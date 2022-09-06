For members
NORWAY AND SWEDEN
‘Party Swedes, go home’: Do Swedish immigrants get a bad rep in Norway?
They might be close neighbours with a seemingly shared culture and identity, but Swedish immigrants have not always found it easy to settle in Norway, and have often been the butt of jokes and even abuse, explains Xander Brett.
Published: 6 September 2022 16:09 CEST
Do Swedish immigrants in Norway receive a tough welcome, or is it just friendly banter. Pictured is a Norwegian and Swedish flag side by side. Photo by Petter Bernsten/ AFP.
