Northern Lights

Another once-in-a-lifetime experience that tops many people’s lists of things to do when they visit Norway.

If you live here and are located on the west coast, mid-Norway or north Norway, then it’s a case of sooner rather than later- if you live further south, opportunities to see the Northern Lights are rarer.

However, if you do live in the south, it’s worth keeping an eye on the forecasts or making a pilgrimage up north to see the elusive lights.

You don’t need to fork out for an expensive guide, either. With the right know-how and a few YouTube tutorials on night photography, you stand a good chance of capturing the moment yourself.

READ MORE: When will you next get to see the Northern Lights in Norway?

Swim in a lake, river or fjord

Norway is home to some of the best natural swimming spots in the world- if you don’t mind slightly colder temperatures, that is.

From pretty much anywhere in the country, you are guaranteed to be no more than one hour away from a fantastic natural swimming spot.

Fjords are probably the bathing spot of choice as that’s what may feel most Norwegian but don’t overlook the lakes, which boast fantastic scenery. As always, take due care when swimming wild and avoid strong currents.

Try a hammock trip

Given the abundance of nature on most people’s doorsteps in Norway, it’s no surprise that camping is such a popular activity.

In spring and summer, many want to make the most of the warmer weather and spend a night underneath the stars.

Hammock trips are fantastic, and like swimming- you are never far from an excellent spot. In Oslo, for example, plenty of areas give you a skyline view of the city at night or are close to wonderful hiking trails or lakes for swimming.

READ ALSO: Five great places to go on a hammock trip in Oslo this summer

Take part in the May 17th celebrations

From the outside looking in, May 17th can undoubtedly seem strange given the costumes, pageantry and parades.

Walking around cities like Trondheim, Stavanger and Bergen and seeing most women and some men adorned in traditional folk costumes can be a bit disorientating. But Norway’s May 17th celebrations are definitely worth seeing at least once.

Skiing

Norwegians love skiing, and it may feel impossible to fit in if you aren’t interested in at least one winter sport.

Perhaps the most Norwegian experience, and easiest for complete newbies to get to grips with, is cross-country skiing.

Christmas is a popular time for cross-country ski trips. Later in the winter, many will ski to cabins for a warm drink and a bun or light a fire and roast some sausages just off the trail.

You may also notice that ski lifts and cross-country courses are situations where the locals are more likely to greet strangers with a smile and a bit of small talk.

Take a train trip

You don’t need to be a locomotive lover to be excited at the prospect of a train ride in Norway. The country is home to some of the most scenic railway journeys in the world.

Several trips will let you see everything that draws people to Norway, fjords, mountains and glaciers in a single journey.

Whether it’s a brisk ride on the Flåmsbanen or a marathon trip on the Bergensbanen, you might want to set aside a date in your calendar for one of the trips.

READ ALSO: Five stunning train trips to take in Norway this summer

Go on a cabin trip

Unlike hammock trips, skiing and trying to see the Northern Lights, it’s always a great time to take a cabin trip.

There is something quintessentially Norwegian about a cabin trip that we can’t quite put our fingers on.

Whether you’ve booked the night to stay in a rustic DNT (Norwegian Trekking Association) cabin or know a friend with a lush new build, it all counts and will undoubtedly be a great experience.

Cabin trips are a fantastic experience you should try at least once. Pictured is a cabin in Norway. Photo by Hasse Lossius on Unsplash

Try some of the local delicacies

As I am sure all of you reading this are aware, Norway doesn’t share the same culinary heritage as countries such as Italy, Spain or France. It doesn’t even, technically, have meatballs- those are Swedish.

Still, there are plenty of gems you’ll find yourself craving when you are out of the country. Of course, you don’t need to dive straight in and try any fermented fish or roasted sheep’s head either- although the locals will certainly commend your effort.

Brown cheese, rommegrøt (sour cream porridge), and lapskaus are all pretty easy on the palate. Additionally, while the local cuisine might not be full of layered or delicate flavours, the country can go toe to toe with most when it comes to comfort food.

Go on a road trip

One of the best ways to see Norway is from the view of a passenger seat of a car or from behind the wheel if you’re a fan of mammoth road trips.

The country is home to several world-famous roads. Two of the most famous are the Atlantic Road and Trollstigen, both in West Norway.

Trollstigen gives amazing views of the Geiranger Fjord, while the Atlantic Road runs through a stunning archipelago.